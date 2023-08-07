UNITED STATES
FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION
Washington, D.C. 20429
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): August 7, 2023
BANK OZK
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Arkansas
110
71-0130170
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)
(FDIC Certificate Number)
(IRS Employer Identification No.)
18000 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, Arkansas
72223
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
(501) 978-2265
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2.):
( ) Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
( ) Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
( ) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
( ) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share
OZK
Nasdaq Global Select Market
4.625% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual
OZKAP
Nasdaq Global Select Market
Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure
Bank OZK (the "Company") has published its quarterly Investor Presentation, reflecting Second Quarter 2023 financial information and other data. A copy of the Company's Investor Presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information furnished pursuant to this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of the Company's filings with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") and other public announcements that the Company may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this report, although it may do so from time to time as its management believes is warranted. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the FDIC, through press releases, or through other public disclosure, including disclosure on the Company's website.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This Current Report on Form 8-K and certain other communications by the Company contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Such statements are based on currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's present expectations. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Additional information regarding these and other risks is contained in the Company's filings with the FDIC.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
- Exhibits. The following exhibit is being furnished to this Current Report on Form 8-K:
99.1 Bank OZK Investor Presentation (August 2023)
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
BANK OZK
Date: August 7, 2023
By:
/s/ Tim Hicks
Name:
Tim Hicks
Title:
Chief Financial Officer
EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit No.
Document Description
99.1 Bank OZK Investor Presentation (August 2023)
Exhibit 99.1
Nasdaq: OZK | August 2023
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation and other communications by Bank OZK (the "Bank") include certain "forward-looking statements" regarding the Bank's plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements are based on management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems in implementing the Bank's growth and expansion strategies, including hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, delays in identifying satisfactory sites, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating, selling or closing existing offices; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs of or decrease the availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank's net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; conditions within the banking industry, including the effects of recent failures of other financial institutions; recently enacted and potential laws and regulatory requirements or changes to existing laws and regulatory requirements, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry, changes intended to manage or mitigate climate and related environmental risks or changes in the interpretation and enforcement of such laws and requirements, and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory requirements; uncertainty regarding changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding artificial intelligence and maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business or others, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; natural disasters; acts of war or terrorism; the potential impact of continuing inflationary pressures; the potential impact of supply chain disruptions; national or international political instability or military conflict, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the competition and costs of recruiting and retaining human talent; impairment of our goodwill; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this communication or as detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings "Forward-Looking Information" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those described in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.
2
