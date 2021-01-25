Bankia S A : A pilot project of Fundación Bankia and the Servei Públic d'Ocupació Catalán helps unemployed people get back to work through dual employment

Young people are trained with Professional Certificates in dual format to certify the skills they acquire in the companies involved in the project

The project gives them a way of certifying a learning portfolio and is providing a methodological guide that will serve as a reference for other regions to issue dual mode professional certificates

Fundación Bankia and the Servei Públic d'Ocupació de Cataluña have completed a pilot project to provide unemployed people with professional skills through dual modality certificates to streamline their entry into the job market.

The project was launched through a collaboration of several companies from the metalworking sector of the Bages and the Lacetània Foundation Training Centre. To carry out the project, eight young people were selected to enter into a Training and Learning Agreement with these companies and were trained to obtain the level 2 certificate of qualification for 'Machining with Grinding Applications'.

The SOC authorised the training program individually for each contract, ensuring that the participation of the company was tailored to learning needs and that there was adequate space and expert tutelage, as well as a tutor in charge of the students. This dual training modality accentuates the individual vision of training and involves small, medium sized and micro enterprises.

The project also seeks to underline and support the training capacity of companies to qualify professionals by training them in a real work environment.

Four of the eight young people who started the project still work in the companies where they were taken on as apprentices. The other half have had to change jobs, mainly due to problems caused by the COVID pandemic

The project is part of the agreement signed by the Fundación Bankia and the Public Occupation Service of Cataluña in 2017 to foster new Vocational Training initiatives. The plan was to develop a pilot experience focused on Vocational Training with Employment of Professionalism, in a dual format where the training was mainly in the company, in the workplace.

The model has been documented for replication

During the project it was found that for the purpose of planning training, control, monitoring learning, evaluation and coordination among all the actors involved, a learning

and evaluation methodology was required. This could them be used to design a portfolio, a guide that included everything learned which would serve as a reference for others who would like to implement the project.

They experiences have therefore been set out in the 'Methodological guide for the process of learning and evaluation in Certificates of Professionalism in dual modality', available from www.dualizabankia.com.

It consists of a guide for the training centre tutor, another for the company tutor, a student-apprentice portfolio and a sample training module.

The idea behind this methodological guide and the portfolio is to promote Vocational Training for Employment in the dual modality, synchronising actions between training centres and companies, facilitating individual training projects in SMEs and micro-SMEs that agree to become training companies. This is direct learning whereby the company assumes a large part of the burden of teaching.

The document is a reference guide for other autonomous communities to use in future dual training projects for job training.

Dualiza Bankia, Bankia's dual training initiative

Dualiza Bankia is the brand through which the Fundación Bankia for Dual Training carries out all of its promotion and prestige activities regarding vocational training and dual vocational training, to improve the employability of students and the competitiveness of companies. It also shows Bankia's commitment to the promotion of education as a way to improve society, fight inequality and promote social cohesion.