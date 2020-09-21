Bankia S A : The rating agency Scope Ratings places under review for upgrade the credit ratings of Bankia.

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Pursuant to article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015, it is hereby notified that the rating agency Scope Ratings has today placed under review for upgrade the following credit ratings of Bankia:

Issuer rating of "BBB+".

Senior unsecured debt rating of "BBB+".

Senior unsecured debt rating of "BBB".

Short-term debt rating of "S-2".

Madrid, 21st September 2020

BANKIA, S.A.