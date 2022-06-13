Bank OZK : Interactive Environmental, Social & Governance Report - 2021

"Better to the X Power" in action

As always, I am grateful to our Board of Directors for setting a tone for strong corporate governance, including all facets of our ESG strategy. The Board also supported continual enhancements of our risk management practices, which included further strengthening our data security and privacy platforms in 2021.

Bank OZK's nearly 2,600 employees lead the way in tirelessly supporting our customers and communities. We recognize that this talented, diverse and committed workforce is our greatest source of strength, and our gratitude and commitment to them extends well beyond the workplace. Since the pandemic began, we have rolled out new resources to help our people achieve a more meaningful work/life balance, blossom as leaders and expand their professional horizons.

Our roots run deep in the communities we serve, and the Bank will continue to focus on helping our neighbors access the resources that enable them to thrive. We donated more than $4.6 million to local and regional philanthropic causes in 2021. In addition, our employees dedicated more than 3,400 hours of volunteer service to nonprofits and community campaigns.