Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Bankia, S.A.    BKIA   ES0113307062

BANKIA, S.A.

(BKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bankia S A : The rating agency S&P Global Ratings places Bankia's “BBB” long-term issuer credit rating on CreditWatch positive and affirms “A-2” Bankia's short-term issuer credit rating.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Inscrita en el Registro Mercantil de Valencia, Tomo 9.341, Libro 6.623, Folio 104, Hoja: V-17.274. CIF: A-14010342

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Pursuant to article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015, it is hereby notified that the rating agency S&P Global Ratings has today placed Bankia's "BBB" long-term issuer credit rating on CreditWatch positive. The issue ratings on hybrid debt instruments issued by Bankia have also been placed on CreditWatch positive.

Bankia's "A-2"short-term issuer credit rating has been affirmed.

Madrid, 23rd September 2020

BANKIA, S.A.

This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version will prevail.

1 de 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bankia SA published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 17:04:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANKIA, S.A.
01:05pBANKIA S A : The rating agency S&P Global Ratings places Bankia's “BBB&rdq..
PU
08:20aBANKIA S A : will raise its highest quality capital to 14.87% after the ECB has ..
PU
09/21BANKIA S A : The rating agency DBRS Ratings GmbH confirms its “AAA” ..
PU
09/21BANKIA S A : The rating agency Scope Ratings places under review for upgrade the..
PU
09/20European Banks Consider Mergers for Survival
DJ
09/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/18Travel stocks slump in Europe as virus cases surge, banks drag
RE
09/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 068 M 3 579 M 3 579 M
Net income 2020 146 M 170 M 170 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,1x
Yield 2020 0,43%
Capitalization 4 036 M 4 726 M 4 709 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 15 947
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart BANKIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bankia, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,31 €
Last Close Price 1,33 €
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Sevilla Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Antonio Ortega Parra Executive Director, GM-People & Resources
Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo Independent Non-Executive Director
Joaquín Ayuso García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKIA, S.A.-30.20%4 726
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.63%287 297
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-31.50%242 651
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.03%207 419
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-23.03%171 930
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.21%137 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group