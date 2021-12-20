Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Valletta p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOV   MT0000020116

BANK OF VALLETTA P.L.C.

(BOV)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange - 12/17
0.88 EUR   0.00%
08:50aBANK OF VALLETTA P L C : Approval of Directors
PU
12/10BANK OF VALLETTA P L C : Declaration of Interim Dividend
PU
12/03BANK OF VALLETTA P L C : Board meeting to be held re interim dividend
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Valletta p l c : Approval of Directors

12/20/2021 | 08:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOV/423

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules:

Quote

Reference is made to Company Announcement No. 413 issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c. (the "Bank") on 20 May 2021 wherein the market was informed that the appointment of Mr Kevin J. Borg, Ms Elizabeth Camilleri and Mr Godfrey Swain as Directors of the Bank was subject to Regulatory Approval.

In this regard, the Bank hereby announces that the captioned regulatory approval has been obtained.

Unquote

Dr. Ruth Spiteri Longhurst B.A., LL.D.

Company Secretary

20 December 2021

Disclaimer

Bank of Valletta plc published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 13:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF VALLETTA P.L.C.
08:50aBANK OF VALLETTA P L C : Approval of Directors
PU
12/10BANK OF VALLETTA P L C : Declaration of Interim Dividend
PU
12/03BANK OF VALLETTA P L C : Board meeting to be held re interim dividend
PU
11/15BANK OF VALLETTA P L C : Approval of Chief Marketing and Customer Intelligence Officer
PU
11/02Interim Directors'' Statement
PU
09/13BANK OF VALLETTA P L C : Appointment of Chief Digital Officer
PU
09/07BANK OF VALLETTA P L C : Insurance Policy – Annulled By The Non-Disclosure Of A Mate..
AQ
08/03Bank of Valletta p.l.c. Appoints Izabela Banas as Chief Financial Officer
CI
08/02BANK OF VALLETTA P L C : Stages A Revival In Profitability
AQ
07/29BANK OF VALLETTA P L C : Half Yearly Financial Results FY 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 166 M 188 M 188 M
Net income 2020 13,8 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net cash 2020 4 093 M 4 614 M 4 614 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 514 M 579 M 579 M
EV / Sales 2019 -13,2x
EV / Sales 2020 -21,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 884
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart BANK OF VALLETTA P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Bank of Valletta p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rick David Hunkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marisa Abdilla Chief Finance Officer
Gordon Cordina Chairman
Joseph Agius Chief Technology Officer
Ernest John Agius Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF VALLETTA P.L.C.-7.37%579
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.04%157 110
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.30.37%74 595
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.78%64 340
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.72%55 562
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-9.15%53 478