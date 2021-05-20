Bank of Valletta p l c : 47th AGM held

BOV/413

Bank of Valletta p.l.c. (the Company) announces that the Forty Seventh (47th) Annual General Meeting, held remotely today 20 May 2021, approved all the resolutions on the agenda namely:

Ordinary Resolutions

That the Profit and Loss Account and Balance Sheet for the financial year from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020, and the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon, be hereby received and approved. That the re-appointment of KPMG Malta jointly with KPMG LLP (UK), as auditors, be hereby approved, and that the Board of Directors be hereby authorised to fix their remuneration.

Ordinary Advisory Resolution - Special Business

3. That the Directors' Remuneration Report in terms of Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules as set out in the Bank's Annual Report for Financial Year 2020 be hereby noted and approved.

Board of Directors Composition

Six (6) vacancies for Non-Executive Directors arose during the captioned Annual General Meeting, two (2) of whom were appointed by the Qualifying Shareholders of the Bank. Following a call for nominations, pursuant to Article 25.4 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Bank received six (6) valid nominations for the appointment of Directors, two (2) of which were subsequently withdrawn. Four (4) nominees were deemed by the Bank's Nominations and Governance Committee to be fit and proper to act as Non-Executive Directors of the Bank. In view that there were as many suitable nominees as there were vacancies, no election took place. The nominees, namely Kevin J. Borg, Elizabeth Camilleri, Alfred Lupi and Godfrey Swain were automatically appointed as Non-Executive Directors at the captioned Annual General Meeting.

All other incumbent Directors (Executive and Non-Executive Directors) remained in office pursuant to the Articles of Association.