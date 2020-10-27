MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles > Bankia, S.A. BKIA ES0113307062 BANKIA, S.A. (BKIA) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/27 05:23:30 am 1.139 EUR -0.44% 05:15a BANKIA S A : CaixaBank current bylaws. PU 05:15a BANKIA S A : CaixaBank bylaws, after the merger. PU 05:10a BANKIA S A : CaixaBank Letter of the auditor on the new proposal of distribution of profits 2019. PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Bankia S A : financial report required by the legislation on the stock market, closed on June 30, 2020, which replaces the merger balance sheet. 0 10/27/2020 | 05:10am EDT Send by mail :

REPORT ON THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Opinion __________________________________________________________________ We have audited the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Bankia, S.A. (the "Bank") and its subsidiaries that, together with the Bank, form the Bankia Group (the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet at 30 June 2020 and the consolidated income statement, consolidated statement of recognised income and expense, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated cash flow statement and consolidated notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period then ended. In our opinion, the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 have been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 "Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, for the preparation of condensed interim financial information, pursuant to article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. Basis for Opinion _________________________________________________________ We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those regarding independence, that are relevant to our audit of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements pursuant to the legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain. We have not provided any non-audit services, nor have any situations or circumstances arisen which, under the aforementioned regulations, have affected the required independence such that this has been compromised. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. KPMG Auditores, S.L., a limited liability Spanish company and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity. Paseo de la Castellana, 259C - Torre de Cristal - 28046 Madrid On the Spanish Official Register of Auditors ("ROAC") with No. S0702, and the Spanish Institute of Registered Auditors' list of companies with No. 10. Reg. Mer Madrid, T. 11.961, F. 90, Sec. 8, H. M -188.007, Inscrip. 9 N.I.F. B-78510153 2 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) Key Audit Matters ________________________________________________________ Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in the audit of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Impairment of loans and advances to customers See notes 1.13 and 7.5 to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit The Group's portfolio of loans and advances to customers reflects a net balance of Euros 122,299,289 thousand at 30 June 2020, while allowances and provisions recognised at that date for impairment total Euros 3,293,221 thousand. For the purposes of estimating impairment, financial assets measured at amortised cost are classified into three categories (Stage 1, 2 or 3) according to whether a significant increase in their credit risk since initial recognition has been identified (Stage 2), whether the financial assets are credit-impaired (Stage 3) or whether neither of the foregoing circumstances apply (Stage 1). For the Group, establishing this classification is a relevant process inasmuch as the calculation of the credit risk provision varies depending on the category in which the financial asset has been included. Impairment is calculated based on an expected loss model, which the Group estimates on both an individual and a collective basis. This calculation entails a considerable level of judgement as this is a significant and complex estimate. Individual provisions consider estimates of future business performance and the market value of collateral provided for credit transactions. Our audit approach in relation to the Group's estimate of impairment of loans and advances to customers due to credit risk included an assessment of the relevant controls associated with the processes for estimating impairment, as well as different tests of detail on that estimate, for which we involved our credit risk specialists. Our procedures related to the control environment focused on the following key areas: Identifying the credit risk management framework and assessing the compliance of the Group's accounting policies with the applicable regulations.

Evaluating the appropriate classification of the loans and advances to customers portfolio based on their credit risk, in accordance with the criteria defined by the Group, particularly the criteria for identifying and classifying refinancing and restructuring transactions.

Testing of the relevant controls relating to the information available for the monitoring of loans outstanding.

Evaluating the design and implementation of the relevant controls over the management and measurement of collateral and guarantees.

Assessing the consideration of the aspects observed by the Internal Valuation Unit as regards the recalibration and tests of the models to estimate collective provisions.

Evaluating the integrity, accuracy and updating of the data used and of the control and management process in place. 3 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) Impairment of loans and advances to customers See notes 1.13 and 7.5 to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit For the collective analysis, estimates of expected losses are calculated using internal models that use large databases, different macroeconomic scenarios, parameters to estimate provisions, segmentation criteria and automated processes, which are complex in their design and implementation and require past, present and future information to be considered. The Group regularly conducts recalibrations and tests of its internal models in order to improve their predictive capabilities based on actual historical experience. The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the economy and business activities, leading to a downturn in the macroeconomic situation. To mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, the Spanish government has launched initiatives to support the most affected sectors and customers through various measures such as the provision of State-backed credit facilities, the deferral of payments without penalties (moratoriums) and flexible financing and liquidity facilities. All these aspects have an impact on the parameters considered by the Group to quantify the expected losses on financial assets (macroeconomic variables, customer net revenues, value of collateral pledged, likelihood of default, etc.). Consequently, the Group has recognised in the consolidated income statement at 30 June 2020 additional impairment losses amounting to Euros 310 million, mainly due to the downturn of the macroeconomic scenario. The consideration of this aspect as a key audit matter is based both on the significance for the Group of the loans and advances to customers portfolio, and thus the significance of any allowances and provisions recognised, and on the relevance and complexity of the process for classifying these financial assets for the purpose of estimating impairment thereon and of the calculation of that impairment, while taking into consideration the additional situation generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our tests of detail on the estimated expected losses essentially included the following: With regard to the impairment of individually significant transactions, we evaluated the suitability of the discounted cash flows models used by the Group and selected a sample from the population of significant risks with evidence of credit impairment and assessed the adequacy of the provisions recognised. This sample included borrowers from the economic sectors most impacted by COVID-19 and/or those that have received government aid due to the pandemic.

COVID-19 and/or those that have received government aid due to the pandemic. With respect to the allowances and provisions for impairment estimated collectively, we evaluated the methodology used by the Group, assessing the integrity and accuracy of the input balances for the process and evaluating the correct functioning of the calculation engine by repeating the calculation process taking into account the segmentation and assumptions used by the Group.

In carrying out our audit procedures, we have taken into consideration the impacts of COVID- 19 and the government aid on the calculation of expected losses.

In carrying out our audit procedures, we have taken into consideration the impacts of COVID- 19 and the government aid on the calculation of expected losses. We analysed whether the disclosures in the notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are appropriate, in accordance with the criteria set out in the financial reporting framework applicable to the Group. 4 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) Impairment of foreclosed real estate assets See note 9.1 to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit The Group's portfolio of foreclosed real estate assets reflects a net balance of Euros 1,254,634 thousand at 30 June 2020, while allowances and provisions recognised at that date for impairment total Euros 497,742 thousand. Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale are measured at the acquisition date and subsequently at the lower of their carrying amount and fair value less the estimated costs to sell these assets. For the purposes of determining the net fair value of the real estate assets, the Group uses its own internal methodology the starting point of which is the appraisal value, which is adjusted to take into account the experience of the sale of similar assets in terms of price and the period of time in which each asset is held on the balance sheet, among other factors. The process to estimate the impairment of these assets requires a considerable degree of judgement as it is a significant and complex estimate. We have therefore considered this a key audit matter. Our audit approach in relation to the estimate of impairment of foreclosed real estate assets includes an assessment of the relevant controls associated with the processes for estimating impairment, as well as different tests of detail on this estimate, which basically included the following: Evaluating the competence, capacity and objectivity of the experts engaged by the Group for the valuation of the foreclosed real estate assets.

Analysing a sample of appraisals to determine the reasonableness of the procedures and the valuation methodology used by the experts engaged by the Group.

Evaluating the reasonableness of the key assumptions considered in the internal valuation methodology.

Analysing the reliability of the data sources used and the discounts applied in the internal valuation model.

Recalculating the impairment of foreclosed real estate assets.

We analysed whether the disclosures in the notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are appropriate, in accordance with the criteria set out in the financial reporting framework applicable to the Group. 5 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) Recoverability of the deferred tax assets See note 17 to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit At 30 June 2020, the Group held deferred tax assets amounting to Euros 10,449,409 thousand, of which the recovery of Euros 3,007,872 thousand is not guaranteed through the monetisation mechanisms established in Royal Decree-Law 14/2013 and article 130 of the Spanish Corporate Income Tax Law, as their recovery is dependent on obtaining future taxable profits. The recognition of deferred tax assets entails a high level of judgement in assessing the probability and sufficiency of future taxable profits, future reversals of existing taxable temporary differences and tax planning opportunities. The financial projections for future taxable profits have taken into consideration the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business activity of the Group. Due to the significance of the balance of deferred tax assets and the uncertainty associated with the recovery thereof, and given the additional rise in this uncertainty due to the aforementioned situation derived from the COVID-19 pandemic, we have considered this a key audit matter. Our audit procedures mainly include the following: Assessing and evaluating the control environment of the process to recognise and analyse the recoverability of deferred tax assets.

Evaluating, through the involvement of our valuation specialists, the key assumptions considered by the Group to estimate the recovery period for the deferred tax assets. We have analysed the main economic and financial assumptions used by the Group to estimate future profits, taking into consideration those assumptions that have been adjusted due to the impacts of COVID-19.

COVID-19. Contrasting the profit and loss forecasts used as a basis for recognising the deferred tax assets in prior years against the actual results obtained by the Group.

Analysing the sensitivity of the results obtained by the Group.

We analysed whether the disclosures in the notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are appropriate, in accordance with the criteria set out in the financial reporting framework applicable to the Group. 6 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) Provisions for legal contingencies See notes 1.9 and 14 to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit At 30 June 2020, the Group was party to a number of legal proceedings and claims arising in the ordinary course of its business activities. In general terms, determining the expected outcome of these proceedings and assessing their financial effect, and therefore the recognition of the related provision or, where necessary, the corresponding breakdown for contingent liabilities, are matters that entail significant complexity and uncertainty as regards their potential outcome and/or definitive amount, and therefore we have considered this a key audit matter. Our audit procedures mainly include the following: Evaluating the control environment and the policies put in place by the Group to identify and classify the legal proceedings and claims, as well as to estimate the provision thereof.

Procuring and analysing the information prepared by the Group's legal advisors as regards proceedings underway in relation to the provisions recognised and significant contingencies disclosed.

Evaluating and analysing a sample of proceedings from the legal or regulatory documentation that support the provisions recognised and significant contingencies disclosed.

Analysing the reasonableness of the main judgements and assumptions considered by the Group as regards the main provisions recognised and contingencies disclosed. To that end, we involved our specialists in legal matters.

Obtaining confirmation from external lawyers to contrast their assessment of the expected outcome of the claims and litigation against the provisions and contingencies identified by the Group.

Analysing the accounting provisions and movements recognised in the period related to the main legal proceedings underway.

We analysed whether the disclosures in the notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are appropriate, in accordance with the criteria set out in the financial reporting framework applicable to the Group. 7 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) Risks associated with information technology Key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit The Group's operations are based on a complex technological environment that is constantly evolving, and which must reliably and efficiently meet business requirements and ensure that the financial information is processed correctly. In this respect, correctly assessing whether the IT applications and systems used to prepare the financial information are being correctly maintained, as well as an evaluation of how these systems and applications are used and an assessment of the appropriateness of the physical and logical security of the information, are particularly relevant. We have therefore considered this a key audit matter. With the help of our information systems specialists, we performed tests relating to internal control over the processes and systems involved in generating the financial information, in the following areas: An understanding of the information flows and identification of the key controls that ensure the processing of the information.

Tests of the key automatic processes that are involved in generating the financial information.

Tests of the controls of the applications and systems related to accessing and processing the information and those related to the security settings of these applications and systems.

