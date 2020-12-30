Bankia S A : and the Brotherhood of San Antonio Abad give 5,500 euros to three animal shelters in Valencia

Both entities launched an initiative to raise funds for the Modepran, Jadoul Més que Gossos and SVPAP animal shelters last November

On Wednesday, Bankia and the Brotherhood of San Antonio Abad delivered a cheque for 5,495 eurosto Modepran, Jadoul Més que Gossos and SVPAP, three animal shelters in Valencia.

Both entities launched a campaign to raise funds in favour of Valencian animal shelters last November and raised the amount of 2,495 euros, to which Bankia added a further 3,000 euros.

Bankia's commercial director in Valencia and Castellón, Rosa Piqueras, took part in the event, which was held at Bankia's headquarters in Valencia; the president of the Brotherhood of San Antonio Abad, Rafael Garrote; and the representatives of the Modepran, Jadoul Més que Gossos and SVPAP animal shelters. The event was also attended by the coordinator of Bankia's Communication and External Relations Division in the Community of Valencia and Murcia, Isabel Rubio, and the vice president of the Brotherhood of San Antonio Abad, Javier Vila.

Bankia's commercial director in Valencia and Castellón stressed that 'at Bankia we are aware of the presence of pets in the lives of our customers and, therefore, we believe it is essential to promote initiatives that raise awareness regarding responsible animal ownership'.

For his part, the president of the Brotherhood of San Antonio Abad underlined 'the importance of carrying out this type of solidarity action in favour of animal welfare and protection associations in the face of their enormous needs'. 'Bankia's collaboration, with its determined and firm contribution in favour of these actions, and the support provided by our Brotherhood, undoubtedly honour and fill the Dog Friendly line with content, in order to make it a brand committed to social purposes and, in this case, with the welfare of our pet friends', he pointed out.

The pandemic and the crisis are affecting animal shelters, which have experienced a reduction in the donations and aid received, while there has also been an increase in the number of animals received due to abandonment, illness or death of their owners. With the money raised, these animal shelters will cover the veterinary expenses, improve the shelters and purchase food and medication.

This initiative is part of the Dog Friendly line of the financial institution through which it collaborates in raising awareness regarding responsible pet ownership and the integration of these in family and social life.

In addition, Bankia will sponsor the traditional blessing of 'Sant Antoni', the patron saint of animals and a festivity that has been declared of Provincial Tourist Interest, organised by the Brotherhood of San Antonio Abad and which will take place in the Sagunto district next January.