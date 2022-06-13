Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bank OZK
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OZK   US06417N1037

BANK OZK

(OZK)
2022-06-13
37.00 USD   -2.71%
BANK OZK : Interactive Environmental, Social & Governance Report - 2021
PU
05/26Lionheart Strategic Management LLC and Bank OZK Provide $150 Million in Funding to Two Roads Development for Residential Development in Miami
PR
05/12Bank OZK Completes Construction of Solar Power Plant in Arkansas
AQ
Bank OZK : Interactive Environmental, Social & Governance Report - 2021

06/13/2022
Environmental,

Social and Governance

Report

2021

Better to the X Power®

T A B L E O F C O N T E N T S

  1. Letter from the Chairman
  1. About This Report
  1. About Our Bank
  1. Ensuring Strong Corporate Governance and Ethics
  1. Supporting Our Employees
  1. Supporting Our Customers
  1. Supporting Our Communities
  1. Reducing Our Environmental Impact
  1. SASB Index

Photography by Tim Hursley

Letter from the Chairman

01

L E T T E R F R O M T H E C H A I R M A N

Bank OZK's 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report highlights how our actions are making a positive impact.

I am proud to share this third annual report of the Bank's dedication-driven by our employees, Board and executive team-to the five core ESG areas that we recognize as most critical to our stakeholders and that help us grow "Better to the X Power®":

Maintaining a strong governance framework that ensures we uphold the highest standards of integrity and ethics in all that we do

Fulfilling the needs of our customers with innovative, accessible products and services that empower them to build a brighter financial future

Nurturing a workplace culture in which all of our employees feel safe, respected, well compensated and empowered to grow in their careers

Giving back to our local communities through philanthropic donations, employee volunteerism, financial literacy courses and other grassroots initiatives

Reducing the environmental impact of our operations through investments in alternative electricity sources, energy-efficient building designs and digital technologies

We continued to emerge from the shadows cast by COVID-19 and an unsteady economic climate by staying true to our values and unwavering in our mission.

Letter from the Chairman

02

"Better to the X Power" in action

As always, I am grateful to our Board of Directors for setting a tone for strong corporate governance, including all facets of our ESG strategy. The Board also supported continual enhancements of our risk management practices, which included further strengthening our data security and privacy platforms in 2021.

Bank OZK's nearly 2,600 employees lead the way in tirelessly supporting our customers and communities. We recognize that this talented, diverse and committed workforce is our greatest source of strength, and our gratitude and commitment to them extends well beyond the workplace. Since the pandemic began, we have rolled out new resources to help our people achieve a more meaningful work/life balance, blossom as leaders and expand their professional horizons.

Our roots run deep in the communities we serve, and the Bank will continue to focus on helping our neighbors access the resources that enable them to thrive. We donated more than $4.6 million to local and regional philanthropic causes in 2021. In addition, our employees dedicated more than 3,400 hours of volunteer service to nonprofits and community campaigns.

Additionally, last July we took a huge step toward reducing the Bank's environmental footprint when we broke ground for a solar power plant in Arkansas that is capable of generating more than

8 million kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity each year. Completed in May 2022, the plant's 11,000 solar panels offset the electricity needs of our new corporate headquarters and nearly 40 other branch locations in Arkansas.

Together, we rise

These examples of "Better to the X Power" in action, and many others highlighted in this report, are expressions of the core values that our people embrace every day. My thanks go out to each of our teammates for bringing our ESG initiatives to life through their actions and ideas.

And to all of our stakeholders: Thank you for the trust and confidence that you place in Bank OZK. We are excited to partner with you and to accomplish greater things in 2022 and for many years to come.

GEORGE GLEASON

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Corporate Responsibility Highlights

03

2021 Corporate Responsibility Highlights

2021 Awards & Recognition

8,146

Students reached through

Bank-supported financial literacy

education programs

13,514

Community members who attended Bank OZK financial education or technical assistance seminars

2,086

Affordable housing units financed totaling $238 million

Bank Director

Overall Top Performer, Performance Powerhouse Study

Forbes

Commercial

Observer

World's Best Banks, America's

Over $4.6 Million

Donated to community philanthropic programs and organizations

Over 8 Million

Kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity anticipated annually from our solar power plant in Arkansas

3,467

Employee volunteer hours

664,409

Pounds of paper recycled

Best Banks

No. 9-Power

Finance The 50 Most

Important Figures

of Commercial Real

American

Best

Estate Finance

Banker

Fintechs

to Work

For

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank OZK published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 21:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
