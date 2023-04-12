Advanced search
    BSVN   US06652N1072

BANK7 CORP.

(BSVN)
  Report
04/12/2023
23.75 USD   -0.13%
Bank7 Corp. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
PR
03/24BANK7 CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03/24Bank7 : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
Bank7 Corp. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

04/12/2023
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7, announces that its financial results for the first quarter ending on March 31, 2023 will be released before the market opens on Thursday, April 27, 2023 and at 9:00 a.m. central standard time that same day, the company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results with investors. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the internet at https://app.webinar.net/N5ykqV9m4GE.

For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/N5ykqV9m4GE shortly after the call for 1 year.

About Bank7 Corp.

Bank7 Corp. is a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent, and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets and we will also pursue strategic acquisitions.

For more information about Bank7 and its products, visit bank7.com

Contact:          
Tom Travis
Bank7
1039 N.W. 63rd St.
Oklahoma City, OK. 73116
Ph: 405-810-8600 / ttravis@bank7.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank7-corp-announces-first-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-301795201.html

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
