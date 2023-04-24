|
Bank Pekao S A : Webcast of the presentation of the 1Q 2023 financial results of Bank Pekao Group S.A. on 27.04.2023
Webcast of the presentation of the 1Q 2023 financial results of Bank Pekao Group S.A. on 27.04.2023
24.04.2023
Bank Pekao S.A. informs that the presentation of the Q1 2023 financial results of Bank Pekao Group S.A. will be held solely in a virtual format on April 27, 2023 at 12:00 CET.
Webcast will be available from 12:00 CET at the following link: http://infostrefa.tv/pekaoa/. You can also use a telephone conference facility: tel.: +48 12 348 08 99 Code: 0187404
|Sales 2022
|
11 461 M
2 728 M
2 728 M
|Net income 2022
|
2 131 M
507 M
507 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|13,0x
|Yield 2022
|3,94%
|Capitalization
|
25 575 M
6 087 M
6 087 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|2,23x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|1,96x
|Nbr of Employees
|14 645
|Free-Float
|67,2%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends BANK PEKAO, S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|13
|Last Close Price
|97,44 PLN
|Average target price
|116,85 PLN
|Spread / Average Target
|19,9%