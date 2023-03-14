Advanced search
    BOV   MT0000020116

BANK OF VALLETTA P.L.C.

(BOV)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-12
0.9200 EUR   -0.54%
11:16aBank Of Valletta P L C : Resignation of Chief Business Banking Officer
PU
03/13Bank Of Valletta Commemorates International Women's Day
AQ
02/24Bank Of Valletta Updating Customer Records
AQ
Bank of Valletta p l c : Resignation of Chief Business Banking Officer

03/14/2023 | 11:16am EDT
BOV/446

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority:

Quote

Resignation of Chief Business Banking Officer

The Bank hereby announces that Mr Albert Frendo has taken up voluntary retirement from the Bank and accordingly has relinquished his position of Chief Business Banking Officer.

There are no matters concerning Mr Frendo that warrant any disclosure in terms of the Capital Markets Rules.

The Bank extends its thanks to Mr Frendo for his valuable contribution and hard work throughout his career at the Bank and wishes him all the best for his future endeavours.

Unquote

Dr. Ruth Spiteri Longhurst B.A., LL.D.

Company Secretary

14 March 2023

Disclaimer

Bank of Valletta plc published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 15:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 262 M 281 M 281 M
Net income 2021 56,2 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
Net cash 2021 4 907 M 5 263 M 5 263 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,35x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 537 M 576 M 576 M
EV / Sales 2020 -21,3x
EV / Sales 2021 -16,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 737
Free-Float 64,8%
Bank of Valletta p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rick David Hunkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Izabela Banas Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Cordina Chairman
Joseph Agius Chief Technology Officer
Ernest John Agius Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF VALLETTA P.L.C.13.58%576
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%151 364
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.00%68 491
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.86%50 232
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.14%46 798
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.06%40 619