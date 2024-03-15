BOV473

The Board of Directors of Bank of Valletta p.l.c. is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 27 March

2024 to:

consider and approve the Group's and the Bank's Audited Financial Statements for Financial Year ended 31 December 2023; and consider the declaration of a final cash dividend to be recommended to the Bank's Annual General Meeting, subject to the due regulatory approvals being forthcoming in due course.

Dr. Ruth Spiteri Longhurst B.A., LL.D.

Company Secretary

15 March 2024