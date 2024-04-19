19.04.2024
Bank Pekao S.A. informs that the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of the Bank Pekao S.A. will be continue virtually on 16 May 2024 at 10:30 CEST.
Webcasting of the presentation will be available at the following link: http://infostrefa.tv/pekao/en from 10:30 CEST.
