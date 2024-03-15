BOV473
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules, issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority:
Quote
The Board of Directors of Bank of Valletta p.l.c. is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 27 March
2024 to:
- consider and approve the Group's and the Bank's Audited Financial Statements for Financial Year ended 31 December 2023; and
- consider the declaration of a final cash dividend to be recommended to the Bank's Annual General Meeting, subject to the due regulatory approvals being forthcoming in due course.
Unquote
Dr. Ruth Spiteri Longhurst B.A., LL.D.
Company Secretary
15 March 2024
