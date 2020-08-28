Bankia S A : allocates 1.9 billion to finance projects in the agricultural sector until July

The bank formalised almost 7,300 operations with agri-food companies throughout Spain in the first seven months of the year

'Our goal is to meet the financial needs of farmers and livestock breeders throughout Spain', underlined Bankia's Director of Agricultural Business, David Gómez

In recent weeks, the bank announced the launch of a network of 380 branches specialising in the agricultural business and the creation of specialised offices in six Regional Divisions with vast presence in the agricultural industry

Bankia has granted almost 1.9 billion euros in new financing to the agricultural sector between January and July, within the framework of its strategy to boost this line of activity and provide an improved and better suited service to farmers.

The entity has formalised a total of 7,291 operations with small, medium and large companies in the sector throughout Spain during the first seven months of the year.

'Our goal is to respond to the financial needs of farmers and livestock breeders throughout Spain given that for Bankia the livestock and farming sector is strategic and we want to continue being there for them during these complicated times derived from the pandemic caused by the pandemic', underlined Bankia's Director of Agricultural Business, David Gómez.

Along this line, Bankia has recently announced that it is launching a network of 380 branches specialising in the agricultural business. Bankia has created a new distribution model, offering differential value, and has adapted branches in six Regional Divisions: Andalusia, Valencia and Castellón, Castilla y León, Murcia-Alicante, Castilla La Mancha-Extremadura and North. Moreover, in these six Regional Divisions, it has created a new division specialised in the agricultural sector.

All the branches will have their own signage, which is different from other branches in the network. As well as providing all the current services, they now have teams specialised in the agri-food business, all with the aim of making Bankia the sector's bank of choice.

In addition to specialised in-branch management, Bankia also provides the sector professionals with all its remote channels so they can do all their banking tasks without have to visit their branch. To do this, if offers the 'Connect with your expert' service and the option to make arrangements using online channels like the website and the mobile app.

Furthermore, Bankia has recently launched a digital tool to facilitate access for farmers and livestock breeders to all public aid for the agricultural sector that may be available at any given time, regardless of whether these are allocated at European, national, community or provincial levels.

The tool is free and is part of Bankia Agro Digital, a new specific area on the bank's website for the farm sector. In addition to the aid search platform, users will find updated information about the agri-food sector and specific guides on digitalisation, youth entrepreneurship and taxation.