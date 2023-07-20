BOV/455
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules, issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority:
Quote
The Board of Directors of Bank of Valletta p.l.c. is scheduled to meet on Thursday 27 July 2023 to consider and approve the Group's and the Bank's interim financial statements for the six-month financial period 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.
Unquote
Dr. Ruth Spiteri Longhurst B.A., LL.D.
Company Secretary
20 July 2023
