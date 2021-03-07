Log in
Report 6/2021: Consent of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority to entrust Mr. Marcin Gadomski with the position of the Member of the Management Board of the Bank supervising the management of material risk in the Bank's operations

03/07/2021 | 07:55am EST
UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

Consent of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority to entrust Mr. Marcin Gadomski with the position of the Member of the Management Board of the Bank supervising the management of material risk in the Bank's operations

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Spółka Akcyjna (the 'Bank') hereby informs that, on 15 February 2021, the Polish Financial Supervision Authority unanimously expressed consent to entrust Mr. Marcin Gadomski with the position of the Member of the Management Board of the Bank supervising the management of material risk in the Bank's operations.

On 16 June 2020, the Supervisory Board of the Bank appointed Mr. Marcin Gadomski as the Vice President of the Management Board of the Bank supervising the management of material risk in the Bank's operations, subject to the consent of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority and upon obtaining such consent. Until that consent was obtained, Mr. Marcin Gadomski was the Vice President of the Management Board of the Bank. Obtaining the said consent results in fulfillment of the condition of becoming the Vice President of the Management Board of the Bank supervising the management of material risk in the Bank's operations..

The curriculum vitae of Mr. Marcin Gadomski containing information specified in § 10 point 4 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 regarding current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the laws of the state not being a member state, is an attachment to this current report.

Information about not performing competitive activities and not entering Mr. Marcin Gadomski into the Register of Insolvent Debtors has been presented in the in Current Report No 40/2020 dated 16 June 2020.

Legal basis: § 5 point 5 of the Finance Minister's Ordinance of 29 March 2018 regarding current and periodic information provided by the issuers of securities and conditions of recognizing as equivalent information required by the laws of the state not being a member state.

Disclaimer

Bank Pekao SA published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 12:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
