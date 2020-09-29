Bankia S A : The rating agency Fitch Ratings places Bankia´s Long-Term Issuer Default rating and Viability Rating on Rating Watch Positive.

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Pursuant to article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015, it is hereby notified that the rating agency Fitch Ratings has today placed Bankia's "BBB" Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and "bbb" Viability Rating on Rating Watch Positive. The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at "F2".

As a result, Bankia's ratings are as follows:

Long-term IDR: "BBB", Rating Watch Positive.

Viability Rating: "bbb", Rating Watch Positive.

Madrid, 29th September 2020

BANKIA, S.A.