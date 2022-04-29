Bank of Zhengzhou : First Quarterly Report of 2022 （H Share）2022-04-29

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*

ቍψვБٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Shares Stock Code: 6196)

(Preference Shares Stock Code: 4613)

FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2022

The board of directors (the "Board") of Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank") hereby announces the unaudited first quarterly results of the Bank and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 31 March 2022 (the "Reporting Period"), which was prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This announcement is made in accordance with Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By Order of the Board

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*

WANG Tianyu

Chairman

Zhengzhou, Henan, the PRC

April 28, 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. WANG Tianyu, Mr. SHEN Xueqing and Mr. XIA Hua as executive directors, Ms. WANG Dan, Mr. LIU Bingheng, Mr. SU Xiaojun, Mr. JI Hongjun and Mr. WANG Shihao as non-executive directors, and Ms. LI Yanyan , Mr. LI Xiaojian, Mr. SONG Ke and Ms. LI Shuk Yin Edwina as independent non-executive directors.

*The Bank is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

IMPORTANT NOTICES

1. The Board, the board of supervisors, directors, supervisors and senior management of the Bank warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this first quarterly report of 2022 of the Bank (the "Report"), and that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in or material omissions from the Report, and they jointly and severally accept responsibility for the Report.

2. Financial information set out in the Report has been prepared in accordance with the IFRSs. Unless otherwise specified, the financial information contained herein was derived from the consolidated financial statements of the Bank and its subsidiaries, i.e. Henan Jiuding Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., Fugou Zhengyin County Bank Co., Ltd., Xinmi Zhengyin County Bank Co., Ltd., Xunxian Zhengyin County Bank Co., Ltd. and Queshan Zhengyin County Bank Co., Ltd. (collectively, the "Group" or "Bank").

3. Mr. WANG Tianyu, the legal representative of the Bank and chairman of the Board, Mr. SHEN Xueqing, the president, Mr. SUN Haigang, the person-in-charge of accounting, and Ms. GAO Chenxin, the head of accounting department of the Bank hereby declare and warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial information in the Report.

4. The quarterly financial report of the Bank has not been audited.

I. MAJOR FINANCIAL DATA

(I) Major accounting data and financial indicators

During the Reporting Period, unless otherwise specified, the Bank is not required to make retrospective adjustments to or restatements of the accounting data of the previous years.

Unit: RMB'000

Increase/ decrease as compared with the corresponding period of the

January to January to previous year

Item

March 2022 March 2021

(%)

Operating income(1)

3,419,896

3,187,295 7.30

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Bank

Net cash flows used in operating activities Net cash flows used in operating activities per share (RMB/share) (2)

1,166,426 (19,460,535)

1,125,256 3.66

(2,687,681) 624.06

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) (2) Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) (2) Weighted average return on net assets (%)

(2.35) 0.14 0.14 11.50

(0.33) 612.12

0.14 0.14

- -

(on annualised basis)(2)

12.08 Decreased by 0.58 percentage point

Notes:

(1) Operating income includes net interest income, net fee and commission income, net trading gains, net (losses)/gains arising from investments and other operating income.

(2) Basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share and weighted average return on net assets were all calculated according to Compilation Rules for Information Disclosures by Companies that Offer Securities to the Public (No.9): Calculation and Disclosure of Rate of Return on Equity and Earnings per Share (2010 Revision). In December 2021, the Bank issued one new share to the ordinary shareholders for every 10 shares held by way of capitalisation issue. After the implementation of the capitalisation issue, the number of ordinary shares of the Bank increased from 7,514,125,090 shares to 8,265,537,599 shares. Net cash flows used in operating activities per share, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share for the comparison periods were recalculated based on the number of shares after the capitalisation issue. Weighted average net assets deducted other equity instruments.

Unit: RMB'000 Increase/ decrease as compared with the end of the 31 March 31 December previous year Scale indicators 2022 2021 (%) Total assets 575,109,347 574,979,662 0.02 Loans and advances to customers Corporate loans 207,150,308 199,784,576 3.69 Personal loans 77,022,076 76,138,099 1.16 Discounted bills 22,372,512 13,104,993 70.72 Gross loans and advances to customers 306,544,896 289,027,668 6.06 Add: Accrued interests 1,546,402 1,439,787 7.40 Less: Provision for impairment losses(1) 9,193,569 8,068,364 13.95 Book value of loans and advances to customers 298,897,729 282,399,091 5.84 Total liabilities 514,406,358 515,568,122 (0.23) Deposits from customers Corporate deposits 161,277,469 163,370,197 (1.28) Personal deposits 126,487,487 121,680,427 3.95 Other deposits(2) 34,402,353 33,762,827 1.89 Total deposits from customers 322,167,309 318,813,451 1.05 Add: Accrued interests 2,993,926 2,760,764 8.45 Book value of deposits from customers 325,161,235 321,574,215 1.12 Share capital 8,265,538 8,265,538 - Shareholders' equity 60,702,989 59,411,540 2.17 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Bank 58,999,932 57,766,182 2.14 Equity attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Bank 41,175,569 39,941,819 3.09 Net assets per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Bank (RMB/share) 4.98 4.83 3.11 Notes:

(1) Provision for impairment losses excludes provision for impairment losses on forfeiting and discounted bills, which is included in other comprehensive income.

(2)Other deposits include pledged deposits, remittances outstanding and temporary deposit.