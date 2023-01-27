Advanced search
    BFIN   US06643P1049

BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(BFIN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:46:38 2023-01-27 am EST
10.07 USD   +0.92%
11:44aBankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program
GL
11:42aBankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend
GL
BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

01/27/2023 | 11:42am EST
BURR RIDGE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BankFinancial Corporation (Nasdaq – BFIN) (“BankFinancial”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend will be payable on February 24, 2023 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2023.

BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, NA, a national bank providing banking, wealth management and fiduciary services to individuals, families and businesses in the Chicago metropolitan area and on a regional or national basis for commercial finance, equipment finance, commercial real estate finance and treasury management business customers. At September 30, 2022, BankFinancial had total assets of $1.629 billion, total loans of $1.142 billion, total deposits of $1.425 billion and stockholders’ equity of $151 million. BankFinancial Corporation’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BFIN.

This release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A variety of factors could cause BankFinancial’s actual results to differ from those expected at the time of this release. For a discussion of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to BankFinancial’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC, as supplemented by subsequent filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to review all information contained in these reports, including the risk factors discussed therein. Copies of these filings are available at no cost on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov or on BankFinancial’s web site at www.bankfinancial.com. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update them to reflect changes.

For Further Information Contact: 
Shareholder, Analyst and Investor Inquiries:Media Inquiries:
Elizabeth A. Doolan
Senior Vice President – Controller
BankFinancial Corporation
Telephone: 630-425-5568		Gregg T. Adams
President – Marketing & Sales
BankFinancial, NA
Telephone: 630-425-5877


© GlobeNewswire 2023
BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 57,3 M - -
Net income 2022 11,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 4,01%
Capitalization 129 M 129 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 199
Free-Float 94,7%
Technical analysis trends BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,98 $
Average target price 11,25 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
F. Morgan Gasior Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul A. Cloutier Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Glen R. Wherfel Independent Director
Cassandra J. Francis Independent Director
John M. Hausmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION-5.22%129
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.74%410 590
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.70%282 606
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%219 343
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.81%175 627
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.75%168 266