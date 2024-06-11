I am pleased to share our 2023 Corporate Responsibility report and the positive results of our efforts over the past year.

Our mission at Bank OZK is simple - to be the best banking organization for our shareholders, customers, and employees, all while positively contributing to the communities we serve.

Our approach to corporate responsibility supports our mission and is highlighted by a business strategy which maintains a foundation of strong capital and liquidity, as well as safe, sound and prudent banking practices. These foundational principles further assure our long-term success by focusing on our asset quality, profitability and growth. This constant focus on creating value for our stakeholders promotes loyalty and strengthens our reputation as a trusted partner committed to the highest standards.