Bank Ukrgasbank : UKRGASBANK issued a letter of credit for the purchase of biogas plant equipment for a leading Ukrainian agricultural enterprise

In just a few days, the state UKRGASBANK processed and issued a documentary letter of credit to purchase biogas plant equipment from a Danish global manufacturer.

The equipment will be manufactured within a year and installed at a poultry factory in Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia oblast. Using latest technologies, electricity and heat will be produced from chicken manure.

The letter of credit was supported by the EBRD under the Trade Facilitation Program (TFP) and a first-class European bank acting as confirming bank. The project totals EUR 12.7 million.

For reference: For two years in a row, UKRGASBANK has been the best bank in trade finance under the EBRD's Trade Facilitation Program. And recently, we have carried out the 200th deal with the support of the EBRD.

27.12.2022