Bank of Valletta p l c : Resignation of Chief Business Banking Officer

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority:

Resignation of Chief Business Banking Officer

The Bank hereby announces that Mr Albert Frendo has taken up voluntary retirement from the Bank and accordingly has relinquished his position of Chief Business Banking Officer.

There are no matters concerning Mr Frendo that warrant any disclosure in terms of the Capital Markets Rules.

The Bank extends its thanks to Mr Frendo for his valuable contribution and hard work throughout his career at the Bank and wishes him all the best for his future endeavours.

14 March 2023