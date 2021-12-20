Bank of Valletta p l c : Approval of Directors

BOV/423

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules:

Quote

Reference is made to Company Announcement No. 413 issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c. (the "Bank") on 20 May 2021 wherein the market was informed that the appointment of Mr Kevin J. Borg, Ms Elizabeth Camilleri and Mr Godfrey Swain as Directors of the Bank was subject to Regulatory Approval.

In this regard, the Bank hereby announces that the captioned regulatory approval has been obtained.

Unquote

Dr. Ruth Spiteri Longhurst B.A., LL.D.

Company Secretary

20 December 2021