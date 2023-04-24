Advanced search
    PEO   PLPEKAO00016

BANK PEKAO, S.A.

(PEO)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04:04:32 2023-04-24 am EDT
98.06 PLN   +0.64%
04:07aBank Pekao S A : Webcast of the presentation of the 1Q 2023 financial results of Bank Pekao Group S.A. on 27.04.2023
PU
04/07Central Europe's policymakers double down on hawkish message
RE
03/25Italy to hand Monte dei Paschi CEO Lovaglio new mandate
RE
Bank Pekao S A : Webcast of the presentation of the 1Q 2023 financial results of Bank Pekao Group S.A. on 27.04.2023

04/24/2023 | 04:07am EDT
Webcast of the presentation of the 1Q 2023 financial results of Bank Pekao Group S.A. on 27.04.2023

24.04.2023

Bank Pekao S.A. informs that the presentation of the Q1 2023 financial results of Bank Pekao Group S.A. will be held solely in a virtual format on April 27, 2023 at 12:00 CET.

Webcast will be available from 12:00 CET at the following link: http://infostrefa.tv/pekaoa/. You can also use a telephone conference facility: tel.: +48 12 348 08 99 Code: 0187404

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank Pekao SA published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 08:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 11 461 M 2 728 M 2 728 M
Net income 2022 2 131 M 507 M 507 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 25 575 M 6 087 M 6 087 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 14 645
Free-Float 67,2%
Technical analysis trends BANK PEKAO, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 97,44 PLN
Average target price 116,85 PLN
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leszek Skiba Chairman-Management Board
Pawel Straczynski Chief Financial Officer
Beata Kozlowska-Chyla Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michal Rafal Kaszynski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stanislaw Ryszard Kaczoruk Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK PEKAO, S.A.12.65%6 087
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%411 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.81%238 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%230 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%170 770
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 195
