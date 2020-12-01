Bankia S A : Copy of the President´s speech at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders.

First of all, I wish to express my gratitude once again for your attendance at this General Meeting, both to those who are present here among us and to those who are following us online.

I would also like to thank you for your understanding regarding the measures we have been forced to take due to the health crisis that confronts us.

This is the eleventh General Meeting since Bankia was founded and, as has been the norm, it is being held in Valencia, the city where our headquarters is located and with which we feel a special closeness.

A closeness that, without doubt, we will continue to deepen in the future.

We are meeting today on an extraordinary basis to submit the merger with Caixabank to your approval.

While true that all the General Meetings we have held throughout our existence have been important, I feel that today's is especially significant, as it marks the most pivotal milestone in the history of our bank.

Because today, if you, ladies and gentlemen shareholders, so decide, our bank will form, together with Caixabank, the biggest financial institution in our country.

I will not conceal from you that this Board takes enormous satisfaction in submitting this merger to your consideration.

Now then, my aim today is to give you an indepth explanation of the basis for the merger that we are submitting for you approval.

I will do this by dividing my presentation into three major sections:

 In the first I will analyse the rationale for the merger, framing it within the current economic context.

 In the second I will describe the details of the transaction.

 And in the third I will share with all of you the next steps to be carried out, in the event you give your approval to the merger, and end with the conclusions.

I want to point out that the quantitative information I will refer to throughout my presentation is the information set out in the proposed merger terms, and the information presented to the Board of Directors when the operation was examined.

That is why I will refer to figures for the first half of this year.

In those significant cases where we have subsequent information, I will share that data with all of you over the course of the presentation.

First, and before taking up the operation itself, I would like to frame it not just within the current economic environment, but also in the context of Bankia's history.

From 2012 until today, our bank has gone through different periods in which we have adapted our strategy to the needs of each moment.

I would like to divide those years into three stages:

 The first ran from 2012 to 2015 and was marked by our Restructuring Plan.

 In the second stage, which includes the years 2016 and 2017, we concentrated on our new positioning of relationship with our customers and on the change in our commercial dynamics.

 And the third phase, running from 2018 to the present, after the integration with BMN, has been focused on our digital and cultural transformation in order to be able to face the new challenges before us.

I will now briefly describe the highlights of those stages.