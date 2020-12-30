Bankia S A : and the Fundación Bancaja support 15 projects for the integration of people with disabilities with 150,000 euros

The funding, provided by Bankia, is allocated to integration into the workforce and social inclusion programmes in the Comunidad Valenciana

Ten associations from the province of Valencia, two from Alicante and three from Castellón will receive the funding

Bankia and the Fundación Bancaja have concluded the seventh 'Convocatoria Capaces' (Campaign for Capability) with 150,000 euros granted to 15 non-profit associations in the Comunidad Valenciana that carry out integration into the workplace and social inclusion projects for people with disabilities.

The funding is allocated and provided by Bankia within the agreement established on social action with the Fundación Bancaja. The supported projects are aimed at vocational training focused on employment, job placement, the promotion of personal autonomy and psychosocial support for the family environment.

This year, the projects have in many cases had to adapt to new needs caused by the problems generated by the current health pandemic of Covid-19. This has sparked the urgency of promoting aspects such as new technologies within one of the groups most affected by the health emergency situation.

47% of the initiatives supported this year are integration into the workforce projects, while projects focusing on social inclusion account for 53% of the total. The programme allows for the collaboration of ten associations in the province of Valencia, two in Alicante and another three in Castellón.

Seven programmes have been supported and a total of 70,000 euros have been granted to integration into the workforce projects. The integration into the workforce initiatives supported are:

'Digitization of the socio-occupational insertion routes of people with HIV and disability', by the Anti AIDS Citizen Committee of Valencia (CCASCV for its initials in Spanish). (Valencia).

'Cognitive accessibility as a tool for social and occupational inclusion for people with learning disabilities', by Asprona (Valencia).

'Prepare Me', by COCEMFE, Spanish Confederation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities of the Province of Valencia (Valencia).

'Caretaker/porter training course', by Patronato Intermunicipal Francisco Esteve (PIFE). (Valencia)

'Stock assistant jobs course', by ASMISAF, Pro Mentally Handicapped Association of Safor (Valencia).

'Employment and life promotion programme for deaf people', by ASPAS, Association for Parents and Friends of the Deaf (Valencia).

'First-hand experience: experts in mental health', by ASIEM, the Association for the Integral Health of the Mentally Ill (Valencia).

In the field of social inclusion, eight initiatives have been supported amounting to a total of 80,000 euros. The programmes that have received the grants are:

'Hacemos Comunidad-Fem Comunitat' (We do community), by FSFB, Fundación San Francisco de Borja for People with Learning Disabilities (Alicante).

'Comprehensive programme for bio-psychosocial care in haemophilia', by ASHECOVA CV, The Haemophilia Association of Valencia (Valencia).

'ConecTa-LS: improving the personal autonomy of deaf people in vulnerable situations through ICT', by the FESORD CV Foundation (Valencia).

'ICT Workshop for people with ASD', by APNAC, Association of Parents of People with Autism in Castellón (Castellón).

'Independent living services', by The Ateneu Castelló Brain Damage Foundation of Valencia (Castellón).

'Transition to adult life for people with spina bifida and other related disabilities', by AEBHA, The Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association of Alicante (Alicante).

'Epicole and Epilabora: epilepsy awareness and training programme', by ALCE,

The Epilepsy Association of Valencia (Valencia).

'Support for personal autonomy and improvement to the quality of life of people with chronic kidney disease on home haemodialysis', by ALCER, the Association for the Fight against Kidney Diseases (Castellón).

Since its implementation, this aid programme by Bankia and Fundación Bancaja has provided support to 89 projects from associations within the Comunidad Valenciana: 46 from Valencia, 27 from Alicante and 16 from Castellón.

Bankia

Bankia consolidates and reinforces its commitment to society through five priority lines of social action: employment and training, housing, local and rural development, disability and the environment. The bank is focusing its social investment in these areas and shows its commitment to society by involving the entire organisation and its employees. The Responsible Management policy is a capillary, grassroots programme that connects the bank's welfare work with its corporate objectives. This enables Bankia to prioritise five of the 17 SDGs: Climate action (SDG 13), Decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), Quality education (SDG 4), Sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11) and SDG 17, which encompasses them all, Alliances to achieve the objectives.

Fundación Bancaja

Social Action and Culture are strategic areas for Fundación Bancaja. As part of its Social Action activities, it holds campaigns for grant applications from non-profit associations in the Community of Valencia for projects that deal with social exclusion, international cooperation, disability and the environment. It also organises social activities that give specific groups like schoolchildren, senior citizens, people with disabilities and people at risk of social exclusion access to culture.