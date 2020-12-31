Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S A : Resignations of the Vice-Presidents of the Management Board of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Spółka Akcyjna

Resignations of the Vice-Presidents of the Management Board of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Spółka Akcyjna

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Spółka Akcyjna (the'Bank') hereby informs that on 31 December 2020 Mr. Tomasz Styczyński and Mr. Grzegorz Olszewski resigned from the positions of the Vice-Presidents of the Management Board of the Bank as well as from the composition of the Management Board of the Bank.

Mr. Tomasz Styczyński's resignation takes effect as of 31 January 2021. In accordance with the document containing resignation, it was submitted due to a different vision of Bank's development and its forms serves a purpose of finalizing matters conducted by Mr. Tomasz Styczyński, in particular related to transformation of the Corporate Banking and MIB Division, and offers the Supervisory Board with a possibility to select a successor who will assume supervision over the Division and responsibility for the undertaken projects in accordance with the highest standards and in the spirit of responsibility for stable and prudent management.

Mr. Grzegorz Olszewski's resignation takes effect with the end of 31 December 2020. In accordance with the document containing resignation, it was submitted due to a different vision of Bank's development and the sense of responsibility for the stable and prudent management of the area of Technology and Corporate Services.

Legal basis: § 5 points 4 of the Finance Minister's Ordinance of 29 March 2018 re. current and periodic reports published by the issuers of securities and the rules under which the information required by the laws of non-member states shall be deemed equivalent. (Journal of Laws 2018, item 757)