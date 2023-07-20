BOV/455

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Company Announcement issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c.:

The Board of Directors of Bank of Valletta p.l.c. is scheduled to meet on Thursday 27 July 2023 to consider and approve the Group's and the Bank's interim financial statements for the six-month financial period 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.

Dr. Ruth Spiteri Longhurst B.A., LL.D.

Company Secretary

20 July 2023

