Bankia S A : The rating agency Fitch Ratings places Bankia´s Long-Term Issuer Default rating and Viability Rating on Rating Watch Positive.

09/29/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Inscrita en el Registro Mercantil de Valencia, Tomo 9.341, Libro 6.623, Folio 104, Hoja: V-17.274. CIF: A-14010342

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Pursuant to article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015, it is hereby notified that the rating agency Fitch Ratings has today placed Bankia's "BBB" Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and "bbb" Viability Rating on Rating Watch Positive. The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at "F2".

As a result, Bankia's ratings are as follows:

  • Long-termIDR: "BBB", Rating Watch Positive.
  • Short-termIDR: affirmed at "F2".
  • Long-termsenior preferred debt: "BBB", Rating Watch Positive.
  • Short-termsenior preferred debt: affirmed at "F2".
  • Long-termsenior non-preferred debt: "BBB-", Rating Watch Positive.
  • Subordinated debt: "BB+", Rating Watch Positive.
  • Viability Rating: "bbb", Rating Watch Positive.

Madrid, 29th September 2020

BANKIA, S.A.

This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version will prevail.

1 de 1

Disclaimer

Bankia SA published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 15:09:02 UTC