Tests of the operation, maintenance and development controls of applications and systems. Emphasis of Matter_______________________________________________________ We draw your attention to note 1.3 to the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements, which states that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information required in complete consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements should therefore be read in conjunction with the Group's consolidated annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. 8 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) Other Information: Consolidated Interim Management Report _______________ Other information solely comprises the consolidated interim management report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, the preparation of which is the responsibility Bank's Directors and which does not form an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Our audit opinion on the condensed consolidated interim financial statements does not encompass the consolidated interim management report. Our responsibility for the consolidated interim management report, in accordance with the requirements of prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts, consists of assessing and reporting on the consistency of the consolidated interim management report with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, based on knowledge of the Group obtained during the audit of the aforementioned condensed consolidated interim financial statements and without including any information other than that obtained as evidence during the audit. It is also our responsibility to assess and report on whether the content and presentation of the consolidated interim management report are in accordance with applicable legislation. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there are material misstatements, we are required to report them. Based on the work carried out, as described in the preceding paragraph, we evaluated that the information contained in the consolidated interim management report is consistent with that disclosed in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 and the content and presentation of the report are in accordance with applicable legislation. Responsibilities of the Bank's Directors' and the Audit and Compliance Committee for the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements___________________________________________________ The Bank's Directors are responsible for authorising for issue the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements, in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", as adopted by the European Union, for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements, pursuant to article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007, and for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the Bank's Directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Bank's Directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. The Bank's audit and compliance committee is responsible for overseeing the preparation and presentation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 9 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the condensed consolidated interim financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Bank's Directors. 10 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) Conclude on the appropriateness of the Bank's Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated condensed interim financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated condensed interim financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves a true and fair view.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with the Bank's audit and compliance committee regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide the Bank's audit and compliance committee with a statement that we have complied with the applicable ethical requirements, including those regarding independence, and to communicate with them all matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and, where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated to the Bank's audit and compliance committee, we determine those that were of most significance in the audit of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 and which are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter. 11 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS Contract Period __________________________________________________________ We were appointed as auditor by the shareholders at the ordinary general meeting on 27 March 2020 for a period of three years, beginning after the year commenced 1 January 2020. KPMG Auditores, S.L. On the Spanish Official Register of Auditors ("ROAC") with No. S0702 (Signed on original in Spanish) Pedro González Millán On the Spanish Official Register of Auditors ("ROAC") with No. 20,175 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 BANKIA GROUP In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ξ Consolidated balance sheets ............................................................................................................................................................................................... 1 ξ Consolidated income statements ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 3 Consolidated statements of recognised income and expense4 ξ Consolidated statement of changes in total equity ................................................................................................................................................... 5 ξ Consolidated statements of cash flows .......................................................................................................................................................................... 8 NOTES TO THE ACCOMPANYING CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (1) Description of the Group, incorporation of the Group, reporting framework applied to draw up the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and other information...................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 8 (2) Business combinations, significant changes in interests in subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates or other equity instruments, and other significant events..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 26 (3) Risk management ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 26 (4) Capital management............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 94 (5) Earnings per share and dividend policy........................................................................................................................................................................................................... 51 (6) Remuneration of Board members and senior executives ....................................................................................................................................................................... 52 (7) Financial assets.......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 56 (8) Fair value ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 68 (9) Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale ................................................................................................................................................... 94 (10) Tangible assets........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................ 78 (11) Intangible assets..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 79 (12) Other assets .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 81 (13) Financial liabilities ................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 82 (14) Provisions ................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 85 (15) Equity ........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 88 (16) Composition and distribution by gender of employee........................................................................................................................................................................... 90 (17) Deferred tax assets and liabilities................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 90 (18) Guarantees provided and drawable by third parties............................................................................................................................................................................... 92 (19) Related parties......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 94 Appendix I - Interim Individual Financial Statements..................................................................................................................................................................................... 98 Appendix II - Subsidiaries........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 105 Appendix III - Associates and joint ventures...................................................................................................................................................................................................... 106 Appendix IV - Joint ventures and associates classified under Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale.......................... 107 Appendix V - Movement in issued securities ................................................................................................................................................................................................... 108 Appendix VI - Information on the mortgage market .................................................................................................................................................................................... 110 Appendix VII - Exposure to developer and real estate risk sector (transactions in Spain) ............................................................................................................ 117 Appendix VIII - Refinancing and restructuring transactions ...................................................................................................................................................................... 124 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. BANKIA, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES COMPOSING THE BANKIA GROUP Consolidated balance sheets at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 (in thousands of euros) ASSETS NOTE 30/06/20 31/12/19 (*) Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits 15,982,034 13,202,885 Financial assets held for trading 7.1 7,161,570 6,690,901 Derivatives 7.2 6,889,856 6,518,725 Equity instruments 872 1,381 Debt securities 270,842 170,795 Loans and advances - - Central banks - - Credit institutions - - Customers - - Memorandum item: loaned or advanced as collateral with right to sell or pledge 38,545 67,682 Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss 7.3 10,509 34,755 Equity instruments - - Debt securities 189 237 Loans and advances 10,320 34,518 Central banks - - Credit institutions - 23,263 Customers 10,320 11,255 Memorandum item: loaned or advanced as collateral with right to sell or pledge - - Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss - - Debt securities - - Loans and advances - - Central banks - - Credit institutions - - Customers - - Memorandum item: loaned or advanced as collateral with right to sell or pledge - - Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 7.4 9,700,706 11,981,872 Equity instruments 76,490 75,817 Debt securities 9,624,216 11,906,055 Loans and advances - - Central banks - - Credit institutions - - Customers - - Memorandum item: loaned or advanced as collateral with right to sell or pledge 6,688,204 7,568,250 Financial assets at amortised cost 7.5 165,840,979 155,968,440 Debt securities 37,775,735 33,067,987 Loans and advances 128,065,244 122,900,453 Central banks 253 - Credit institutions 5,765,702 5,467,442 Customers 122,299,289 117,433,011 Memorandum item: loaned or advanced as collateral with right to sell or pledge 23,681,968 25,284,204 Derivatives - hedge accounting 8.1.2 2,432,327 2,498,821 Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedge of interest rate risk - - Investments in joint ventures and associates 451,113 454,902 Joint ventures 17,547 9,034 Associates 433,566 445,868 Assets covered by insurance or reinsurance contracts - - Tangible assets 10 2,593,370 2,617,290 Property, plant and equipment 2,113,505 2,135,988 For own use 2,113,505 2,135,988 Leased out under an operating lease - - Assigned to welfare projects (savings banks and credit cooperatives) - - Investment property 479,865 481,302 Of which: leased out under an operating lease 479,865 481,302 Memorandum item: acquired under a lease 503,490 504,863 Intangible assets 11 468,861 401,406 Goodwill 87,262 88,462 Other intangible assets 381,599 312,944 Tax assets 10,693,385 10,863,999 Current tax assets 243,976 443,103 Deferred tax assets 17 10,449,409 10,420,896 Other assets 12 1,369,856 1,601,403 Insurance contracts linked to pensions 812,658 1,061,912 Inventories - - Other 557,198 539,491 Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale 9 1,750,112 2,151,599 TOTAL ASSETS 218,454,822 208,468,273 The accompanying Notes 1 to 19 and Appendices I to VIII are an integral part of the consolidated balance sheet at 30 June 2020. (*) The consolidated balance sheet at 31 December 2019 is presented solely and exclusively for comparison. See Note 1.5. AND SUBSIDIARIES COMPOSING THE BANKIA GROUP Consolidated balance sheets at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 (Thousands of euros) LIABILITIES AND EQUITY NOTE 30/06/20 31/12/19 (*) Cash flow hedges [effective portion] 4,684 (8,006) Fair value changes of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 15,478 82,085 Hedging instruments [not designated elements] - - Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale 2,845 (2,674) Share of other recognised income and expense of investments in joint ventures and associates 41,505 51,477 Minority interests [Non-controlling interests] 13,462 13,325 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,466 1,444 Other items 11,996 11,881 TOTAL EQUITY 13,010,649 13,335,097 TOTAL EQUITY AND TOTAL LIABILITIES 218,454,822 208,468,273 MEMORANDUM ITEM: OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS 18 41,892,080 36,704,675 Loan commitments given 28,895,893 23,256,169 Financial guarantees given 346,699 376,728 Contingent commitments given 12,649,488 13,071,778 The accompanying Notes 1 to 19 and Appendices I to VIII are an integral part of the consolidated balance sheet at 30 June 2020. (*) The consolidated balance sheet at 31 December 2019 is presented solely and exclusively for comparison. See Note 1.5. AND SUBSIDIARIES COMPOSING THE BANKIA GROUP Consolidated income statements for the six- month period ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 (in thousands of euros) 30/06/20 30/06/19 (*) (*) The consolidated income statement for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 is presented solely and exclusively for comparison. See Note 1.5. AND SUBSIDIARIES COMPOSING THE BANKIA GROUP Consolidated statements of recognised income and expense for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 (Thousands of euros) 30/06/20 30/06/19 (*) (*) The consolidated statement of recognized income and expense for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 is presented solely and exclusively for comparison. See Note 1.5. AND SUBSIDIARIES COMPOSING THE BANKIA GROUP Consolidated statement of changes in total equity for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 (Thousands of euros) BANKIA GROUP | 5 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) BANKIA, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES COMPOSING THE BANKIA GROUP Consolidated statement of changes in total equity for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 (*) (Thousands of euros) See Note 1.5. AND SUBSIDIARIES COMPOSING THE BANKIA GROUP Consolidated statements of cash flows for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 (in thousands of Euros) 30/06/20 30/06/19 (*) (*) The consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 is presented solely and exclusively for comparison. See Note 1.5. BANKIA, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES COMPOSING THE BANKIA GROUP NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 Description of the Group, incorporation of the Group, reporting framework applied to draw up the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and other information (1.1) Group description At 30 June 2020, the Bank's branch network comprised 2,267 offices. The company bylaws may be consulted, together with other relevant legal information, at its registered office and on its website (www.bankia.com). Bankia's bylaws stipulate the activities it may engage in, which are those commonly carried out by credit institutions and, in particular, satisfy the requirements of Law 10/2014, of 26 June, on the regulation, supervision and solvency of credit institutions. Bankia is the parent of a business group (the "Group" or "Bankia Group"). At 30 June 2020, the scope of consolidation of the Bankia Group encompassed 45 companies, including subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. These companies engage in a range of activities, including among others, insurance, asset management, financing, services and property management. Appendices II, III and IV list the entities that form part of the scope of consolidation of the Bankia Group at 30 June 2020 (subsidiaries controlled by the Bank, joint ventures and associates over which Bankia, directly or indirectly, exercises significant influence, distinguishing those classified under "Non-current assets held for sale"), and specifying the percentage of voting rights controlled by Bankia in each company. Bankia's main shareholder is BFA, Tenedora de Acciones, S.A.U., (hereinafter "BFA") which at 30 June 2020 held shares representing 61.81% of its share capital (62.43 % including the impact of treasury shares). Therefore, in addition to the operations it carries out directly, Bankia is a subsidiary of the BFA, Tenedora de Acciones Group (hereinafter "BFA Group"). The Bankia Group's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 were authorised for issue by Bankia's directors at the Board meeting held on 27 July 2020. The Bankia Group's consolidated financial statements for 2019 were approved by the shareholders at the general meeting held on 27 March 2020. Appendix I presents the balance sheet at 30 June 2020, as well as the income statement, recognised income and expense statement, the statement of changes in the Bank's net worth and the Bank's statement of cash flows for the period ended 30 June 2020, as well as information, exclusively for comparative purposes, referring to 31 December 2019 and the six-month period ended 30 June 2019. (1.2) Group incorporation Note 1.2 to the consolidated financial statements for 2019 show additional information on the origin of the Group and its performance. (1.3) Reporting framework applied to draw up the condensed consolidated interim financial statements In accordance with Regulation (EC) No. 1606/2002 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 19 July 2002, all companies governed by the laws of a member state of the European Union and whose securities are traded on a regulated market in any European Union country must file consolidated financial statements for periods beginning on or after 1 January 2005 in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ("IFRS-EU"). In this respect, the Group's consolidated financial statements for 2019 were presented in accordance with IFRS-EU, considering Bank of Spain Circular 4/2017 of 27 November 2017, on public and confidential financial reporting rules and formats for credit institutions ("Circular 4/2017") and subsequent amendments, which implemented and adapted IFRS-EU for Spanish credit institutions. BANKIA GROUP | 8 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) The Group's consolidated financial statements for 2019 were prepared taking into account all accounting principles and standards and mandatory measurement criteria applicable in order to give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of the consolidated equity and financial position of Bankia, S.A. and subsidiaries composing the Bankia Group at 31 December 2019 and of the consolidated results of its operations and consolidated cash flows during the financial year then ended, pursuant to the aforementioned financial information reporting framework, and in particular to the accounting principles and criteria therein. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared and presented in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" and article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007 and take into account the requirements Circular 3/2018 of 28 June 2018, National Securities Market Commission (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores or CNMV), on periodic reporting by issuers of securities admitted to trading on regulated markets related to half-yearly financial reports, interim management statements and, where applicable, quarterly financial reports. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements will be included in the Interim Financial Report presented by the Bankia Group for the first half of 2020. In accordance with IAS 34, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared to provide an update on the latest complete set of consolidated financial statements, focusing on new activities, events and circumstances that took place during the first half of the year and not duplicating information previously reported in the latest consolidated financial statements. Consequently, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in complete consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Therefore, for an appropriate understanding of the information provided in these interim financial statements, they should be read in conjunction with the Bankia Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. The accounting policies and measurement bases applied in the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied in the 2019 audited consolidated financial statements, but these also take into consideration the standards and interpretations that entered into force during the first half of 2020, which are described hereinbelow, so as to provide a true and fair view of the Group's consolidated equity and financial position at 30 June 2020 and of its consolidated results from operations and consolidated cash flows for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020. Main regulatory changes during the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020 New standards, amendments and interpretations with mandatory application in the natural year that began on 1 January 2020 endorsed by the European Union Following is a list of the main mandatory standards, amendments or interpretations endorsed by the European Union with mandatory application in the year beginning on or after 1 January 2020. Therefore, they have been applied in the preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Amendments to the IFRS Conceptual Framework

