BOV475

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority:

Quote

Errata Corrige - Placing of items/resolutions on the AGM Agenda

Reference is made to Company Announcement BOV474 published on 20 March 2024.

The request to include items on the Agenda of the AGM or draft resolutions shall be submitted to the Bank at least forty six (46) days before 31 May 2024 (not 31 May 2023).

The full updated Company Announcement is being reproduced hereunder:

Annual General Meeting

Bank of Valletta plc (the Bank) hereby announces that the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank will be held on Friday 31 May 2024. Further information relating to the AGM will be announced at a later date.

Placing of items/resolutions on the AGM Agenda

Pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules, shareholders holding not less than 5% of the voting issued share capital of the Bank may:

a) request the Bank to include items on the Agenda of the AGM, provided that each item is accompanied by a justification or a draft resolution to be adopted at the AGM; and

b) table draft resolutions for items included in the Agenda of the AGM.

The request to include items on the Agenda of the AGM or draft resolutions referred to above, shall be submitted to the Bank in hard copy form addressed to the Company Secretary, Bank of Valletta p.l.c. House of the Four Winds, Triq L-Imtiehen, Il-Belt Valletta, VLT 1350, or in electronic form toagm2024@bov.com at least forty six (46) days before 31 May 2024 and shall be authenticated by the person or persons making it. The Bank shall not be obliged to entertain any requests by shareholders received after 15 April 2024.

Unquote

Dr. Ruth Spiteri Longhurst B.A., LL.D. Company Secretary

26 March 2024