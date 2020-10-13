Log in
BANK "SAINT-PETERSBURG

BANK "SAINT-PETERSBURG

(BSPB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank "Saint Petersburg : Saint Petersburg earned record-breaking RUB 6.5 bn in 9M 2020

10/13/2020

Bank Saint Petersburg summarized its performance for 9M 2020 under RAS (financials in press-release calculated in accordance with BSPB`s internal methodology operational as at release publication date).

Financial highlights for 9M 2020:

- Net Income for 9M 2020 amounted to RUB 6.5 bn (+82.3% compared with 9M 2019);

- Net Interest Income for 9M 2020 amounted to RUB 17.9 bn (+14.2% compared with 9M 2019);

- Net Fee and Commission Income for 9M 2020 amounted to RUB 5.2 bn (+11.5% compared with 9M 2019);

- Loans to corporates in 9M 2020 increased by 18.8% and amounted to RUB 354.2 bn;

- Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (N1.2) as of October 1, 2020 amounted to 9.8%, the total capital adequacy ratio (N1.0) amounted to 13.1%;

Bank Saint Petersburg is ranked 15th in terms of assets and 15th in terms of retail deposits among the Russian banks (Interfax ranking). As of October 1, 2020, the Bank provides services to 2 042 000 individuals and 50 000 corporates; the number of cards issued by the Bank is 1 504 000; the Bank's ATM network comprised of 806 ATMs. At present Internet Bank is used by 1 440 000 clients.

Results summary for 9M 2020

Net Interest Income for 9M 2020 amounted to RUB 17.9 bn (+14.2% compared with 9M 2019) including RUB 6.1 bn for the 3Q 2020 (+0.9% compared with 3Q 2019).

Net Fee and Commission Income for 9M 2020 increased by 11.5% compared with 9M 2019 and amounted to RUB 5.2 bn including RUB 1.9 bn for the 3Q 2020 (+11.6% compared with 3Q 2019).

Net Trading income for 9M 2020 amounted to RUB 4.6 bn (RUB 0.4 bn loss for 9M 2020), including RUB 2.6 bn for 3Q 2020 (RUB 0.4 bn loss for 3Q 2020) .

Revenues for 9M 2020 amounted to RUB 28.8 bn (+41.8% compared with 9M 2019) including RUB 10.6 bn for the 3Q 2020 (+43.9% compared with 3Q 2019).

Operating expenses for 9M 2020 amounted to RUB 10.1 bn (+13.1% compared with 9M 2019) including RUB 3.2 bn for the 3Q 2020 (+11.7% compared with 3Q 2019).

Provisions for 9M 2020 amounted to RUB 10.1 bn (+69.3% compared with 9M 2019) including RUB 3.8 bn for the 3Q 2020 (+89.2% compared with 3Q 2019).

Net Income for 9M 2020 increased by 82.3% compared with 9M 2019 and amounted to RUB 6.5 bn. Net Income for 3Q 2020 increased by 53.2% compared with 3Q 2019 and amounted to RUB 2.2 bn.

Bank's assets amounted to RUB 716.6 bn as of October 1, 2020 (+7.4 % compared with January 1, 2020; +7.3% compared with July 1, 2020).

Liabilities. As of October 1, 2020, customer deposits totalled RUB 476.3 bn (+14.5% compared with January 1, 2020; +10.2% compared with July 1, 2020; +8.6% and +7.3% net of ForEx revaluation correspodingly). The corporate customer deposits amounted to RUB 212.4 bn (+25.4% compared with January 1, 2020; +15.2% compared with July 1, 2020; +20.1% and +12.7% net of ForEx revaluation correspodingly). Retail customer deposits amounted to RUB 263.9 bn (+7.1% compared with January 1, 2020; +6.6% compared with July 1, 2020; +0.7% and +3.3% net of ForEx revaluation correspodingly).

As of October 1, 2020, the Bank's total capital calculated under the CBR regulations (Basel III) amounted to RUB 85.2 bn (+4.2% compared with January 1, 2020, -2.3% compared with July 1, 2020). As of October 1, 2020, the Bank's Tier 1 capital remained at the January 1, 2020 as well as July 1, 2020 level and stood at RUB 63.3 bn.

As a result, the Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (N1.2) as of October 1, 2020 amounted to 9.8% (required regulatory minimum is 6.0%) and the total capital adequacy ratio (N1.0) as of October 1, 2020 amounted to 13.1% (required regulatory minimum is 8.0%).

Loan portfolio totalled RUB 465.0 bn as of October 1, 2020 (+16.1% compared with January 1, 2020; +11.7% compared with July 1, 2020; +12.2% and +9.8% net of ForEx revaluation correspodingly). Corporate loan portfolio amounted to RUB 354.2 bn (+18.8% compared with January 1, 2020; +13.7% compared with July 1, 2020; +13.8% and +11.2% net of ForEx revaluation correspodingly). Loans to individuals amounted to RUB 110.8 bn (+8.0% compared with January 1, 2020; +5.8% compared with July 1, 2020; +7.7% and +5.6% net of ForEx revaluation correspodingly). As of October 1, 2020, the share of the overdue loans amounted to 5.2% (5.3% as of January 1, 2020; 5.3% as of July 1, 2020).

You can familiarize yourself with the supplementary financial information here.

Disclaimer

Bank Saint-Petersburg OJSC published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 07:14:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 34 326 M 446 M 446 M
Net income 2020 6 408 M 83,2 M 83,2 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,20x
Yield 2020 5,29%
Capitalization 19 807 M 257 M 257 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 974
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart BANK "SAINT-PETERSBURG
Duration : Period :
Bank
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK "SAINT-PETERSBURG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 59,53 RUB
Last Close Price 41,76 RUB
Spread / Highest target 58,0%
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Vasilievich Savelyev CEO & Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elena Viktorovna Ivannikova Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrey Pavlovich Bychkov Member-Supervisory Board
Andrei Taledovich Ibragimov Member-Supervisory Board
Vladislav Stanislavovich Guz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK "SAINT-PETERSBURG-25.83%257
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.24%160 770
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-36.79%53 417
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-12.42%48 545
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.09%45 309
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-3.34%44 004
