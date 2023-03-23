Bank of Valletta p l c : Placing of items/resolutions on AGM Agenda

BOV/448

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority:

Quote

Annual General Meeting

Bank of Valletta plc (the Bank) hereby announces that the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Thursday 25 May 2023. Further information relating to the AGM will be announced at a later date.

Placing of items/resolutions on the AGM Agenda

Pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules, shareholders holding not less than 5% of the voting issued share capital of the Bank may:

request the Bank to include items on the Agenda of the AGM, provided that each item is accompanied by a justification or a draft resolution to be adopted at the AGM; and table draft resolutions for items included in the Agenda of the AGM.

The request to include items on the Agenda of the AGM or draft resolutions referred to above, shall be submitted to the Bank in hard copy form addressed to the Company Secretary, Bank of Valletta p.l.c. House of the Four Winds, Triq L-Imtiehen,Il-Belt Valletta, VLT 1350, or in electronic form to agm2023@bov.comat least forty six (46) days before 25 May 2023 and shall be authenticated by the person or persons making it. The Bank shall not be obliged to entertain any requests by shareholders received after 6 April 2023.

Unquote

Dr. Ruth Spiteri Longhurst B.A., LL.D.

Company Secretary

23 March 2023