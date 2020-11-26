Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Bankia, S.A.    BKIA   ES0113307062

BANKIA, S.A.

(BKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bankia S A : and SIA launch the 'Fraud Prevention Summit' to help companies fight fraud

11/26/2020 | 12:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • 'When we talk about cybersecurity, companies do not compete with each other. What affects one affects all of us as a whole. Sharing information and experiences is key. This is what drives us to launch this event', says Ignacio Cea, Bankia's corporate director of Innovation and Cybersecurity
  • In addition to representing an environment for learning and sharing knowledge and experiences to improve the management and prevention of fraud, the event has been the framework for 'presenting tools and solutions that we have built and that we make available to the market so that together we can evolve them and improve fraud management', says Luis Álvarez, CEO of SIA
  • In its first edition, both companies have presented SIA Smart Fraud Prevention, a solution capable of preventing, detecting and containing trends or patterns relating to fraud and cybersecurity anomalies through Artificial Intelligence

Bankia and SIA, an Indra company that is market leader in cybersecurity, have presented the first edition of the 'Fraud Prevention Summit', a gathering organised by both entities that aims to cooperate and help all types of organisations to optimise the management and prevention of fraud based on sharing experiences in this regard and the use and continuous improvement of advanced tools created for this purpose.

In addition to representing an environment for learning and sharing knowledge and experiences, the event has been the framework for 'presenting tools and solutions that we have built and that we make available to the market so that together we can evolve them and improve fraud management', says Luis Álvarez, CEO of SIA.

In this regard, Ignacio Cea, Bankia's corporate director of Innovation and Cybersecurity, states that 'when we talk about cybersecurity, companies do not compete with each other. What affects one affects all of us as a whole. Sharing information and experiences is key. This is what drives us to launch this event'.

During the event, which benefited from a special collaboration of Google and Intel, various round tables were held around a holistic vision and impact of COVID-19 on fraud, current trends in this area, and the 'Top' five fraud tactics and their detection, and a global perspective of e-Commerce fraud. These were attended by senior managers and cybersecurity managers of prominent companies from various sectors within the country, as well as by representatives of the State Security Forces.

Solution for real-time fraud detection

The event also involved the presentation framework of SIA Smart Fraud Prevention, a solution created for detecting fraud in real time and suitable for both payment and banking environments and for entities operating in other business sectors.

The platform is the result of the collaboration and development between SIA and Bankia of an anti-fraud solution with a rapid and reliable response capacity that responds to the present and future challenges in this field within the multi-channel environments of companies. It is capable of preventing, detecting and containing trends or patterns of fraud and cybersecurity anomalies through Artificial Intelligence.

With it, companies manage to reduce operating costs, increase productivity, optimise fraud processes (management, detection and prevention), improve customer experience and loyalty, and minimise impact on the business.

In this regard, David Juanas, director of the Global Anti-Fraud and Cyber Threat Unit of Bankia, said that 'detection is the key phase of the process, in which it is necessary to apply Artificial Intelligence technologies for the early detection of attacks, preventing such attacks from causing losses'. In addition, Juanas stressed that 'organisations must have a coordinated, agile and efficient process to deal with an increasingly complex and diverse fraud scenario'.

For his part, David Fernández, director of Cybersecurity Services & Solutions at SIA, said that 'in response to many of the challenges posed at the meeting, the anti-fraud solution presented affects this proactive detection, vital to face the real-time operations associated to new digital services'.

The annual Fraud Prevention Summit was launched in this first edition, with the aim of becoming the annual benchmark forum for fraud prevention and to gradually expand its scope.

About SIA

SIA is Indra's company specialised in cybersecurity in Spain and Portugal, in terms of turnover and human talent, with more than 1,200 specialists. Its value offer revolves around two areas: the protection of the so-called technological footprint, which brings together consulting, protection, detection and response services, and the enabling of new business models, with digital identity and signature as their insignias. Being part of Indra, one of the leading global technology and consulting companies with commercial operations in 140 countries, provides SIA with in-deep industry knowledge and a solid global presence. More information at: www.sia.es

Disclaimer

Bankia SA published this content on 20 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 17:26:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BANKIA, S.A.
12:27pBANKIA S A : and SIA launch the 'Fraud Prevention Summit' to help companies figh..
PU
11/24BANKIA S A : emphasises that merger with CaixaBank will create value for shareho..
PU
11/20BANKIA S A : José Sevilla highlighted that the merger with CaixaBank would allow..
PU
11/18BANKIA S A : The rating agency Fitch Ratings affirms Bankia´s “A+” m..
PU
11/18BANKIA S A : to hold a meeting with shareholders to explain the merger agreement..
PU
11/17Sabadell Trades Higher, BBVA Lower as Merger Talks Revealed
DJ
11/16PNC Deal Highlights Challenges of U.S. Market for European Banks -- 3rd Updat..
DJ
11/16PNC Deal Highlights Challenges of U.S. Market for European Banks -- 2nd Updat..
DJ
11/16PNC Deal Highlights Challenges of U.S. Market for European Banks -- Update
DJ
11/16BBVA, Sabadell Are in Merger Talks -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 047 M 3 627 M 3 627 M
Net income 2020 145 M 172 M 172 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,2x
Yield 2020 0,17%
Capitalization 4 635 M 5 520 M 5 518 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 16 035
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart BANKIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bankia, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,32 €
Last Close Price 1,53 €
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Sevilla Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Antonio Ortega Parra Executive Director, GM-People & Resources
Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo Independent Non-Executive Director
Joaquín Ayuso García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKIA, S.A.-19.79%5 520
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.54%371 972
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%257 938
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.72%251 132
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.29%192 351
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.98%168 558
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