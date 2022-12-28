Advanced search
    UGZB   UA4000094866

BANK UKRGASBANK

(UGZB)
End-of-day quote PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-01-26
1.500 UAH   -15.25%
01:32pBank Ukrgasbank : UKRGASBANK issued a letter of credit for the purchase of biogas plant equipment for a leading Ukrainian agricultural enterprise
PU
12/21Bank Ukrgasbank : The Business Development Fund and UKRGASBANK to finance SME investments in energy supply and energy efficiency
PU
11/17Bank Ukrgasbank : EBRD provides 20 million to UKRGASBANK to support Ukrainian business under wartime conditions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank Ukrgasbank : UKRGASBANK issued a letter of credit for the purchase of biogas plant equipment for a leading Ukrainian agricultural enterprise

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
In just a few days, the state UKRGASBANK processed and issued a documentary letter of credit to purchase biogas plant equipment from a Danish global manufacturer.

The equipment will be manufactured within a year and installed at a poultry factory in Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia oblast. Using latest technologies, electricity and heat will be produced from chicken manure.

The letter of credit was supported by the EBRD under the Trade Facilitation Program (TFP) and a first-class European bank acting as confirming bank. The project totals EUR 12.7 million.

For reference: For two years in a row, UKRGASBANK has been the best bank in trade finance under the EBRD's Trade Facilitation Program. And recently, we have carried out the 200th deal with the support of the EBRD.

27.12.2022

Disclaimer

AB Ukrgazbank PAT published this content on 27 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 3 799 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2020 411 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net cash 2020 31 493 M 851 M 851 M
P/E ratio 2020 59,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19 977 M 540 M 540 M
EV / Sales 2019 -4,16x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,08x
Nbr of Employees 5 005
Free-Float 72,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andriy Mykolayovych Kravets Chairman-Management Board
Teymur Mamedovych Bahirov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tetiana Shestak Head-Compliance Department
Blaschuk Yuriy Oleksandrovych Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Volchko Oksana Yulianovna Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK UKRGASBANK-15.25%540
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%386 420
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.88%260 970
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%209 412
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.59%156 383
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%151 635