[Entry into force in the financial years initiated from 1 January 2020]

The conceptual framework review includes revised asset and liability definitions, as well as a new guide to their measurement, derecognition, presentation and disclosure.

The standard described above has had no relevant impact on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements or their disclosures.

[Entry into force in the financial years initiated from 1 January 2020] The conceptual framework review includes revised asset and liability definitions, as well as a new guide to their measurement, derecognition, presentation and disclosure. The standard described above has had no relevant impact on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements or their disclosures. Amendments to IAS 1 "Presentation of financial statements" and IAS 8 "Accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and errors"

[Entry into force in the financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2020]

Introduces modifications to align the materiality definition with that contained in the conceptual framework.

The standards described above have had no relevant impact on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements or the disclosures therein.

[Entry into force in the financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2020] Introduces modifications to align the materiality definition with that contained in the conceptual framework. The standards described above have had no relevant impact on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements or the disclosures therein. Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7: Interest rate benchmark reform [Entry into force in the financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2020]

Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 relating to the current interest rate benchmark reform. BANKIA GROUP | 9 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) Various regulators in different jurisdictions are currently in the process of reforming indices used as interest rate benchmarks on which multiple financial transactions are contracted in different markets and currencies between different financial market participants. These benchmark indices are being replaced by other risk-free alternatives based on real transactions. The interest rate benchmark reform could mean that certain requirements that hedging relationships must meet could cease to be fulfilled. This could lead to the discontinuation of hedging relationships designated by entities at the reference date. For this reason, the IASB initiated a project to amend accounting standards, focusing on preventing the discontinuation of affected hedging, comprising two phases: Phase 1 (finalised and endorsed by the European Union): amendments required during the period prior to the full replacement of the benchmark indices.

Phase 2 (in progress): amendments required once the prevailing rates have been either definitively reformed or replaced. The phase 1 amendments include certain temporary exceptions to the general application of the standards (IAS 39 and IFRS 9), as well as requirements for additional disclosures (IFRS 7) in the event of using these temporary exceptions. These amendments cover the hedging relationships directly affected by the interest rate benchmark reform currently underway. It is understood that hedging relationships are directly affected by the reform if the reform gives rise to uncertainties about the timing or the amount of interest rate benchmark-based cash flows of the hedged item or of the hedging instrument. The temporary exceptions shall cease to be applicable once certain conditions are met. One of these conditions is that the uncertainty deriving from the interest rate benchmark reform disappears with respect to the timing and the amount of the interest rate benchmark-based cash flows or when the hedging relationship is discontinued. In order to implement the changes arising directly from the interest rate benchmark reform, the Group has created a multidisciplinary working group comprised of members of the Risks, Systems, Legal, Business, Regulatory Compliance and other Directorates, geared towards managing the transition of the affected contracts. The project is led by Financial Management, which regularly reports to the Group's governing bodies on the status of the implementation. The completion of phase 1 has had no relevant impact on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements or their disclosures. Phase 2 continues its progress within the framework of the aforementioned working group. Amendments to IFRS 3: "Business Combinations"

[Entry into force in the financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2020] Introduces clarifications to the definition of business.

The standard described above has had no relevant impact on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements or their disclosures. New standards, amendments and interpretations with mandatory application in years subsequent to the natural year that began on 1 January 2020 approved by European Union At the date of publication of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, there are no standards, amendments and interpretations that have been published by the IASB and endorsed by the European Union for mandatory application in periods after the natural year that began on 1 January 2020. BANKIA GROUP | 10 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) C) New standards, amendments and interpretations issued and pending endorsement by the European Union The following are the main standards, amendments or interpretations issued by the IASB that were pending endorsement by the European Union and are therefore not applied in the preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements: IFRS 17: "Insurance Contracts"

[It shall enter into force in the financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2023, with earlier application permitted]

IFRS 17 sets out the principles for recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of insurance contracts. Its purpose is to ensure that an entity provides relevant information that faithfully represents such contracts. This information provides a basis for assessing the effect that insurance contracts have on the financial position of the entity, financial performance and cash flows. IFRS 17 replaces IFRS 4 on insurance contracts.

[It shall enter into force in the financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2023, with earlier application permitted] IFRS 17 sets out the principles for recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of insurance contracts. Its purpose is to ensure that an entity provides relevant information that faithfully represents such contracts. This information provides a basis for assessing the effect that insurance contracts have on the financial position of the entity, financial performance and cash flows. IFRS 17 replaces IFRS 4 on insurance contracts. Amendments to IAS 1: "Presentation of Financial Statements"

[It shall enter into force in the financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2023, with earlier application permitted]

This introduces clarifications on the requirements that have to be applied when classifying liabilities as current or non-current.

[It shall enter into force in the financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2023, with earlier application permitted] This introduces clarifications on the requirements that have to be applied when classifying liabilities as current or non-current. Annual "Improvements to IFRS" project (cycle 2018-2020)

[It shall enter into force in the financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2022, with earlier application permitted] The improvements included in this cycle affect the following standards:

2018-2020) [It shall enter into force in the financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2022, with earlier application permitted] IFRS 3 "Business Combinations": amendments shall be made to the references to the Conceptual Framework for Financial Information contained in the standard. IAS 16 "Property, Plant and Equipment": prohibition of an entity from being able to deduct from the cost of an item of property, plant and equipment any proceeds from selling items produced before the asset is available for use. IAS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets": specifies the components that an entity must include as the cost of fulfilling a contract when assessing whether a contract is onerous.

Amendments to IFRS 16: "Leases"

[It shall enter into force as of 1 January 2020, after its endorsement by the European Union]

This introduces a practical expedient to which lessees can opt, whereby they are exempt from assessing whether a COVID-19 related rent concession, that meets certain conditions, is a lease modification.

[It shall enter into force as of 1 January 2020, after its endorsement by the European Union] This introduces a practical expedient to which lessees can opt, whereby they are exempt from assessing whether a COVID-19 related rent concession, that meets certain conditions, is a lease modification. Amendments to IFRS 4: "Insurance Contracts"

[Enter into force in the financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2021] Extension of the temporary exemption to insurance entities from applying IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" and certain provisions of IAS 28 "Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures" to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023. (1.4) Responsibility for the information and estimates made The information in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements is the responsibility of Bankia's directors. In the Group's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, estimates were made in order to quantify some of the assets, liabilities, income, expenses and obligations reported therein. These estimates relate basically to the following: The fair value of certain financial and non-financial assets and liabilities.

non-financial assets and liabilities. Impairment and the classification by levels of certain financial assets, considering the value of the collateral received, and non- financial assets (mainly property), as well as contingent liabilities.

Classification of financial assets, in the context of the assessment to determine whether the contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.

The assumptions used in the actuarial calculation of the post-employment benefit liabilities and obligations and other long- term commitments. BANKIA GROUP | 11 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) Estimate of the recoverable amount and of the costs to sell of non-current assets held for sale, investment property and inventories based on their nature, state of use and purpose for which they are intended, acquired by the Group as payment of debts, regardless of the legal format pursuant to which they were acquired.

non-current assets held for sale, investment property and inventories based on their nature, state of use and purpose for which they are intended, acquired by the Group as payment of debts, regardless of the legal format pursuant to which they were acquired. The recoverability of recognised tax assets.

The useful life, fair value, right of use value and recoverable amount of tangible and intangible assets.

