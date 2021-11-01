Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Bank OZK
  News
  Summary
    OZK   US06417N1037

BANK OZK

(OZK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Check Your Charges: Don't let unusual spending go unnoticed

11/01/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
It can happen right under your nose. Bit by bit, a fraudster could be assuming your identity and chipping away at your bank accounts, applying charges that don't raise an alarm. Then, suddenly, you notice that your balance is significantly smaller than expected. You've been scammed!

Online scammers may be vicious, but they're not dummies. They know how to steal as much from you as possible without getting caught. The COVID-19 pandemic has only encouraged these criminals, with reports of these types of frauds rising dramatically over the past 12 months.

Real-time monitoring and access to your account is more critical than ever to protecting your assets. Bank OZK uses advanced technology to detect fraud earlier in the transaction process, increasing the odds of detecting fraud schemes as soon as they emerge.

You can also play a significant role in protecting your money. Monitor your account activity easily and quickly through our Bank OZK banking app and keep tabs on which charges are legitimate ­- and which are fraudulent.

Check Often. Take Precautions.

  • Log in to your accounts frequently, and keep an eye out for unauthorized activity
  • Set up real-time account alerts through online or mobile banking that will notify you of suspicious account activity. Alerts can be sent through either text message or email, to
    always keep you up to date on your account activity.
  • Report any suspicious activity to Bank OZK immediately
  • When in doubt, change your password

It's smart to remain vigilant and alert to suspicious activity on your accounts. It's also wise to understand the many ways in which scammers can attempt to steal your assets. In the weeks ahead, we will identify the frauds and scams plaguing our community, and we'll provide you with the information and actions that you can use to protect yourself.

Stay tuned.

Click for more information

Disclaimer

Bank OZK published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 19:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OZK
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 082 M - -
Net income 2021 553 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 5 754 M 5 754 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 652
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart BANK OZK
Duration : Period :
Bank OZK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OZK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 44,67 $
Average target price 50,80 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George G. Gleason Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory L. McKinney Chief Financial Officer
Timothy D. Hicks Chief Administrative & Credit Officer
Nicholas A. Brown Independent Director
Robert C. East Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OZK42.85%5 754
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.70%502 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.64%391 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%244 093
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.14%212 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY69.52%204 482