    BFIN   US06643P1049

BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(BFIN)
BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

10/29/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Burr Ridge, Illinois - (October 29, 2021) BankFinancial Corporation (Nasdaq - BFIN) ("BankFinancial") announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend will be payable on November 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.

BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, NA, a national bank providing banking, wealth management and fiduciary services to individuals, families and businesses in the Chicago metropolitan area and on a regional or national basis for commercial finance, equipment finance, commercial real estate finance and treasury management business customers. At June 30, 2021, BankFinancial had total assets of $1.657 billion, total loans of $1.032 billion, total deposits of $1.439 billion and stockholders' equity of $166 million. BankFinancial Corporation's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BFIN.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A variety of factors could cause BankFinancial's actual results to differ from those expected at the time of this release. For a discussion of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to BankFinancial's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC, as supplemented by subsequent filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to review all information contained in these reports, including the risk factors discussed therein. Copies of these filings are available at no cost on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov or on BankFinancial's web site at www.bankfinancial.com. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update them to reflect changes.

For Further Information Contact:

Shareholder, Analyst and Investor Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:

Elizabeth A. Doolan

Senior Vice President - Controller

BankFinancial Corporation

Telephone: 630-242-7151

Gregg T. Adams

President - Marketing & Sales

BankFinancial, NA

Telephone: 630-242-7234

Disclaimer

BankFinancial Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 16:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
