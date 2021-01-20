Bank "Saint Petersburg : Saint Petersburg earned record-breaking RUB 11.7 bn in FY 2020

Bank Saint Petersburg announces its preliminary FY 2020 RAS results (non-consolidated financials calculated in accordance with BSPB`s internal methodology based on RAS) which may be subject to change following the subsequent events.

The financials as at January 1, 2020 include the effect of the subsequent events; the numbers as at January 1, 2021 do not include the effect of the subsequent events.

Financial highlights for FY 2020:

- Net Income for FY 2020 amounted to RUB 11.7 bn (+103.7% compared with FY 2019); - Net Interest Income for FY 2020 amounted to RUB 25.0 bn (+13.3% compared with FY 2019); - Net Fee and Commission Income for FY 2020 amounted to RUB 7.3 bn (+10.9% compared with FY 2019); - Loans to corporates in FY 2020 increased by 14.5% and amounted to RUB 341.2 bn; - Loans to retail customers in FY 2020 increased by 11.7% and amounted to RUB 114.6 bn; - Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (N1.2) as of January 1, 2020 amounted to 9.6%, the total capital adequacy ratio (N1.0) amounted to 13.5%;

Bank Saint Petersburg is ranked 15th in terms of assets and 15th in terms of retail deposits among the Russian banks (Interfax ranking). As of January 1, 2021, the Bank provides services to 2 077 000 individuals and 50 000 corporates; the number of cards issued by the Bank is 1 459 000; the Bank's ATM network comprised of 810 ATMs. At present Internet Bank is used by 1 482 000 clients.

Results summary for FY 2020

Net Interest Income for FY 2020 amounted to RUB 25.0 bn (+13.3% compared with FY 2019) including RUB 7.1 bn for the 4Q 2020 (+11.1% compared with 4Q 2019).

Net Fee and Commission Income for FY 2020 increased by 10.9% compared with FY 2019 and amounted to RUB 7.3 bn including RUB 2.1 bn for the 4Q 2020 (+9.5% compared with 4Q 2019).

Net Trading income for FY 2020 amounted to RUB 5.7 bn (RUB 0.2 bn for FY 2020), including RUB 1.1 bn for 4Q 2020 (+100.0% compared with 4Q 2020) .

Revenues for FY 2020 amounted to RUB 39.4 bn (+34.3% compared with FY 2019) including RUB 10.7 bn for the 4Q 2020 (+17.4% compared with 4Q 2019).

Operating expenses for FY 2020 amounted to RUB 14.2 bn (-1.0% compared with FY 2019) including RUB 4.1 bn for the 4Q 2020 (-24.4% compared with 4Q 2019).

Provisions for FY 2020 amounted to RUB 10.8 bn (+28.1% compared with FY 2019).

Net Income for FY 2020 more than doubled compared with FY 2019 and amounted to RUB 11.7 bn. Net Income for 4Q 2020 increased by 138.5% compared with 4Q 2019 and amounted to RUB 5.2 bn.

Bank's assets amounted to RUB 730.7 bn as of January 1, 2021 (+9.5 % compared with January 1, 2020; +2.0% compared with October 1, 2020).

Liabilities. As of January 1, 2021, customer deposits totalled RUB 483.6 bn (+16.3% compared with January 1, 2020; +1.5% compared with October 1, 2020; +10.8% and +3.0% net of ForEx revaluation correspondingly). The corporate customer deposits amounted to RUB 209.9 bn (+23.9% compared with January 1, 2020; -1.2% compared with October 1, 2020; +18.3% and +0.2% net of ForEx revaluation correspondingly). Retail customer deposits amounted to RUB 273.7 bn (+11.0% compared with January 1, 2020; +3.7% compared with October 1, 2020; +5.6% and +5.3% net of ForEx revaluation correspondingly).

As of January 1, 2021, the Bank's total capital calculated under the CBR regulations (Basel III) amounted to RUB 86.8 bn (+6.2% compared with January 1, 2020, -1.9% compared with October 1, 2020). As of January 1, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 capital amounted to RUB 62.7 bn (-0.9% compared with January 1, 2020 and October 1, 2020 levels).

As a result, the Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (N1.2) as of January 1, 2021 amounted to 9.6% (required regulatory minimum is 6.0%) and the total capital adequacy ratio (N1.0) as of January 1, 2021 amounted to 13.5% (required regulatory minimum is 8.0%).

Loan portfolio totalled RUB 455.8 bn as of January 1, 2021 (+13.8% compared with January 1, 2020; -2.0% compared with October 1, 2020; +9.7% and -0.9% net of ForEx revaluation correspondingly). Corporate loan portfolio amounted to RUB 341.2 bn (+14.5% compared with January 1, 2020; -3.7% compared with October 1, 2020; +9.2% and -2.3% net of ForEx revaluation correspondingly). Loans to individuals amounted to RUB 114.6 bn (+11.7% compared with January 1, 2020; +3.4% compared with October 1, 2020; +11.4% and +3.5% net of ForEx revaluation correspondingly). As of January 1, 2020, the share of the overdue loans amounted to 4.8% (5.3% as of January 1, 2020; 5.32 as of October 1, 2020).

