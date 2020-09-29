Bankia S A : The rating agency Fitch Ratings places Bankia´s Long-Term Issuer Default rating and Viability Rating on Rating Watch Positive.
09/29/2020 | 11:10am EDT
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
Pursuant to article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015, it is hereby notified that the rating agency Fitch Ratings has today placed Bankia's "BBB" Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and "bbb" Viability Rating on Rating Watch Positive. The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at "F2".