  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Bank Pekao, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    PEO   PLPEKAO00016

BANK PEKAO, S.A.

(PEO)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04:45 2022-11-03 am EDT
77.56 PLN   -2.39%
04:44aPolish bank Pekao sent to net loss by payment holidays
RE
10/27Bank Pekao S A : Webcasting of the presentation of the Q3 2022 financial results of Bank Pekao S.A. Group on 03.11.2022
PU
10/12Italy's MPS nears finish line on securing banks' support for stock sale
RE
Polish bank Pekao sent to net loss by payment holidays

11/03/2022 | 04:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: UniCredit's Polish unit Bank Pekao logo is seen on their branch in Warsaw

WARSAW (Reuters) - The cost of payment holidays for mortgage holders plunged Polish bank Pekao into the red in the third quarter, outweighing the positive impact of higher interest rates, its results showed on Thursday. The government introduced payment holidays for borrowers that allow eight instalments to be postponed in 2022-23, after a series of interest rate hikes imposed by the central bank to tackle inflation hit many borrowers. In the third quarter, Pekao booked over 2.4 billion zlotys ($498.4 million) in costs related to payment holidays. As a result, it made a net loss of 544 million zlotys, compared with a 631 million zlotys profit a year earlier and a 522 million loss seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. Pekao, Poland's second-largest bank by assets, said higher interest rates were favourable for banks as they lead to a pick up in net interest income, but could also have a negative impact on credit demand and the quality of loan portfolios. It said a "very restrictive" tax and regulatory environment for the industry, plus the uncertain economic situation, could affect banks' lending and financial results.

($1 = 4.8158 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 556 M 2 425 M 2 425 M
Net income 2022 2 162 M 454 M 454 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,91x
Yield 2022 4,85%
Capitalization 20 856 M 4 376 M 4 376 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 14 708
Free-Float 67,2%