The assumptions used to quantify certain provisions and the probability of occurrence of certain losses to which the Group is exposed due to its activity. The declaration of COVID-19 as a global pandemic and its health, economic and social consequences, has increased uncertainty with regard to reasonable and supported macroeconomic information, as well as the impact of public aid measures required to estimate the Group's credit impairment losses. The current scenario is subject to ongoing changes which, together with the lack of comparable historical references, give rise to a high level of volatility regarding these figures in the short term. As a result, the Group has opted not to update these variables in its internal models and to make an additional adjustment (overlay or post-model adjustment in accordance with IFRS 9). The quantification of the adjustments arising from the situation caused by COVID-19 has implied a high level of expert judgement by the Group (see Note 1.13). Although these estimates were made on the basis of the best information available at 30 June 2020 and at the date of preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements on the events analysed, future events may make it necessary to significantly change these estimates (upwards or downwards). Any changes in accounting estimates would be applied prospectively in accordance with the applicable standards, recognising the effects of the change in estimates in the related consolidated income statement in the future periods affected. (1.5) Comparative information As required by current law, the information contained in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements relating to 31 December 2019 and the six-month period ended 30 June 2019, is presented exclusively for the purposes of comparison with information referring to the six-month period ended 30 June 2020. (1.6) Seasonality of operations The Group's main operations relate to the typical activities of financial institutions. Therefore, its business is not highly seasonal. (1.7) Environmental impact In view of the business activities carried out by the Group, it does not have any environmental liabilities, expenses, assets, provisions or contingencies that might be material with respect to its equity, financial position and results. Therefore, no specific disclosures relating to environmental issues are included in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. (1.8) Minimum reserve ratio At 30 June 2020 and throughout the first half of 2020, Bankia met the minimum reserve ratio required by applicable Spanish legislation. (1.9) Provisions and contingent liabilities When preparing these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the Group's directors made a distinction between: Provisions: credit balances covering present obligations at the reporting date arising from past events which could give rise to a loss for the Group, which is considered to be likely to occur and certain as to its nature, but uncertain as to its amount and/or timing; and

Contingent liabilities: possible obligations that arise from past events and whose existence will be confirmed only by the occurrence or non-occurrence of one of more uncertain future events not wholly within the control of the consolidated entities, or current obligations of the Group, the settlement of which renders it not probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will arise, or the amount of which, in extremely rare circumstances, cannot be measured with sufficient reliability. The Group's condensed consolidated interim financial statements include all significant provisions with respect to which it is considered more likely than not that the obligation will have to be settled. Contingent liabilities are not recognised in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, but rather are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of IAS 37. Provisions are measured based on the best information available on the consequences of the events giving rise to them and remeasured at the end of each reporting period. They are used to meet the specific obligations for which they were originally recognised. They may be wholly or partly reversed if these obligations cease to exist or diminish. In accordance with IAS 37.92, in rare cases, where disclosure of information can be expected to prejudice seriously the Group's position, generally in a class action lawsuit, detailed information does not have to be disclosed but a description of the general nature of the contingencies should be provided. BANKIA GROUP | 12 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) The recognition and reversal of provisions considered necessary pursuant to the foregoing criteria are recognised with a charge or credit, respectively, to "(Provisions or (-) reversal of provisions)" in the consolidated income statement, unless expressly indicated otherwise. (1.9.1) Legal proceedings related to the 2011 IPO Civil proceedings regarding the invalidity of the subscription of shares. At present, there are claims, albeit a smaller number, being processed seeking the invalidity of the subscription of shares issued in 2011 in the public offering for the stock market listing of Bankia, S.A., including those relating to subsequent subscriptions. In application of prevailing legislation, this contingency was recognised in accordance with the information disclosed in Note 14. On 19 July 2016, Bankia was informed of the class action suit presented by ADICAE (Spain's Association of Bank, Savings Bank and Insurance Users), these proceedings are currently on hold. Processing of Summary Proceedings 1/2018 with preliminary proceedings No. 59/2012 in the Criminal Chamber of the National High Court (Audiencia Nacional). Criminal procedure in which the court accepted for processing the lawsuit filed by Unión Progreso y Democracia against Bankia, BFA and former members of their respective Boards of Directors. Subsequently, other complaints were added by the alleged injured parties from Bankia's IPO (private accusation) and by persons without this status (public accusation). Bankia raised a total of EUR 3,092 million in July 2011 from the IPO, EUR 1,237 million from institutional investors and EUR 1,855 million from retail investors. Since retail investors have been reimbursed for virtually the entire amounts invested in the IPO through civil lawsuits or the voluntary repayment process carried out by Bankia, the contingency existing with these is practically resolved. On 23 November 2015, as part of the civil liability proceedings, a bail deposit of EUR 38.3 million was set. At present, requests for bail deposits amounting to EUR 5.8 million had been issued for which a ruling by the Court is pending. The judge presiding Central Examining Court No. 4 of the National High Court has closed the discovery process by issuing the corresponding Transformation Ruling on 11 May 2017, as detailed in Note 14. On 17 November 2017, Central Examining Court No. 4 of the National High Court ordered the start of the hearings. Specifically, the court has ordered the start of the hearings for the crimes of financial statement falsification (categorised in article 290 of Spain's Criminal Code) and investor fraud (article 282 bis of the Criminal Code) against certain former directors and executives of Bankia and BFA, the external auditor, in IPO´s time, and against BFA and Bankia as legal persons. As detailed in Note 14, the State Prosecutor and the FROB have presented written allegations requesting the dismissal of the criminal charges against BFA and Bankia. The FROB is not seeking subsidiary civil liability on the part of Bankia or BFA. The trial began on 26 November 2018 and was concluded on 5 October 2019, awaiting the court's decision. In addition, under the scope of this proceeding, three separate cases are ongoing: Two Separate Pieces of Credit of Caja Madrid and Bancaja, for which the Orders of 17 May 2018 of the Central Court of Instruction No. 4 of the National High Court decreed their file, since the existence of a crime of fraud in the emissive and the marketing of preferred shares.

The two Orders were appealed by the private prosecution and not by the Ministry of Tax, with Bankia and BFA (which are not defendants), having opposed these appeals.

The two Orders were appealed by the private prosecution and not by the Ministry of Tax, with Bankia and BFA (which are not defendants), having opposed these appeals. In the Separate Piece of Cards, dated 3 October 2018, the Supreme Court delivered Judgment confirming the Judgment of Instance of 23 February 2017 in which certain former directors and former directors of Caja Madrid and Bankia were convicted, also establishing in the judgment that Bankia must be the beneficiary of civil liability arising from the crime.

On 26 November 2018, an enforcement decree was issued opening the individual subsidiary civil liability cases of each convicted party, determining and establishing the amounts payable by them. BANKIA GROUP | 13 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) The Group considered the lawsuit included in the Abbreviated Proceeding 1/2018 (with origin in the preliminary proceedings No. 59/2012) as a contingent liability with an uncertain outcome. (1.9.2) Other litigation and/or claims in progress At 30 June 2020, the Group was party to a number of legal proceedings and claims arising in the ordinary course of its business activities. The directors believe that, based on the information available at the reporting date and considering the amounts provided for by the Group to this end (Note 14), the conclusion of these proceedings and claims will not have a material impact on the Group's financial situation. The main material claims against the Group and their current status are as follows: Class actions Civil proceedings regarding hybrid instruments (preferred participating securities and subordinated bonds). The EUR 246 million provision set aside for this was used in full in 2015. Under the terms of the agreement signed between Bankia and BFA, this provision covers the maximum loss for Bankia derived from the costs related to the enforcement of rulings against the Bank in the various proceedings against it related to the aforementioned issues. There are other class action suits filed by ADICAE seeking the cessation and nullity of issues and the sale of those hybrid instruments. Of the six actions initially brought, two of which are already completed as the appeals brought by ADICAE were not admitted, and the main claims brought by the claimant in class actions have been definitively dismissed.

Claims seeking nullity of floor clauses. There were 5,263 legal proceedings underway regarding individual actions seeking nullity at 30 June 2020. Bankia, in addition to virtually all Spanish financial institutions, is also being sued in a class action brought by ADICAE being processed in Madrid mercantile court 11, under case no. 471/2010. On 12 November 2018, Section 28 of the Madrid Regional Court issued ruling no. 603/2018 rejecting the appeals filed by the financial institutions against the ruling in first instance partially upholding the claim. This ruling upholds the injunctions and restitution of amounts exercised by ADICAE and, as a result, orders the defendants, including Bankia, (i) to eliminate the floor clauses in the agreements entered into with consumers and (ii) to reimburse the amounts paid as a result of these stipulations, with no statute of limitations. The main argument for the declaration of nullity is the abstract of judgement of material or substantive transparency after an examination of each bank's standard loan arrangement practices. The analysis focused primarily on the wording and contractual treatment of the floor clause in the contract clauses with a view to determining whether, in the eyes of the average consumer, there was a lack of transparency. Bankia has filed an administrative appeal. Nevertheless, the ruling of the Madrid Regional Court does not have any automatic effects on all consumers, especially with respect to the claim for restitution of the amounts paid which, as appropriate, must be addressed in enforcement of the ruling on a case- by-case basis.

by-case basis. Lawsuits presented in connection with mortgage arrangement fees. At 30 June 2020 a total of 14,717 legal proceedings are underway.

Following judgments of the Supreme Court regarding mortgage arrangement fees, dated 23 January 2019, the existing economic contingency is significantly reduced, since it clarifies that the main component of those expenditures, the Documented Legal Acts Tax must be assumed by the borrower in the event that a Court declares the clause void, and including loans made prior to the entry into force of Royal Decree Law 17/2018, of 8 November, amending the factual text of the Law of Patrimonial Transmissions and Documented Legal Actions Tax.

Between 2019 and 2020, nine class actions brought by ADICAE have been notified to Bankia, bringing an action for an injunction and invalidity of the clauses of expenses agreed in contracts concluded by different savings banks that formed Bankia. These actions incorporate different parties and they also request the restitution of amounts. In three of these proceedings a ruling has been handed down in the first instance, fully rejecting the action. In two other proceedings a ruling has been handed down accepting the action for an injunction and invalidity but rejecting the restitution actions (appealed by Bankia). In one of the remaining four proceedings the court has rejected the restitution actions in conjunction with the action for an injunction.

In addition, a class action was brought for an injunction and claim regarding the amount of expenses and reference index for mortgage loans (IRPH) filed by Asufin in 2017, the proceedings for which were put on hold, pending trial. Continuation of the proceedings has recently been approved, but only with regard to the injunction action, once the Valencia Regional Court has confirmed the dismissal of reparatory actions and the judgement of the Court of Justice of the European Union dated 3 March 2020 on mortgage loan reference indices (IRPH) is known. BANKIA GROUP | 14 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) On 16 July 2020, the Court of Justice of the European Union issued a ruling which, in general terms, does not disallow the criterion upheld by the Supreme Court on the various matters analysed, without prejudice to the fact that there are elements which could be subject to various interpretations by lower courts.

As regards mortgage costs, the Court of Justice of the European Union confirms the interpretation made by the Supreme Court, since, without prejudice to the fact that an unfair term must be regarded as not having been applied barring further modification, reimbursement of the amounts paid need not apply when payment derives from provisions of national law that lay the obligation on the consumer to pay all or part of such costs. In addition, the Court of Justice of the European Union notes that an action to enforce remedies arising from the declaration of invalidity of a term as unfair may be subject to a limitation period.

As regards the opening fee, the Court of Justice of the European Union provides certain indications for the purpose of determining the validity thereof, which generally fall in line with the considerations on which the Supreme Court has based its assertion that it is transparent and not unfair.

Therefore, in view of the foregoing, at present and as regards solely the claims filed with the courts, the risk of possible sentencing against the Entity in respect of a higher contingency is not significant at this time.

As regards mortgage costs, the Court of Justice of the European Union confirms the interpretation made by the Supreme Court, since, without prejudice to the fact that an unfair term must be regarded as not having been applied barring further modification, reimbursement of the amounts paid need not apply when payment derives from provisions of national law that lay the obligation on the consumer to pay all or part of such costs. In addition, the Court of Justice of the European Union notes that an action to enforce remedies arising from the declaration of invalidity of a term as unfair may be subject to a limitation period. As regards the opening fee, the Court of Justice of the European Union provides certain indications for the purpose of determining the validity thereof, which generally fall in line with the considerations on which the Supreme Court has based its assertion that it is transparent and not unfair. Therefore, in view of the foregoing, at present and as regards solely the claims filed with the courts, the risk of possible sentencing against the Entity in respect of a higher contingency is not significant at this time. In relation to mortgage loans linked to the official mortgage loan reference index (IRPH) the Group, as well as other Spanish financial institutions, is party to proceedings in which the claimants have filed a claim with regard to the validity of these mortgage loans.

