Bank OZK : Interactive Environmental, Social & Governance Report - 2021

Bank OZK's 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report highlights how our actions are making a positive impact.
I am proud to share this third annual report of the Bank's dedication-driven by our employees, Board and executive team-to the five core ESG areas that we recognize as most critical to our stakeholders and that help us grow "Better to the X Power®":
Maintaining a strong governance framework that ensures we uphold the highest standards of integrity and ethics in all that we do
Fulfilling the needs of our customers with innovative, accessible products and services that empower them to build a brighter financial future
Nurturing a workplace culture in which all of our employees feel safe, respected, well compensated and empowered to grow in their careers
Giving back to our local communities through philanthropic donations, employee volunteerism, financial literacy courses and other grassroots initiatives
Reducing the environmental impact of our operations through investments in alternative electricity sources, energy-efficient building designs and digital technologies
We continued to emerge from the shadows cast by COVID-19 and an unsteady economic climate by staying true to our values and unwavering in our mission.
As always, I am grateful to our Board of Directors for setting a tone for strong corporate governance, including all facets of our ESG strategy. The Board also supported continual enhancements of our risk management practices, which included further strengthening our data security and privacy platforms in 2021.
Bank OZK's nearly 2,600 employees lead the way in tirelessly supporting our customers and communities. We recognize that this talented, diverse and committed workforce is our greatest source of strength, and our gratitude and commitment to them extends well beyond the workplace. Since the pandemic began, we have rolled out new resources to help our people achieve a more meaningful work/life balance, blossom as leaders and expand their professional horizons.
Our roots run deep in the communities we serve, and the Bank will continue to focus on helping our neighbors access the resources that enable them to thrive. We donated more than $4.6 million to local and regional philanthropic causes in 2021. In addition, our employees dedicated more than 3,400 hours of volunteer service to nonprofits and community campaigns.
Additionally, last July we took a huge step toward reducing the Bank's environmental footprint when we broke ground for a solar power plant in Arkansas that is capable of generating more than
8 million kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity each year. Completed in May 2022, the plant's 11,000 solar panels offset the electricity needs of our new corporate headquarters and nearly 40 other branch locations in Arkansas.
Together, we rise
These examples of "Better to the X Power" in action, and many others highlighted in this report, are expressions of the core values that our people embrace every day. My thanks go out to each of our teammates for bringing our ESG initiatives to life through their actions and ideas.
And to all of our stakeholders: Thank you for the trust and confidence that you place in Bank OZK. We are excited to partner with you and to accomplish greater things in 2022 and for many years to come.