COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules, issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority:
Quote
The Board of Directors of Bank of Valletta p.l.c. is scheduled to meet on Monday 29 July 2024 to consider and approve the Group's and the Bank's interim financial statements for the six-month financial period 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024.
Unquote
Dr. Ruth Spiteri Longhurst B.A., LL.D.
Company Secretary
22 July 2024
