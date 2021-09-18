Log in
    6196   CNE1000023P0

BANK OF ZHENGZHOU CO., LTD.

(6196)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/17
1.91 HKD   +1.06%
BANK OF ZHENGZHOU : Interim Report 20212021-09-17
PU
08/29Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
BANK OF ZHENGZHOU : Raises $771 Million from Sale of Renminbi Bonds in China
MT
Bank of Zhengzhou : Interim Report 20212021-09-17

09/18/2021 | 04:32am EDT
鄭州銀行股份有限公司

BANK OF ZHENGZHOUCO.,LTD.

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(A joint stock company incorporatedin the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

股份代號 StockCode:6196

優先股股份代號 Preference Shares Stock Code: 4613

2021

INTERIM REPORT

中期報告

CONTENTS

IMPORTANT NOTICE

2

DEFINITIONS

3

CHAPTER I

CORPORATE INFORMATION

6

CHAPTER II

HIGHLIGHTS OF ACCOUNTING DATA AND

MAJOR FINANCIAL INDICATORS

11

CHAPTER III

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

14

CHAPTER IV

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL AND

INFORMATION ON SHAREHOLDERS

75

CHAPTER V

ISSUANCE OF PREFERENCE SHARES

87

CHAPTER VI

DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS,

SENIOR MANAGEMENT, STAFF AND INSTITUTIONS

89

CHAPTER VII

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

101

CHAPTER VIII

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

105

CHAPTER IX

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT

115

  • This Report is prepared in both Chinese and English. If there are any discrepancies between the Chinese and English versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The Board of Directors, Board of Supervisors and Directors, Supervisors and senior management of the Bank hereby warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this interim report and that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions, and jointly and severally assume liability for the information hereof.

The 2021 interim report (the "Report") and the announcement of interim results were reviewed and approved at the Bank's second meeting of the seventh session of the Board of Directors held on 27 August 2021; 9 Directors were eligible to attend the meeting and 9 of them attended in person, with several Supervisors of the Bank being in attendance.

Unless otherwise specified, the financial information set out in this Report represents data from the consolidated financial statements of the Bank and its subsidiaries, namely Henan Jiuding Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., Fugou Zhengyin County Bank Co., Ltd., Xinmi Zhengyin County Bank Co., Ltd., Xunxian Zhengyin County Bank Co., Ltd. and Queshan Zhengyin County Bank Co., Ltd.

The 2021 interim financial report prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and International Financial Reporting Standards by the Bank was unaudited. KPMG Huazhen LLP and KPMG had reviewed the Report in accordance with the PRC and Hong Kong Review Standards, respectively.

Mr. WANG Tianyu, the legal representative and chairman of the Board, Mr. SHEN Xueqing, the president, Mr. FU Chunqiao, the person-in-charge of accounting, and Ms. GAO Chenxin, the head of accounting department of the Bank hereby declare and warrant the truthfulness, accuracy, and completeness of the financial statements in this Report.

The Bank had no plan to distribute cash dividend, bonus share, or issue new shares by way of conversion of capital reserve for the first half of 2021.

Forward-looking statements such as future plans mentioned in this Report do not constitute actual commitments of the Bank to investors. Investors and parties concerned should be fully aware of the risks, and understand the differences among plans, estimates and commitments.

During the Reporting Period, the Bank was not aware of any material risk that would adversely affect its future development strategies and business targets. The details of the major risks to which the Bank was exposed in its operations and management and the corresponding measures adopted by the Bank are described in this Report. For details, please refer to the information in the section headed "Risk Management" in the chapter headed "Management Discussion and Analysis" of this Report.

Interim Report 2021 • Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.

2

DEFINITIONS

In this Report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meanings set forth below:

"2020 AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Bank convened on 17 June 2021

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Bank, as amended from time to time

"A Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each in the share

capital of the Bank, which are listed and traded on the SZSE (stock

code: 002936)

"Bank", "Bank of Zhengzhou",

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.* (鄭州銀行股份有限公司), a joint stock

or "we"

company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability on 16 November

1996 in accordance with the PRC laws, and, if the context requires,

includes its predecessors, subsidiaries, branches and sub-branches

"Board" or "Board of Directors"

the board of Directors of the Bank

"Board of Supervisors"

the board of Supervisors of the Bank

"CBIRC"

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission

"CBIRC Henan Office"

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Henan Office

"Company Law"

the Company Law of the People's Republic of China

"Corporate Governance Code"

the Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 to the Stock

Exchange Listing Rules

"CSRC"

China Securities Regulatory Commission

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Bank

"Former CBRC"

the former China Banking Regulatory Commission

"Fugou Zhengyin County Bank"

Fugou Zhengyin County Bank Co., Ltd.

3 Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. • Interim Report 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Zhengzhou Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 08:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
