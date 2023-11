MANILA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of the Philippine Islands is looking to raise at least $300 million through bonds in the second quarter of 2024 to refinance a maturing debt, its treasurer said on Monday.

BPI's $300 million ASEAN green bonds issued in 2019 will mature in September. The bank will raise funds from bonds earlier than maturity to avoid market risks, BPI Treasurer Dino Gasmen told reporters.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)