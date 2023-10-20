BOV463

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority:

Quote

The Board of Directors of Bank of Valletta p.l.c. is scheduled to meet on Thursday 26th October 2023 to consider, and if thought fit, declare an interim cash dividend, subject to Regulatory approval.

Unquote

Dr. Ruth Spiteri Longhurst B.A., LL.D.

Company Secretary

20th October 2023