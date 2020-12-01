Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Bankia, S.A.    BKIA   ES0113307062

BANKIA, S.A.

(BKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bankia S A : Copy of the President´s speech at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

12/01/2020 | 07:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders.

First of all, I wish to express my gratitude once again for your attendance at this General Meeting, both to those who are present here among us and to those who are following us online.

I would also like to thank you for your understanding regarding the measures we have been forced to take due to the health crisis that confronts us.

This is the eleventh General Meeting since Bankia was founded and, as has been the norm, it is being held in Valencia, the city where our headquarters is located and with which we feel a special closeness.

A closeness that, without doubt, we will continue to deepen in the future.

We are meeting today on an extraordinary basis to submit the merger with Caixabank to your approval.

While true that all the General Meetings we have held throughout our existence have been important, I feel that today's is especially significant, as it marks the most pivotal milestone in the history of our bank.

Because today, if you, ladies and gentlemen shareholders, so decide, our bank will form, together with Caixabank, the biggest financial institution in our country.

I will not conceal from you that this Board takes enormous satisfaction in submitting this merger to your consideration.

Now then, my aim today is to give you an indepth explanation of the basis for the merger that we are submitting for you approval.

I will do this by dividing my presentation into three major sections:

  • In the first I will analyse the rationale for the merger, framing it within the current economic context.

  • In the second I will describe the details of the transaction.

  • And in the third I will share with all of you the next steps to be carried out, in the event you give your approval to the merger, and end with the conclusions.

I want to point out that the quantitative information I will refer to throughout my presentation is the information set out in the proposed merger terms, and the information presented to the Board of Directors when the operation was examined.

That is why I will refer to figures for the first half of this year.

In those significant cases where we have subsequent information, I will share that data with all of you over the course of the presentation.

First, and before taking up the operation itself, I would like to frame it not just within the current economic environment, but also in the context of Bankia's history.

From 2012 until today, our bank has gone through different periods in which we have adapted our strategy to the needs of each moment.

I would like to divide those years into three stages:

  • The first ran from 2012 to 2015 and was marked by our Restructuring Plan.

  • In the second stage, which includes the years 2016 and 2017, we concentrated on our new positioning of relationship with our customers and on the change in our commercial dynamics.

  • And the third phase, running from 2018 to the present, after the integration with BMN, has been focused on our digital and cultural transformation in order to be able to face the new challenges before us.

I will now briefly describe the highlights of those stages.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bankia SA published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 12:32:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BANKIA, S.A.
07:33aGOIRIGOLZARRI : “The new entity aspires to be the best bank in Spain for o..
PU
07:33aBANKIA S A : Copy of the President´s speech at the Extraordinary General Meeting..
PU
11/27Spain's BBVA and Sabadell end tie-up talks, TSB up for sale
RE
11/27Spanish Lenders BBVA and Sabadell Abandon Merger Talks -- Update
DJ
11/27BBVA, Sabadell Ditch Merger Talks
DJ
11/26BANKIA S A : and SIA launch the 'Fraud Prevention Summit' to help companies figh..
PU
11/24BANKIA S A : emphasises that merger with CaixaBank will create value for shareho..
PU
11/20BANKIA S A : José Sevilla highlighted that the merger with CaixaBank would allow..
PU
11/18BANKIA S A : The rating agency Fitch Ratings affirms Bankia´s “A+” m..
PU
11/18BANKIA S A : to hold a meeting with shareholders to explain the merger agreement..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 047 M 3 648 M 3 648 M
Net income 2020 149 M 178 M 178 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 0,19%
Capitalization 4 377 M 5 231 M 5 241 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 16 035
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart BANKIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bankia, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,32 €
Last Close Price 1,44 €
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target -8,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Sevilla Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Antonio Ortega Parra Executive Director, GM-People & Resources
Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo Independent Non-Executive Director
Joaquín Ayuso García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKIA, S.A.-24.26%5 231
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.04%359 322
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%273 156
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.69%243 606
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.29%198 979
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.98%167 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