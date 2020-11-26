Bankia S A : and SIA launch the 'Fraud Prevention Summit' to help companies fight fraud

'When we talk about cybersecurity, companies do not compete with each other. What affects one affects all of us as a whole. Sharing information and experiences is key. This is what drives us to launch this event', says Ignacio Cea, Bankia's corporate director of Innovation and Cybersecurity

Bankia and SIA, an Indra company that is market leader in cybersecurity, have presented the first edition of the 'Fraud Prevention Summit', a gathering organised by both entities that aims to cooperate and help all types of organisations to optimise the management and prevention of fraud based on sharing experiences in this regard and the use and continuous improvement of advanced tools created for this purpose.

During the event, which benefited from a special collaboration of Google and Intel, various round tables were held around a holistic vision and impact of COVID-19 on fraud, current trends in this area, and the 'Top' five fraud tactics and their detection, and a global perspective of e-Commerce fraud. These were attended by senior managers and cybersecurity managers of prominent companies from various sectors within the country, as well as by representatives of the State Security Forces.

Solution for real-time fraud detection

The event also involved the presentation framework of SIA Smart Fraud Prevention, a solution created for detecting fraud in real time and suitable for both payment and banking environments and for entities operating in other business sectors.

The platform is the result of the collaboration and development between SIA and Bankia of an anti-fraud solution with a rapid and reliable response capacity that responds to the present and future challenges in this field within the multi-channel environments of companies. It is capable of preventing, detecting and containing trends or patterns of fraud and cybersecurity anomalies through Artificial Intelligence.

With it, companies manage to reduce operating costs, increase productivity, optimise fraud processes (management, detection and prevention), improve customer experience and loyalty, and minimise impact on the business.

In this regard, David Juanas, director of the Global Anti-Fraud and Cyber Threat Unit of Bankia, said that 'detection is the key phase of the process, in which it is necessary to apply Artificial Intelligence technologies for the early detection of attacks, preventing such attacks from causing losses'. In addition, Juanas stressed that 'organisations must have a coordinated, agile and efficient process to deal with an increasingly complex and diverse fraud scenario'.

For his part, David Fernández, director of Cybersecurity Services & Solutions at SIA, said that 'in response to many of the challenges posed at the meeting, the anti-fraud solution presented affects this proactive detection, vital to face the real-time operations associated to new digital services'.

The annual Fraud Prevention Summit was launched in this first edition, with the aim of becoming the annual benchmark forum for fraud prevention and to gradually expand its scope.

About SIA

SIA is Indra's company specialised in cybersecurity in Spain and Portugal, in terms of turnover and human talent, with more than 1,200 specialists. Its value offer revolves around two areas: the protection of the so-called technological footprint, which brings together consulting, protection, detection and response services, and the enabling of new business models, with digital identity and signature as their insignias. Being part of Indra, one of the leading global technology and consulting companies with commercial operations in 140 countries, provides SIA with in-deep industry knowledge and a solid global presence. More information at: www.sia.es