In its judgement of 3 March 2020, the Court of Justice of the European Union resolved the request for a preliminary ruling from the Court of First Instance no. 38 of Barcelona in relation to the alleged lack of transparency in the contractual terms of mortgage loan agreements with consumers tied to mortgage loan reference indices (IRPH). This matter led to a decision by the Spanish Supreme Court in December 2017 which ruled, after analysing the contractual terms, that these terms met the principles of transparency. According to the Court of Justice of the European Union, it is the responsibility of the Spanish courts to determine in each case whether the information obligations set out in prevailing legislation at the contracting date have been met. Therefore, after analysing the circumstances regarding how the mortgage loan was commercialised and contracted, the Spanish courts shall determine, where applicable, the lack of transparency and its consequences.

The way in which the aforementioned judgement is finally applied by the Spanish courts could significantly change the outcome of these proceedings. Subsequent to the judgement of the Court of Justice of the European Union, and until the Supreme Court establishes doctrine in the last instance regarding its application, case law exists from Regional Courts, with differing legal rulings, some of which consider this kind of contractual term as transparent; and others, although the material transparency filter has not been exceeded in the prosecuted cases, deem that they are not abusive contractual terms and are therefore valid. Certain rulings from other Regional Courts have been obtained which consider these contractual terms to be null and void, although with different consequences with regard to their impact: they either replace the mortgage loan reference index (IRPH) for savings banks with the mortgage loan reference index (IRPH) for groups of Entities, as ruled by the Court of Justice of the European Union; or the mortgage loan reference index (IRPH) is replaced by the Euribor increased by a spread equivalent to the arithmetical average of the difference existing between the mortgage loan reference index (IRPH) and the Euribor since the contract arrangement date.

At 30 June 2020, prevailing mortgage loans with individuals who are up to date with payments, which include a contractual term linked to the IRPH agreed between the consumer and the Entity, amount to approximately EUR 1,200 million (EUR 1,300 million at 31 December 2019). An amount of approximately EUR 1,500 million corresponds to up-to-date payment (EUR 1,600 million at 31 December 2019), corresponding to loan portfolios relating to the financing of housing and land, for which the reference index (IRPH) stipulated in the contractual terms was not agreed between the consumer and the Entity, but was imposed by way of a mandatory provision applicable to the consumers in accordance with the legal and de facto framework at the date the contract was signed, such as for example savings plans for Government-subsidised Housing. At 30 June 2020 299 lawsuits are underway with an immaterial economic risk for this kind of proceeding.

Taking into consideration the aforementioned material and procedural perspectives and the related existing uncertainty, the Group has treated the matter as a contingent liability, the materialisation and repercussion of which is uncertain for Bankia. BANKIA GROUP | 15 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) In relation to the proceedings regarding the so-called revolving and deferred payment cards, in March 2020 the Supreme Court handed down a ruling in relation to a transaction carried out by another financial institution involving a revolving card. This ruling declared that the transaction was null and void as it established that the fixed remunerative interest rate (26.82%) was usurious because it was deemed "manifestly disproportionate" with regard to the average rate applicable to this kind of transaction. According to Supreme Court criteria, the average rate for this kind of transaction is that regularly published by the Bank of Spain in its statistical bulletins and was identified as "somewhat higher than 20%" in the conclusions of the ruling.

Following the Supreme Court ruling of November 2015, the criteria for this ruling was confirmed by the aforementioned ruling by the same court, because the subjective budget has been eliminated, the application of the Usury Act outside its natural case study framework has become a general criteria for establishing the price of the loan, letting the "discretion or fairness" of the judges establish on a case-by-case basis, exclusively based on the general and objective budget, the presumed abusive nature of those financing transactions, the remunerative interest rates of which could be considered manifestly disproportionate. In the absence of a clear and specific uniform doctrine, litigation relating to this kind of financing transaction could increase in the future. The total number of lawsuits in relation to revolving cards is not material (111 at 30 June 2020). Other lawsuits Lawsuits filed in accordance with Law 57/1968. At 30 June 2020, there were 669 legal proceedings in progress.

Lawsuits related to derivatives. There were 106 legal proceedings in progress at 30 June 2020.

Appeals against the forfeiture of construction and operation surety bonds issued to four toll road concessionaires. With regard to three of these concessionaires (Ciralsa, R2 and R3/R5), the Supreme Court has handed down a ruling ordering the forfeiture of the operation surety bond, but it partially upholds an appeal by Bankia and annuls the Agreements of the Council of Ministers referring to construction surety bonds (although in two - R2 and R3/R5 - it expressly states that the Administration may withhold an amount corresponding to the 1% retained for heritage conservation purposes). The Supreme Court has confirmed the forfeiture of the operation surety bond regarding the proceedings affecting the Eje-Aeropuerto motorway. The Administration has filed for the nullity of actions in the case of CIRALSA, based on the Supreme Court's decision to annul the forfeiture of the construction surety bond.

Eje-Aeropuerto motorway. The Administration has filed for the nullity of actions in the case of CIRALSA, based on the Supreme Court's decision to annul the forfeiture of the construction surety bond. Lawsuit brought by the Banco de Valencia Small Shareholder Association "Apabankval": In 2012, Apabankval filed a lawsuit against the Board of Directors of Banco de Valencia and Deloitte S.L. for corporate crimes. The amount of the civil liability claims has yet to be quantified. The Apabankval lawsuit has given rise to pre-trial proceedings 65/2013-10 at Central Examining Court No. 1 of the National High Court.

Subsequently, a second lawsuit was brought by several individuals ("Banco de Valencia"). Against this backdrop, in a ruling dated 6 June 2016, Central Court of Instruction 1 of the National High Court admitted the joining to preliminary proceedings 65/2013-10 of a new claim submitted by shareholders of Banco de Valencia against several members of the board of directors of Banco de Valencia, external auditor and Bankia, S.A. ("in place of Bancaja") for the corporate crime of falsification of accounting documents set out in article 290 of the Spanish Criminal Code.

On 13 March 2017, section three of the National High Court's Criminal Chamber issued a ruling confirming that: (i) Bankia cannot be held criminally liable for the events; and (ii) Bankia should be held subsidiarily liable in the civil liability case.

As of 1 June 2017, Apabankval represented approximately 351 affected parties. In addition, in keeping with the ruling issued on 8 January 2018, Central Examining Court No. 1 has so far identified another 89 people who have come forward as affected parties whose legal representation and defence has been assumed by the Apabankval association, as provided for in article 113 of Spain's Criminal Prosecution Act.

On 6 September 2017, an individual presented a new lawsuit regarding the crime of accounting falsification under article 290.2 of the Spanish Criminal Code. On this occasion the lawsuit has been taken against the former natural person directors in respect of the criminal liability and against Bankia only in respect of the civil liability (with criminal liability also being sought of Valenciana de Inversiones Mobiliarias and external auditor). On 13 December 2017, Central Examining Court No. 1 ordered the inclusion of BFA, Tenedora de Acciones S.A.U and Fundación Bancaja as parties subsidiarily liable in the civil liability proceedings. BFA filed an appeal for amendment against this order - which was rejected in a ruling of 13 December 2017- not only for BFA to abide by the ruling, but because it is reserving, for a later stage in the proceeding, the re-filing of pleas presented it considers solid and well founded. BANKIA GROUP | 16 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) On 19 October 2018, a ruling was issued rejecting the FROB's appeal - to which BFA adhered - against the ruling upholding BFA's subsidiary civil liability, with a dissenting vote implying that the FROB -a public body- cannot be included in the proceedings because subsidiary civil liability is required of BFA, in which it has 100% ownership. On 2 December 2019 the Central Examining Court no. 1 declared the Summary Procedure whereby it agrees to continue with the pre-trial proceedings via abbreviated proceedings for the alleged participation in a continuous corporate crime of falsification of Banco de Valencia's annual accounts for 2009-2010, provided for and punishable under article 290, paragraphs 1 and 2 and article 74 of the Criminal Code, against the members of Banco de Valencia's board of directors and against different companies as parties subsidiarily liable, including: BFA, Bankia, Bankia Habitat S.L. and Valenciana de Inversiones Mobiliarias, S.L. After the appeals filed by the defence were rejected on 12 June 2020, Bankia and BFA lodged appeals with the Criminal Chamber of the National High Court. The Group considered this contingency as a contingent liability with an uncertain outcome at the reporting date. (1.10) Deposit Guarantee Fund and Single Resolution Fund The Bank is a member of the Credit Institution Deposit Guarantee Fund (hereafter "DGF") created by Royal Decree-Law 16/2011, of 14 October, whose purpose is to guarantee deposits in cash, securities or other financial instruments at credit limitations, up to a maximum of EUR 100,000 for cash deposits or, for deposits made in another currency, the equivalent amount applying the appropriate exchange rates, and of EUR 100,000 for investors entrusting a credit institution with securities or other financial instruments. These two guarantees by the Fund are different and mutually compatible. At the date of authorisation for issue of the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six- month period ended 30 June 2020, the Management Committee of the DGF had yet to announce the annual contribution to be made by the Group to both the part relating to the guarantee of deposits and the part relating to the guarantee of securities for 2020. At 31 December 2019, the amount accrued in this connection amounted to EUR 167,261 thousand. At 30 July 2012, the Management Committee of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Credit Institutions (DGFCI) agreed to recognise a shortfall among the members, payable by each through 10 equal annual instalments to be settled on the same day as the members must make their ordinary annual contributions over the next 10 years. The instalment paid at each date by the member may be deducted from the member's annual contribution payable on the same date, as appropriate, up to the amount of this ordinary contribution. In this respect, at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group recognised a financial liability equal to the present value of the payment commitments assumed and to be settled in the coming years for an amount of EUR 66,613 thousand and EUR 99,919 thousand respectively and an asset account for the same amount to recognise accrual of the payment in the consolidated income statement over the entire settlement period. Meanwhile, Directive 2014/59/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 establishing a framework for the recovery and resolution of credit institutions and investment firms requires Member States to, among other measures, to make financial arrangements to ensure the effective application by the resolution authority of its powers. With the entry into force on 1 January 2016 of Regulation (EU) No 806/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 15 July 2014, the Single Resolution Board replaced the national resolution authorities and assumed management of the resolution financing arrangements of the credit institutions and certain investment firms under the Single Resolution Framework, creating to this end the Single Resolution Fund (SRF) as a key element of the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) established with Directive 2014/59/EU. The first ex-ante contributions made by institutions to SRF were for the 2016 contribution period. In the first half of 2020 and 2019, Bankia made a contribution to the SRF of EUR 70,509 thousand and EUR 75,062 thousand, respectively, using EUR 10,576 thousand and EUR 11,260 thousand of irrevocable payment commitments, recognising the cash collateral under "Loans and advances" and the remaining EUR 59,933 and EUR 63,802 thousand "Other operating expenses" in the accompanying consolidated income statement. (1.11) Events after the reporting period No additional significant events took place between 30 June 2020 and the date of authorisation for issue of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements other than those included in this note or mentioned in the other notes to these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. BANKIA GROUP | 17 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) (1.12) Segment reporting and distribution of revenue from ordinary Group activities, by categories of activities and geographic markets Segment reporting is carried out on the basis of internal control, monitoring and management of Bankia's activity and results, and developed in accordance with the various areas of business established with regard to the Group's structure and organisation. The Board of Directors is the highest operational decision-making body of each business. The business segments are defined bearing in mind the inherent risks and management characteristics of each. For the purposes of business segment reporting of activities and income, the core business units on which accounting and management figures are available are taken as a reference. The same general principles are applied as those used in Group management information, and the measurement, valuation bases and accounting principles applied are basically the same as those used to prepare the consolidated financial statements, with no asymmetric allocations. The itemised segments, on which the information in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements is presented, refer to the following business areas: Retail Banking

