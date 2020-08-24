Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Bankers Cobalt Corp.    BANC   CA06612P2008

BANKERS COBALT CORP.

(BANC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bankers Announces Change of Name to Central African Gold Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2020) - Bankers Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: BANC) (FSE: BC21) (OTCQB: NDEND) (the "Corporation" or "Bankers") is pleased to announce that further to its press release on August 20, 2020, the Corporation will amend its articles in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the change of its name to "Central African Gold Inc." and its trading symbol to "CAGR," effective as of the open of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on Wednesday August 26, 2020. The name and trading symbol changes have received TSXV approval.

In connection with the name and trading symbol changes, each current share certificate evidencing common shares of the Corporation will continue to evidence the common shares of Central African Gold Inc., without any requirement from the shareholders of the Corporation to transfer their shares into the new name or to take any other action. No consolidation of capital occurred in connection with the name change. The new CUSIP number for the common shares of Central African Gold Inc. will be 152376109.

About Bankers

Bankers is a natural resource company with a primary focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). Bankers currently holds rights to nine mineral projects strategically located in the southern DRC CopperBelt. Bankers has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions or relinquish concessions in the normal course of business. Bankers has an experienced management team currently located in the southern CopperBelt of the DRC.

For further information, please contact:
Stephen Barley, Chairman & CEO
Phone: (604-834-2968)
Email: info@bankerscobalt.com
Website: www.bankerscobalt.com

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Corporation's change of name or change of trading symbol. Although the Corporation believes considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation its securities, or its financial or operating results.

Wire Service Contact
NetworkWire (NW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkWire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62440


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANKERS COBALT CORP.
05:50pBankers Announces Change of Name to Central African Gold Inc.
NE
06/04BANKERS COBALT : Announces private placement and debt settlement
AQ
06/01BANKERS COBALT : Provides update on filing of its interim financial statements, ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -4,13 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,27x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 7,65 M 7,63 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart BANKERS COBALT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Bankers Cobalt Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Stephen Barley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Grant Dempsey President & Chief Operating Officer
Cesare Fazari Independent Director
Shu Zhan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKERS COBALT CORP.180.00%8
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-13.00%42 062
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION8.26%35 554
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.9.45%20 854
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-4.49%13 073
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-7.96%8 537
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group