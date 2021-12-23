Log in
Bank "Saint Petersburg" Public Joint Stock : Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approves Supervisory board members

12/23/2021 | 10:37am EST
On December, 22, 2021, Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held, wherein the new Supervisory board was approved.

The following members were elected to the Bank's Supervisory Board: Andrey Bychkov, Alexey Germanovich, Vladislav Guz, Elena Ivannikova, Yury Levin, Alexander Savelyev, Thomas Veraszto, Andrey Zvyozdochkin, as well as a new Supervisory board member, Guntis Belavskis, replacing Sergey Nazarov, who is leaving the Board of his own volition.

Guntis Belavskis was nominated by minority shareholder European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. He's amassed large management and banking experience - he had been holding the position of Chairman of the Management Board at AS «Citadele Banka» from 2012 to 2020, one of the leaders in Latvia and Baltic states. Mr. Belavskis' employment as an independent director of the Bank's Supervisory board will widen its competence and improve the corporate governance efficiency.

On December 23, 2021, the Supervisory board held its first meeting in a recently approved formation.

Supervisory board elected Elena Ivannikova as a Chairperson of the Board, with Vladislav Guz as a deputy chairperson. In accordance with the Supervisory board's decision, Andrey Zvyozdochkin was elected as a senior independent director.

The following Supervisory board committees were formed:

Within the Strategy Committee to elect Vladislav Guz as a committee chairman, Andrey Zvyozdochkin (senior independent director), Alexander Savelyev, Elena Ivannikova, Yury Levin (independent director), Thomas Veraszto (independent director).

Within the Appointments and Remuneration Committee to elect Thomas Veraszto as a committee chairman (independent director), Alexey Germanovich (independent director), Vladislav Guz.

Within the Risk Management Committee to elect Andrey Bychkov as a committee chairman, Elena Ivannikova, Andrey Zvyozdochkin (senior independent director).

Within the Audit Committee to elect Alexey Germanovich as committee chairman (independent director), Guntis Belavskis (independent director), Thomas Veraszto (independent director).

Within the Digitalization committee to elect Yury Levin as a committee chairman (independent director), Guntis Belavskis (independent director), Vladislav Guz.

The Bank's Supervisory board also discussed 2022 financial plan, focused on achieving of the key strategic priorities approved under the Strategy 2023: EXIM business development, large corporate business position strengthening in Moscow, transactional SME business growth, ensuring an increased level of information security as well as technological resilience and etc.

Disclaimer

Bank Saint-Petersburg OJSC published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 15:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