Business Banking

Corporate Centre Retail Banking includes retail banking with legal and natural persons (with annual turnover of less than EUR 6 million), Private Banking and Asset Management activity, and the Bancassurance Directorate distributed through a large multi-channel network in Spain and operating a customer-centric business model. The Business Banking division serves legal persons with annual turnover of over EUR 6 million (Business Banking and Corporate Banking), and activities in Capital Markets (trading in derivatives, financial advisory, syndicated loan and special finance origination, fixed income origination and trading, and distribution of fixed income products to the network) and has specialised business development teams (foreign trade, corporate products and services, business and sustainable financing, etc.). Other customers engaged in business activity, legal entities or the self-employed with revenues below this threshold are managed by the Retail Banking area for these purposes. Finally, the Corporate Centre deals with any areas other than those already mentioned, including the Investees Management area, as well as "Non-current assets held for sale". Once the composition of each business segment is defined, the following management criteria are applied to determine segment results: Internal transfer prices: an internal transfer price, cost or return, as appropriate, which replicates the market interest rates for the term of the various transactions is applied to average balances of Private Banking and Business Banking positions. The 1- month Euribor rate is applied to average balances of Corporate Centre positions. BANKIA GROUP | 18 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) Cost allocation: direct and indirect costs are allocated to the different segments according to the activity carried out. Segment reporting on interest income by geographical areas, for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 is as follows: (Thousands of euros) Distribution of interest income by geographical areas ITEM 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Bank Group Bank Group National market 1,108,219 1,108,063 1,232,084 1,232,252 International market - - - 763 European Union - - - - Rest of countries - - - 763 Total 1,108,219 1,108,063 1,232,084 1,233,015 Geographical segment reporting regarding ordinary income for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 is as follows: (Thousands of euros) ITEM 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 National market 1,881,802 1,989,437 International market - 706 European Union - - Rest of countries - 706 Total 1,881,802 1,990,143 The table below shows the Group's ordinary income by business segments at 30 June 2020 and 2019: First half of 2020: (Thousands of euros) ITEM Retail Banking Business Banking Corporate Centre Group External customers 1,101,046 366,164 414,592 1,881,802 Inter-segment transactions (195,279) (48,084) 243,363 - Total ordinary income (1) 905,767 318,080 657,955 1,881,802 First half of 2019: (Thousands of euros) ITEM Retail Banking Business Banking Corporate Centre Group External customers 1,136,068 357,197 496,878 1,990,143 Inter-segment transactions (34,614) (50,850) 85,464 - Total ordinary income (1) 1,101,454 306,347 582,342 1,990,143 In the table above, "Ordinary income" is understood as the balances under "Interest income", "Dividend income", "Fee and commission income", "Gains or (-) losses on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains or (-) losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net", "Gains or (-) losses on non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss", "Gains or (-) losses on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, net", "Gains or (-) losses from hedge accounting, net" and "Other operating income" in the accompanying consolidated income statement for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, which can be regarded as comparable to the Group's revenue from ordinary business. BANKIA GROUP | 19 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) Segment results by business area at 30 June 2020 and 2019 are as follows: First half of 2020: (Thousands of euros) Retail Business Corporate ITEM Banking Banking Centre Group NET INTEREST INCOME 427,163 195,205 299,660 922,028 Dividend income - 7 502 509 Results of entities accounted for using the equity method - - 24,449 24,449 Net fees and commissions 462,182 100,953 20,671 583,806 +/- Gains and losses on financial assets and liabilities and exchange differences (88) 23,872 119,205 142,989 +/- Other operating income and operating expenses 8,732 2,747 (78,525) (67,046) GROSS INCOME 897,989 322,784 385,962 1,606,735 Administrative expenses (449,879) (32,037) (313,675) (795,591) Depreciation and amortisation (46,562) (1,107) (46,792) (94,461) OPERATING INCOME BEFORE PROVISIONS 401,548 289,640 25,495 716,683 Provisions or (-) reversal of provisions (Impairment or (-) reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or (-) modification gains, net) Impairment losses on other assets (net) and other gains and losses (488) 8,663 (32,936) (24,761) (109,420) (36,482) (334,470) (480,372) 68 8 (42,109) (42,033) PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX 291,708 261,829 (384,020) 169,517 First half of 2019: (Thousands of euros) Retail Business Corporate ITEM Banking Banking Centre Group NET INTEREST INCOME 636,418 192,437 188,913 1,017,768 Dividend income - 94 14,037 14,131 Results of entities accounted for using the equity method - - 28,906 28,906 Net fees and commissions 442,491 83,650 7,140 533,281 +/- Gains and losses on financial assets and liabilities and exchange differences 2 26,465 120,282 146,749 +/- Other operating income and operating expenses 9,848 1,422 (80,946) (69,676) GROSS INCOME 1,088,759 304,068 278,332 1,671,159 Administrative expenses (477,209) (30,347) (305,756) (813,312) Depreciation and amortisation (28,175) (587) (70,131) (98,893) OPERATING INCOME BEFORE PROVISIONS Provisions or (-) reversal of provisions (Impairment or (-) reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or (-) modification gains, net) Impairment losses on other assets (net) and other gains and losses 583,375 273,134 (97,555) 758,954 (11,395) 11,582 (45,084) (44,897) (67,872) 10,072 (83,617) (141,417) (1) - (32,628) (32,629) PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX 504,107 294,788 (258,884) 540,011 BANKIA GROUP | 20 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) Segment assets and liabilities of the Bank by business segments at 30 June 2020 are as follows: (Thousands of euros) ITEM Retail Banking Business Banking Corporate Centre Group Financial assets at amortised cost - Loans and advances - Customers 81,091,626 36,884,874 4,322,789 122,299,289 Other assets 28,553,147 16,229,279 51,373,107 96,155,533 Total assets 109,644,773 53,114,153 55,695,896 218,454,822 Financial liabilities at amortised cost - Customers 103,696,123 13,999,421 10,622,226 128,317,770 Other liabilities 5,948,650 39,114,732 32,063,021 77,126,403 Total liabilities 109,644,773 53,114,153 42,685,247 205,444,173 Amounts related to investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method, non-current assets held for sale that are not financial instruments and deferred tax assets are recognised in the Corporate Centre. Segment assets and liabilities of the Bank by business segments at 31 December 2019 are as follows: (Thousands of euros) ITEM Retail Banking Business Banking Corporate Centre Group Financial assets at amortised cost - Loans and advances - Customers 80,485,273 32,314,690 4,633,048 117,433,011 Other assets 27,275,570 13,940,844 49,818,848 91,035,262 Total assets 107,760,843 46,255,534 54,451,896 208,468,273 Financial liabilities at amortised cost - Customers 102,368,845 11,172,148 11,243,743 124,784,736 Other liabilities 5,391,998 35,083,386 29,873,056 70,348,440 Total liabilities 107,760,843 46,255,534 41,116,799 195,133,176 (1.13) Considerations on the main impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic General considerations COVID-19 international pandemic On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the public health emergency caused by COVID-19 to be a worldwide pandemic. This declaration has led most of the governments of affected countries to take public health measures that have included shielding, lockdown and/or quarantine measures to varying degrees depending on each government, with limitations on the free movement of people leading to border closures. The declaration of a pandemic, the uncertainty associated with how it will progress and the exceptional containment measures taken to deal with it have led to a major global economic slowdown on both the supply and demand sides. Businesses have faced disruption in supply chains, temporary closures and reduced demand, while households face unemployment and a drop in income. At the same time, stock markets have plunged, and there is significant uncertainty about how they will perform in the short term. National health, economic and social measures The rapid pace at which events at Spanish and international level have unfolded has led to the need for the adoption of a number of immediate measures to tackle an unprecedented and enormous health crisis, both in terms of the number of people affected and the economic and social impact it has generated at Spanish, European and global level. These measures started in Spain with Royal Decree 463/2020 of 14 March 2020, declaring a state of emergency to manage the health crisis triggered by COVID-19, which was subsequently extended to varying degrees until it was lifted on 21 June 2020. Following on from the foregoing measures, the Spanish government has enacted various regulations to deal with the health crisis and its economic and social impact and to protect and revive employment and economic activity, both at national level and through certain measures at sector level, the most important of which are discussed below. These regulations have in turn been accompanied by others initiated by other public authorities and territorial bodies, mainly regional governments and city councils. BANKIA GROUP | 21 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) Bankia's contingency plan Against this backdrop, since the beginning of the crisis the Entity has adopted numerous operational and contingency-based measures, including: Setting up a Contingency Committee made up of various executives and members of senior management, which has monitored the situation on a daily basis, coordinating the actions carried out in different areas during the most critical months of the pandemic.

Establishment of Coronavirus prevention and protection protocols, periodically updated in coordination with the health authorities and complemented by various internal guides, all of which are centralised in a single COVID-19 space for employees.

COVID-19 space for employees. Measures to ensure critical functions, identifying critical own and third-party services and establishing diversification plans, appropriating new funds to infrastructure to cater to the increase in online activity of both Bankia's customers and employees - including the provision of mobile devices and portable equipment - and reinforcing cybersecurity measures.

third-party services and establishing diversification plans, appropriating new funds to infrastructure to cater to the increase in online activity of both Bankia's customers and employees - including the provision of mobile devices and portable equipment - and reinforcing cybersecurity measures. Measures with suppliers and employees, both preventive (not allowing the presence of non-critical suppliers in corporate buildings, closing common at-risk spaces, transferring COVID protocols to lessors and lessees, etc.) and protective (PPE, face masks, hand gel, protective shields, etc.).

non-critical suppliers in corporate buildings, closing common at-risk spaces, transferring COVID protocols to lessors and lessees, etc.) and protective (PPE, face masks, hand gel, protective shields, etc.). Various prevention and work-life balance measures based on workplace characteristics, ranging from rotating shifts to remote work for a significant number of Bankia professionals, especially those in corporate buildings, which has reached nearly 95% for central services and 40% for the network.

work-life balance measures based on workplace characteristics, ranging from rotating shifts to remote work for a significant number of Bankia professionals, especially those in corporate buildings, which has reached nearly 95% for central services and 40% for the network. During the process, Bankia has been in permanent contact with the health authorities, has received advice from QUIRON Prevención and has held numerous meetings with the State Health and Safety Committee to keep this committee informed at all times of the measures adopted and to analyse the proposals made by the workplace labour union branches.

