CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT 2023
T A B L E O F C O N T E N T S
01
Letter From Our Chairman and CEO
20
Supporting Our Employees
04
About This Report
28
Supporting Our Customers
06
About Our Bank
32
Supporting Our Communities
08
Ensuring Strong Corporate Governance
40
Reducing Our Environmental Impact
and Ethics
42
SASB Index
Photography by Tim Hursley
LETTER FROM
OUR CHAIRMAN AND CEO
I am pleased to share our 2023 Corporate Responsibility report and the positive results of our efforts over the past year.
Our mission at Bank OZK is simple - to be the best banking organization for our shareholders, customers, and employees, all while positively contributing to the communities we serve.
Our approach to corporate responsibility supports our mission and is highlighted by a business strategy which maintains a foundation of strong capital and liquidity, as well as safe, sound and prudent banking practices. These foundational principles further assure our long-term success by focusing on our asset quality, profitability and growth. This constant focus on creating value for our stakeholders promotes loyalty and strengthens our reputation as a trusted partner committed to the highest standards.
In this year's report, we illustrate how we are making a positive impact in five key areas that are of importance to our stakeholders and help fuel Bank OZK's long-term success:
- Maintaining a strong governance framework that reinforces the highest standards of integrity, ethics and fair dealing in all we do.
- Fulfilling the needs of our customers with innovative, accessible products and services that help them build a brighter financial future.
- Nurturing a workplace culture where our employees feel safe, respected, well compensated and empowered to grow in their careers.
- Giving back to our local communities through employee volunteerism, philanthropic donations, financial literacy courses and other grassroots initiatives.
- Reducing the environmental impact of our operations through investments in renewable electricity sources, energy-efficient building designs and digital technologies.
I would like to extend my gratitude to our Board of Directors and each of our dedicated employees for bringing our corporate responsibility initiatives to life through their actions and ideas. Thank you to all of our stakeholders for the trust and confidence you place in our bank. I remain excited about Bank OZK's future, and I firmly believe that our best years lie ahead.
GEORGE GLEASON
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
L E T T E R F R O M T H E C H A I R M A N
01
02
2023 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY HIGHLIGHTS
14,341
6.8 Million
Community members who attended financial education or technical assistance seminars facilitated by Bank OZK
Kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity generated from our solar power plant in Arkansas
$6.9 Million
1,579
Donated to community philanthropic
Affordable housing units financed for LMI
programs and organizations
individuals and families totaling $185 million
17,329
3,271
Students enriched through
Employee volunteer hours
Bank-supported financial literacy
education programs
748,110
Pounds of paper recycled
2 0 2 3 A W A R D S & R E C O G N I T I O N
Forbes
Bank Director
BauerFinancial
Commercial Observer
World's Best Banks, America's
RankingBanking®:
Superior 5-Star Rating
Power Finance: The 50 Most Important
Best Banks
The Best U.S. Banks
Figures of Commercial Real Estate Finance
03
04
ABOUT THIS REPORT
This annual Corporate Responsibility ("CR") report is published by Bank OZK (the "Bank") and focuses on CR matters and other issues that are important to our business, including the communities we serve.
Throughout the report we have guided readers to sources of more information, including our corporate website, annual report and proxy statement. This report is also informed by disclosure frameworks maintained by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB").
Unless otherwise noted, statements made throughout this report cover the period of January 1, 2023, through December
A B O U T T H I S R E P O R T
Stakeholder Engagement
We continuously engage in dialogue with our shareholders, employees, customers, community groups, regulators and other relevant parties. This engagement provides us with valuable feedback about key issues related to our business and the communities we serve.
05
06
ABOUT OUR BANK
Bank OZK has a rich heritage of cultivating relationships that encourage communities, large and small, to grow and thrive. Over our 121-year history, we've grown to become nationally recognized as a banking industry leader. We're investing in small businesses, fueling economies in local communities and changing skylines in the largest cities across America. Our focus on relationships, expertise and excellence in execution are hallmarks of our Bank.
Bank OZK is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers. Our wide range of banking services includes deposit and lending products designed to offer convenience and safety while helping our customers attain their goals. Our loan services include various real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans, including small business and affordable housing loans.
Our values and culture - The OZK Way - are the keys to our long-term success.
A B O U T O U R B A N K
The OZK Way
Corporate Overview
The OZK Way reflects the guiding principles that drive our success. These are the standards we expect every Bank OZK team member to strive to achieve:
Better Character
We conduct ourselves and our business with the highest standards of honesty, ethics, integrity and fair dealing.
Better Experiences
We provide exceptional service, develop meaningful products and leverage technology to serve our clients effectively while fostering relationships rooted in trust.
Better x
We relentlessly pursue excellence through continuous innovation and improvement, realizing that many small incremental enhancements can compound mightily over time.
A S SE TS:1
$34.24B
LOA NS:1
$26.46B
D EP OSI TS:1
$27.41B
YEAR FOUNDED:
NASDAQ:
1903
OZK
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUIT Y:1
$5.14B
OFFICES IN 8 STATES:
ATMS:
240
250
Better Together
We champion teamwork and collaboration, and appreciate that our collective accomplishments lead to exponentially greater results.
HEADQUARTERS:
E M PLOY EES:2
Little Rock, Arkansas
2,774
1Financial data as of December 31, 2023.
2Full-time equivalent employees as of December 31, 2023.
A B O U T O U R B A N K
07
08
ENSURING STRONG
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
AND ETHICS
At Bank OZK, we are committed to practicing strong governance and upholding the highest standards of ethical conduct throughout our business. We believe that our corporate governance and ethics practices should reflect our values. Moreover, these practices are essential to providing long-term value for our shareholders, customers, employees and communities.
Our Board of Directors has adopted Corporate Governance Guidelines and a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the "Code"), to promote sound and effective governance practices and establish a set of expectations and requirements to ensure our business is conducted ethically and effectively.
To learn more about our corporate governance practices and to view our Corporate Governance Guidelines and Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, please visit our Investor Relations website at https://ir.ozk.com.
E N S U R I N G S T R O N G C O R P O R A T E G O V E R N A N C E A N D E T H I C S
