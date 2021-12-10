Bank of Valletta p l c : Declaration of Interim Dividend

BOV/422

Reference is made to Company Announcement No. 421 wherein the Market was informed that the Board of Directors of Bank of Valletta p.l.c. was scheduled to meet on Thursday 9 December 2021 to consider, and if thought fit, declare an interim dividend.

In this regard, the Board of Directors of Bank of Valletta plc has duly met as scheduled and, declared the payment of an interim dividend of €0.0264 gross per share (€0.01716 net of tax), subject to Regulatory approval.

The dividend will be paid on Friday 28 January 2022 to those Members appearing on the Bank's Register of Members, as maintained at the Central Securities Depository at the Malta Stock Exchange, as at the close of business of Thursday 13 January 2022.

Dr. Ruth Spiteri Longhurst B.A., LL.D.

Company Secretary

10 December 2021