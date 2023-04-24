Bank Pekao S A : Webcast of the presentation of the 1Q 2023 financial results of Bank Pekao Group S.A. on 27.04.2023

24.04.2023

Bank Pekao S.A. informs that the presentation of the Q1 2023 financial results of Bank Pekao Group S.A. will be held solely in a virtual format on April 27, 2023 at 12:00 CET.

Webcast will be available from 12:00 CET at the following link: http://infostrefa.tv/pekaoa/. You can also use a telephone conference facility: tel.: +48 12 348 08 99 Code: 0187404