A back-to-work working group has been set up, which is coordinating the plan to gradually bring back Bankia's professionals by completing a health questionnaire, testing for COVID-19, establishing a new shared workstation model that facilitates the possibility of rotation and maintaining flexible measures to ensure a work-life balance, among other measures. Bankia has secured the COVID-19 secure protocol certificate from APPLUS+ CERTIFICATION, an independent certification entity. Financial support measures Public measures to provide financial support to families and businesses Royal Decree-Law 8/2020, of 17 March, on extraordinary urgent measures to address the economic and social impact of COVID- 19 ("RDL 8/2020") provides, inter alia, for a moratorium (public or legislative moratorium) on the payment of mortgage loan instalments for the acquisition of a principal residence and property relating to the economic activity of entrepreneurs and professionals for economically vulnerable people affected by COVID-19, as well as the approval of a line of State guarantees to support lending to companies and self-employed workers, the granting of which is subject to compliance with certain requirements. Royal Decree-Law 11/2020, of 31 March, which adopts urgent complementary social and economic measures to deal with COVID- 19 ("RDL 11/2020") completed the first raft of measures, extending the moratorium mechanism on payment of instalments to other types of financing, such as consumer credit. In addition, the line of State guarantees was extended to economically vulnerably households as a result of the COVID-19 crisis to provide financing to pay rent for their principal residence. If the established requirements are met, the public moratoriums relating to RDL 8/2020 and RDL 11/2020 grant a three-month grace period, with the suspension of payment of instalments and any item comprising them during the period of validity, as well as a freeze on the accrual of interest during such period. Through the Spanish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation and managed by the Spanish Official Credit Institute (ICO), the line of State guarantees seek, if the requirements are met, to ensure that new or renewed loans are secured by the State for a maximum period of up to five years. BANKIA GROUP | 22 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) In addition, Royal Decree Law 25/2020, of 3 July, on urgent measures to support economic recovery and employment, establishes a 12-month moratorium for borrowers, in financing transactions linked to tourism-related property who, after meeting certain conditions, have undergone financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19. Lastly, Royal Decree-Law 26/2020, of 7 July, on economic reactivation measures to deal with the impact of COVID-19 in transport and housing, introduces measures for a six-month postponement of payments relating to loans, leases and operating leases that self-employed workers and companies engaging in road transport and meeting a number of requirements use to acquire vehicles. Private financial support measures for Bankia customers As a complementary measure, on 16 April 2020 the CECA banking association resolved to reach a sector agreement (sector-specific or private moratorium) that aims to create a common framework establishing the general criteria for deferral of payment by certain borrowers affected by the health and economic crisis - those who are unable to qualify for the public moratorium and therefore cannot benefit from it, or for those whose capacity proves insufficient - allowing for the deferral of payments within a specific period. As a member of CECA, Bankia is one of the entities adhering to the aforementioned sector-specific moratorium. The transactions modified under this agreement allow for the suspension of principal payments during the period of validity - 12 months for loans or credits with mortgage guarantee and 6 months for personal loans - with the customer assuming the payment of interest on the outstanding principal over the duration thereof. On 22 June 2020, it was agreed to extend the term of this sector agreement until 29 September 2020. Bankia has also implemented other measures such as the advance payment of pensions and unemployment benefits, extended repayment terms for short-term loans, the granting of bridge loans until customers obtain the new State-guaranteed liquidity lines through the ICO and flexible fee collection. Quantitative information on public and sector-specific financial support measures Nearly 95,000 moratoriums have been granted at 30 June 2020 for a gross carrying amount of approximately EUR 4,500 million, of which nearly EUR 3,200 million correspond to the mortgage moratorium under RDL 8/2020, EUR 250 million to the non- mortgage moratorium under RDL 11/2020 and EUR 1,050 million to the sector-specific moratorium. Almost all the financing was granted to households, 89% of which was secured by a mortgage, 75% of which matured at less than three months, and most of the balances were classified as standard. At 30 June 2020, the amount of new transactions granted with a public guarantee totalled more than EUR 7,450 million, of which nearly EUR 6,200 million had been drawn down at that date. Of this balance, more than 95% corresponds to companies, of which approximately 65% are SMEs. Approximately 75% of the amount of these transactions is secured. Pronouncements of the regulating and supervisory bodies Against the current backdrop and in order to provide the greatest possible certainty in this unprecedented situation, the competent authorities and accounting and prudential bodies (IASB, BoS, EBA, ECB, ESMA, etc.) have made various pronouncements to draw attention to the margin of flexibility granted by the regulatory framework in force to support the economy in the particular and extraordinary circumstances caused by the spread of COVID-19. Without abandoning a prudent approach, this seeks to ensure the appropriate identification and classification of transactions and a reasonable estimate of the related credit risk coverage. Credit risk management As regards the recognition of credit risk in the current environment, the accounting treatment applied by the Bankia Group complies with the current accounting and prudential framework and is aligned with the pronouncements made by the various regulators and supervisors so as to ensure the strict and immediate recognition of transactions of which impairment is evidenced to be non- temporary. Modification of financial assets When the contractual cash flows are renegotiated or modified in such a way that they do not result in a financial asset being derecognised as a result of a substantial modification, the Group recalculates the gross carrying amount of the financial asset as the present value of the renegotiated contractual cash flows discounted at the original effective interest rate. The difference between the gross carrying amount before and after the modification is recognised under "Impairment or (-) reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or (-) modification gains, net" in the consolidated income statement. BANKIA GROUP | 23 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) In this connection, the Bankia Group considers that, in general, the modifications in the contractual cash flows from loans subject to renegotiation under a public or sector-specific moratorium, which are temporary and linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, are not substantial. The amount recognised in the consolidated income statement for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 due to the modification of cash flows has entailed a negative adjustment of EUR 12 million. Public and private moratoriums are granted within the framework of a general programme aimed at borrowers with certain generic characteristics. The decision to apply them is not therefore derived from the assessment of the customer's credit situation and, accordingly, as a general rule, the mere concession thereof does not entail the identification of the transaction as refinanced or restructured, as defined in Appendix VIII to these half-yearly financial statements. In this connection, as a general rule, the granting of public and private moratoriums that comply with the EBA/GL/2020/02 Guidelines does not entail the identification of the transactions as refinanced or restructured, unless the transaction was already identified as refinanced or restructured on the date on which the moratorium was granted. Once the moratorium has been granted, the Group applies the same criteria contained in the monitoring policies to identify situations where the borrower is showing signs of financial difficulties. Impairment of financial assets - Classification on the basis of credit risk attributable to insolvency - Significant increase in credit risk As described in Note 2.9 to the consolidated financial statements for 2019, the Group assesses whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition. If so, the financial instrument is reclassified to Stage 2 - Standard risk under special monitoring. This assessment is made from a dual perspective: quantitative and qualitative. Support from the Bankia Group does not in itself give rise to an improvement over the previous classification of the loan on the basis of credit risk attributable to insolvency. In addition, the Group analyses those situations in which the beneficiary of a support measure is dealing with one-off liquidity pressures caused by the outbreak or, on the contrary, the debtor's ability to pay may be jeopardised in the long term. In this regard: At the outset of the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and when the transactions are modified, the Group assesses whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk in such transaction. In the absence of such an increase, the Group does not lower the credit classification assigned to the transaction.

COVID-19 pandemic and when the transactions are modified, the Group assesses whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk in such transaction. In the absence of such an increase, the Group does not lower the credit classification assigned to the transaction. The granting of guarantees by the State does not increase or reduce the risk of default by the borrower and, therefore, does not affect the assessment as to whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition. At the outset of the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and when the State-backed financing is extended, the Group assesses whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk in the pre-existing transactions arranged with the borrower. In the absence of this increase, the Group does not lower the credit classification assigned to the transaction. After being granted, public and sector-specific moratoriums entail the calculation of days in arrears based on the new payment schedule resulting from application thereof. Amounts suspended by public moratoriums are not considered as due and payable or, therefore, as past-due during the moratorium. Impairment of financial assets - Classification on the basis of credit risk attributable to insolvency - Default and credit-impaired financial assets As indicated in Note 2.9 to the consolidated financial statements for 2019, the Group considers that default exists when credit exposures meet either of the following conditions: non-payment of more than 90 days or reasonable doubt as to the full repayment of the loan. As regards non-payment of more than 90 days, the granting of the moratorium entails the calculation of days in arrears based on the new payment schedule resulting from application thereof. Accordingly, the amounts suspended by the public moratoriums are not considered due and payable and, therefore, are not overdue for the purpose of increasing the calculation of days of default for such balances. As such, they do not generate new classifications to Stage 3 - Doubtful risk during the moratorium as a result of default exceeding 90 days. With respect to the existence of reasonable doubts as to the full repayment of the loan, in those cases where relief measures (moratoriums and guarantee lines) have been granted, the Group continues to apply the general criteria contained in the monitoring policies to assess the borrower's ability to pay. This analysis aims to identify those situations in which it is highly likely that temporary problems will turn into longer-term difficulties, ultimately leading to the borrowers' inability to meet their contractual obligations. Methodologies of estimating expected credit losses due to insolvency BANKIA GROUP | 24 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) In estimating the expected credit losses on debt instruments, the Group takes into consideration all the characteristics of the transaction, including the cash flows that would be obtained from enforcing the government's guarantees. Therefore, the expected credit loss is decreased by the positive impact of the cash flows expected to be recovered from the guarantor, irrespective of the classification of the transaction's credit risk attributable to insolvency. Scenarios and use of forecasts of future economic conditions As indicated in Note 2.9 to the consolidated financial statements for 2019, the expected credit losses recognised in the consolidated financial statements are the weighted result of a number of scenarios based on their probability of occurrence. In estimating impairment losses due to credit risk, all reasonable and supportable information available must be considered, including that of a forward-looking nature. This means that past events and current conditions, as well as forecasts about future economic conditions, must be taken into consideration. To make the estimate, the Group takes the most likely scenario (central scenario) as the starting point. This central scenario is consistent with the scenario used for the purposes of the Group's internal planning processes. On the basis of the central scenario, a number of assumptions are made about the trends in the macroeconomic variables, such that two additional scenarios are obtained (one more favourable and the other more adverse), thus defining three scenarios at Group level. As a result of the change in economic conditions generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, at 30 June 2020 the weighting of the three scenarios with respect to those employed at 31 December 2019 was revised, in which the favourable and adverse scenarios are weighted at 20% and the central scenario at 60%. In this new situation, the favourable scenario is temporarily weighted at 15% and the adverse scenario remains at 20%, given the possibility that the economic consequences will be long term and the measures to sustain economic activity in households and companies will be hypothetically insufficient, with the central scenario being weighted at 65%. At 30 June 2020, the estimate of the macroeconomic variables applied was revised with respect to those applied at 31 December 2019, as a result of the changes in the macroeconomic scenarios arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. To generate the macroeconomic reference variables, the scenarios published by the Bank of Spain in June 2020 were used, which are aligned with those of Bankia Research. These macroeconomic forecasts consider a significant contraction in GDP in the short term and a progressive recovery in the following years to return to pre-COVID-19 levels. The following table shows the expected changes in GDP over the next three years, taking into account the aforementioned weighting considered by the Entity at 30 June 2020: % 2020 2021 2022 Weighted GDP (11.9) 8.5 2.5 In addition, in applying the impact of the forward-looking scenarios in the expected loss, the Group has considered the aforementioned mitigating measures for public and sector-specific support. However, since it is difficult to consider both effects in the current context, as long as the current situation persists, the Group, following the guidelines of the various regulators and supervisors to make use of the flexibility contained in the accounting standard, has given greater weight to the more stable projections, based on its historical experience and long-term projections with respect to the short-term variables, on estimating the impairment losses due to credit risk. Considering the mitigating measures, the Group has therefore reflected more stable conditions in its forward-looking scenarios, in which the effects of the immediate fluctuations generated in an environment subject to continuous change in the very short term are mitigated. Once the situation begins to stabilise and reasonable and supportable information is available, the Group will be able to make more reliable forecasts that will be reflected in the macroeconomic scenarios and the associated probabilities. Given the current changing situation, the new conditions that have arisen and the difficulty in obtaining reasonable and supportable information, combined with the need to quickly reflect these issues in its estimates of impairment due to credit risk, the Group has opted to not apply in its internal models the update of such variables, making an additional adjustment ("overlay" or "post-model adjustment" under IFRS 9). Once the situation has stabilised and reasonable and supportable information is available that enables more reliable forecasts to be made, this information will be incorporated into the impairment models through the recalibration of the risk parameters. BANKIA GROUP | 25 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) As a result of the exercise to update the data on the variables and the macroeconomic scenarios and the related weightings, and their application by the Group as described above, additional impairment losses amounting to EUR 310 million were recognised during the first half of 2020. This amount includes the estimated impairment losses due to credit exposures generated by the increase in expected loss due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and considering the aforementioned relief and recovery measures. The Group has carried out a sensitivity analysis on the expected loss vis-a-vis variations in the assumptions used in the model. In this regard, an upward or downward variation in estimated GDP of ±1% - as a key macroeconomic variable influencing the other dependent variables - would generate a variation in the expected loss due to credit risk of less than ±2.25%, approximately. Business combinations, significant changes in interests in subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates or other equity instruments, and other significant events Note 2.1 to the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 describes the criteria followed to consider an entity as a group company, a joint venture or an associate, along with the consolidation and measurement methods applied to each for the preparation of those consolidated financial statements. Sale of investment in Caja de Seguros Reunidos, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A. As indicated in Note 1.11 to the Group's consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019, on 23 January 2020, Bankia, S.A. entered into a contract with a third party for the sale of its investment in Caja de Seguros Reunidos, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A. ("Caser") classified at 31 December 2019 under "Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale". The effectiveness of the aforementioned sale was subject to compliance with certain conditions precedent, such as the obtaining of regulatory authorisations from the pertinent competition authorities. On 25 June 2020, after having obtained the authorisations to which the transaction was subject, the aforementioned sale agreement was drawn up. The sale price led to a positive estimated impact on the Group's capital (total solvency) of 12 basis points. This transaction has generated profit of EUR 53 million, recognised in the consolidated income statement under "Gains or (-) losses on non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations". Appendices II, III and IV to the notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements provide a detail of companies considered subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, respectively, for the purpose of preparing these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. (3) Risk management Risk management is a strategic pillar in the Bankia Group. The primary objective of risk management is to safeguard the Group's financial stability and asset base, while creating value and developing the business in accordance with the risk tolerance and appetite levels set by the governing bodies. For this purpose, it provides the tools to enable the valuation, control and monitoring of the different risks to which the Group is exposed. The Board of Directors is responsible for determining the risk control and management policy, and for monitoring the effectiveness of internal control, internal audit, regulatory compliance and systems for risk management, which it carries out, mainly, through the Audit and Compliance Committee and the Risk Advisory Committee. The Group implements its risk strategy with a view to ensuring stable, recurring income with a medium-low enterprise risk profile. The key pillars of this strategy are: 1. An efficient internal control framework structured based on a three lines of defence model governed by the following general principles including its scope, covering all types of relevant risks for the Group as a whole, independence of the risk function and the commitment of senior management, adapting behaviour to the highest ethical standards and strict compliance with laws and regulations: Independent and global risk function, which assures there is adequate information for decision-making at all levels.

