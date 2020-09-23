Bankia S A : The rating agency S&P Global Ratings places Bankia's “BBB” long-term issuer credit rating on CreditWatch positive and affirms “A-2” Bankia's short-term issuer credit rating.

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Pursuant to article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015, it is hereby notified that the rating agency S&P Global Ratings has today placed Bankia's "BBB" long-term issuer credit rating on CreditWatch positive. The issue ratings on hybrid debt instruments issued by Bankia have also been placed on CreditWatch positive.

Bankia's "A-2"short-term issuer credit rating has been affirmed.

Madrid, 23rd September 2020

BANKIA, S.A.