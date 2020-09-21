Bankia S A : The rating agency DBRS Ratings GmbH confirms its “AAA” rating on the Bankia's covered bonds.
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
Pursuant to article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015, it is hereby notified that the rating agency DBRS Ratings GmbH has today confirmed its "AAA" rating on the Bankia's covered bonds.
Madrid, 21st September 2020
BANKIA, S.A.
