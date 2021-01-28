Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BankFinancial Corporation    BFIN

BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(BFIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

01/28/2021 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BankFinancial Corporation (Nasdaq – BFIN) (“BankFinancial”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend will be payable on February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2021.

BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, NA, a full-service, community-oriented bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through 19 full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. At September 30, 2020 BankFinancial had total assets of $1.605 billion, total loans of $1.066 billion, total deposits of $1.402 billion and stockholders’ equity of $172 million. BankFinancial Corporation’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BFIN.

This release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A variety of factors could cause BankFinancial’s actual results to differ from those expected at the time of this release. For a discussion of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to BankFinancial’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC, as supplemented by subsequent filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to review all information contained in these reports, including the risk factors discussed therein. Copies of these filings are available at no cost on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov or on BankFinancial’s web site at www.bankfinancial.com. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update them to reflect changes.

For Further Information Contact: 
Shareholder, Analyst and Investor Inquiries:Media Inquiries:
Elizabeth A. Doolan
Senior Vice President – Controller
BankFinancial Corporation
Telephone: 630-242-7151		Gregg T. Adams
President – Marketing & Sales
BankFinancial, NA
Telephone: 630-242-7234



 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:55pBankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend
GL
2020BANKFINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Purchase Eases Back 90-Day Trend of Sales at Bankfinanc..
MT
2020BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020BANKFINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2020BANKFINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2020BANKFINANCIAL : Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program
PU
2020BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION : Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program
AQ
2020BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Cash Dividend
AQ
2020BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50,3 M - -
Net income 2020 8,85 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 4,67%
Capitalization 127 M 127 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,52x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BankFinancial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,50 $
Last Close Price 8,56 $
Spread / Highest target 5,14%
Spread / Average Target -0,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
F. Morgan Gasior Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul A. Cloutier Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Glen R. Wherfel Independent Director
Cassandra J. Francis Independent Director
John M. Hausmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION0.34%127
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.55%389 896
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%267 624
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.08%258 054
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.43%201 035
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.70%197 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