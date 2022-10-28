Advanced search
    USBN   RU0006929536

BANK URALSIB

(USBN)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
0.0654 RUB   +0.77%
Citi to sell Russian personal installment loan portfolio to Uralsib
RE
2021Public joint stock company BANK URALSIB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Public joint stock company BANK URALSIB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
Citi to sell Russian personal installment loan portfolio to Uralsib

10/28/2022 | 09:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Friday its Russian unit had agreed to sell a portfolio of personal installment loans to commercial bank Uralsib, as the major U.S. lender looks to retreat from the country and reduce its exposure to Russia.

The bank will also sell a portfolio of credit card balances, if it secures customers' consent.

Citi did not disclose the financial details of the deal. The bank will not transfer any of its employees and branches to Uralsib under the deal.

Citi had last year agreed to shed its retail operations in Russia as part of an overhaul led by Chief Executive Jane Fraser. The scope of the exit was expanded in March to include its commercial banking business after the invasion of Ukraine.

In August, the bank said it was expecting to incur about $170 million in charges over the next 18 months as it wound down consumer and commercial banking operations in the country.

Other big U.S. banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co have also been exiting Russia after the country was hit with sanctions from the West.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK URALSIB 0.77% 0.0654 End-of-day quote.-32.37%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.47% 45.525 Delayed Quote.-24.76%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.63% 339.065 Delayed Quote.-12.25%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.33% 61.5 Delayed Quote.-18.27%
