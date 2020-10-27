Bankia S A : CaixaBank Letter of the auditor on the new proposal of distribution of profits 2019.

I. PURPOSE OF THE REPORT

This report has been prepared by the Board of Directors of CaixaBank, S.A. (hereinafter, "CaixaBank" or the "Company") in order to justify the replacement of proposed distribution of profit for 2019 contained in the report on the individual financial statements and in the report on CaixaBank's consolidated financial statements corresponding to the year ending 31 December 2019, with the new proposal subject to approval by the General Shareholders' Meeting under item 4 on the agenda, pursuant to the provisions of Article 40.6 bis of Royal Decree-Law 8/2020, of 17 March, on the extraordinary urgent measures to address the economic and social impact of COVID-19.

II. EXPLANATION OF THE NEW PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF RESULTS

The expansion of the COVID-19 and measures adopted by the authorities to slow down the spread of the virus will have an impact on the global economy that it is expected to be short term, but nevertheless very severe. Against this backdrop, the solid solvency and liquidity of the CaixaBank Group at the close of 2019, with a CET1 capital ratio of 12.0%, reflecting a management margin of 3.25% compared to the supervisory requirements, and net assets in excess of 89,000 million euros, will make it possible for the Group to confidently face the expected negative economic scenario that will develop throughout the rest of 2020.

Furthermore, the CaixaBank Group aims to serve as a key player in ensuring the recovery of the Spanish and Portuguese economies is as fast as possible, providing credit to ensure it gets where it is needed, pursuant to the state guarantee systems established by the authorities, while efficiently using the capital that provides adequate returns for shareholders.

With a view to accommodating the position of the bank to the new environment, the Board of Directors, at its meeting on 26 March 2020 made several resolutions, the first of which was to cancel the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting announced on 25 February 2020 as Other Relevant Information on the website of the Spanish Securities Market Regulator (CNMV), on the Company's website and in the Official Gazette of the Companies Registry, due to be held on 2 and 3 April 2020 at first and second call, respectively, at the Science Museum of the City of the Arts and Sciences in Valencia. The announcement of the resolution to cancel the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting was published on the same day, 26 March, on the website of the CNMV as Other Relevant Information and on the Company's website, and on 30 March 2020 in the Official Gazette of the Companies Registry. The announcement reflected the intention of the Board of Directors to call the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting again within the legal term provided for in Royal Decree-Law 8/2020, of 17 March, on the extraordinary urgent measures to address the economic and social impact of Covid-19.

At the same meeting on 26 March 2020 and in the same context, the Board of Directors, agreed to revoke the proposed distribution of profit for the year ending 31 December 2019, proposed by the Board of Directors on 20 February 2020, as featured in the report containing the individual financial statements and in the report on CaixaBank's consolidated financial