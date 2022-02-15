Log in
    BOV   MT0000020116

BANK OF VALLETTA P.L.C.

(BOV)
Bank of Valletta p l c : Approval of Chief People and Change Officer

02/15/2022 | 03:27am EST
BOV/425

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules:

Quote

Approval of Chief People and Change Officer - Dr Vanessa Borg

Bank of Valletta p.l.c. (the 'Bank') hereby announces that further to Company Announcement 414 published on 5 July 2021 relating to the appointment of the Bank's Chief People and Change Officer, regulatory approval has now been obtained for the appointment of Dr Vanessa Borg as Chief People and Change Officer of the Bank.

The Bank also announces that its Chief Human Resources Officer, Mr Anthony Scicluna, has retired from the Bank and accordingly has relinquished his position as Chief Human Resources Officer.

There are no matters concerning Mr Anthony Scicluna that warrant any disclosure in terms of the Capital Market Rules.

The Bank thanks Mr Scicluna for his valid contribution to the Bank and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

Unquote

Dr. Ruth Spiteri Longhurst B.A., LL.D.

Company Secretary

15 February 2022

Disclaimer

Bank of Valletta plc published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