decision-making at all levels. Objectivity in decision-making, taking account of all relevant (quantitative and qualitative) risk factors.

decision-making, taking account of all relevant (quantitative and qualitative) risk factors. Active management throughout the life of the risk, from preliminary analysis until the risk is extinguished.

Clear processes and procedures, reviewed regularly as needs arise, with clearly defined levels of responsibility. BANKIA GROUP | 26 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) Comprehensive management of all risks through identification, measurement and consistent management based on a common measure (economic capital).

Individual treatment of risks, channels and procedures based on the specific characteristics of the risk.

Generation, implementation and promotion of advanced tools to support decision-making which, with efficient use of new technologies, aids risk management.

decision-making which, with efficient use of new technologies, aids risk management. Decentralisation of decision-making based on the approaches and tools available.

decision-making based on the approaches and tools available. Inclusion of risk in business decisions at all levels (strategic, tactical and operational).

Alignment of overall and individual risk targets in the Group to maximise value creation. An effective governance of the risks for which the Group has different inter-related processes that are approved by the Board of Directors on a yearly basis. Risk Appetite Framework integrated with the Capital Planning Framework and the Recovery Plan:

The Group has a Risk Appetite Framework approved by the Entity's Board of Directors which represents the management tool via which the Board of Directors: (i) formalises the Group's risk appetite statement, (ii) establishes the mechanism for monitoring risks, in such a way that appetite complies with risk and (iii) reinforces the Group's risk culture.

This Framework explicitly defines the desired and maximum levels of risk (appetite and tolerance) that the Group's governing bodies are willing to assume to achieve the business goals, as well as the mechanisms for monitoring different risks and the responsibilities of the different managements, committees and governing bodies involved.

If any of the key indicators in the Risk Appetite Framework exceed the approved limits, an action procedure is set up, whereby the Management Committee is designated as responsible for proposing to the Risk Advisory Committee, for its analysis and subsequent escalation to the Board of Directors, the action plans that the Group may undertake to bring the indicators back to normal levels.

The Board of Directors reviews the framework annually, updating the desired and maximum levels, and the metrics considered most appropriate for correct monitoring. Additionally, the Board of Directors approves the Capital Planning Framework which, together with the RAF, sets out the Entity's strategic lines of action with respect to risk and capital in normal business circumstances. Both processes shape the planning of the Group's activities and businesses. The Recovery Plan, also approved by the Board of Directors, is put into action to manage any possible critical situations, with the aim of returning the Entity to a normal situation and includes the measures that the Group could adopt in the event of a hypothetical crisis. The Group performs regular Asset Allocation exercises for the purpose of setting objectives and limits on the different portfolios, both in terms of exposure and expected loss, in order to maximise the risk-adjusted return within the global limits established in the Risk Appetite Framework. Preparation of the annual budget, beyond the requirement to be commensurate with the risk appetite statement, is drawn up comparing business development proposals with the optimal portfolios provided by the system. Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) and Internal Liquidity Assessment Process (ILAAP) set out by prevailing legislation. In these processes the Group identifies and evaluates the different risks to which it is exposed and carries out a self-assessment of capital adequacy and liquidity in various stress scenarios. The results of the assessments are approved by the Board of Directors and reported to the European supervisor. This exercise is a core element of the single European banking supervision process. An organisational model consistent with the function's general principles. The Group has a transparent organisational structure in which functions and responsibilities are clearly assigned, encompassing senior management right down to the lower levels of the Group, with a responsible management team and an active internal control system, in which the Board of Directors is the body responsible for determining the risk control and management policies, as well as supervising the effectiveness of internal control.

Likewise, the Audit and Compliance Committee is responsible for supervising the effectiveness of internal control, internal audit, regulatory compliance and risk management systems, and is able to put forward related recommendations or proposals to the Board of Directors and, where applicable, verify that they are being followed up.

Furthermore, the Risk Advisory Committee advises the Board of Directors on the Group's global current and future propensity to risk and their strategies in this area, and also proposes to the Board of Directors a policy of controlling and managing the Entity and Group's risks, through the capital self-assessment report. BANKIA GROUP | 27 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) On the other hand, the Delegated Risk Committee is the body responsible for approving risks in the area of delegation, and for overseeing and administrating the exercising of delegations in lower-level bodies, without prejudice to the supervisory powers legally corresponding to the Audit and Compliance Committee. The Group's risk management and control model is based on a three lines of defence model, the main functions and responsibilities of which are as follows: The first line of defence comprises the risk management directorates, owners of the risk processes and those responsible for carrying out the controls established in the first line of defence. Specifically, it comprises both the business units and any of the Entity or Group's units that assume risks. These Directorates will perform their activities in compliance with the Group's risk profile, based on the risk appetite and approved policies.

In order to carry out its function of managing the risks on a daily basis within the scope of its activity and responsibility, the first line of defence avails of the means to identify, measure, deal with and report the assumed risks, applying the adequate control and reporting procedures based on the Internal Control Framework set up and the procedures for monitoring the risk limits approved in the Risk Appetite Framework and the Group's policies.

In April 2015, the Board of Directors approved the new figure of the Bank's Chief Risk Officer (CRO), setting out: the conditions necessary for proper performance of the function; the main duties and responsibilities and the rules and powers for appointment and removal. The status reinforces the independence of the Chief Risk Officer, who must maintain constant functional reporting with the Risk Advisory Committee and its Chairman. The CRO also has regular, direct two- way access to Senior Management and the governing bodies. Under its management, the main activity of the Corporate Risk Directorate is to carry out the monitoring, control and supervision of all the Group's risks, from a global and prospective perspective and, to this end, to maintain a permanent dialogue with the Board of Administration, through the Risk Advisory Committee.

The Corporate Directorate of Regulatory Compliance is responsible for identifying and assessing the risk of non- compliance, by verifying compliance with internal policies and procedures and by exercising adequate controls and coordinating the preparation and implementation of action plans focused on mitigating the risk of non-compliance, reporting the results of this activity to senior executives. It is also responsible for maintaining dialogue with the regulating and supervisory bodies.

Capital Committee. Among this committee's responsibilities are the monitoring of the regulatory framework and its potential impact on the Group's regulatory capital, and the monitoring and analysis of the main capital ratios and their components, as well as the leverage ratio. It also monitors the capital initiatives being carried out within the Group and the main variations in risk-weighted assets.

risk-weighted assets. Assets and Liabilities Committee. This committee is in charge of monitoring and managing structural balance sheet and liquidity risks, reviewing the balance sheet structure, business performance and market performance, as well as the financial scenario, product profitability, earnings, etc. bearing in mind the policies and authorities approved by the Board of Directors. This committee must also decide on investment and hedging strategies that enable risks to remain within the approved limits, and also the budget for the year.

Risk Committee. This committee oversees the operation under its remit and performs a preliminary analysis and assessment of all credit risk which must be resolved by high-ranking levels (Board of Directors and the Delegated Committee). It is also in charge of designing a risk authorisation system and interpreting regulations to improve operations in accordance with general criteria approved by the Board of Directors. BANKIA GROUP | 28 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) Provisioning Committee: Its responsibility to ensure compliance with prevailing standards for recognising impairments for credit risk; approve the framework of risk classification policies, criteria and approaches and of allowances under the general framework of policies established by the Board of Directors; to monitor and control the budget of non-performing loans and NPL provisions, as well as watchlist; to approve the proposals of individual classification following the appearance of evidence of impairment; to authorise the approvals scheme to allow the risks teams to decide on the classification and individualised allowances for borrowers and exposures of smaller amounts; to approve reclassifications (standard, special monitoring, doubtful, write-off) and changes in portfolio provisions of sets of exposures; to approve the approach for determining credit valuation adjustments (CVA) in the derivatives portfolio; and to monitor the CVA.

risk-related functions include controlling, overseeing and exercising effective challenge to trends in the Group's risk profile, the risk appetite approved by the Board of Directors, and the business model from a holistic and forward-looking perspective, analysing any deviations affecting the Group's risk profile, solvency and/or liquidity, proposing, where necessary, any measures considered appropriate. Regulatory Compliance Committee. This committee meets monthly. Its duties related to risk include mainly identifying, assessing and managing compliance risks related to the Group's operations; updating and managing codes of conduct; and drafting, maintaining and overseeing compliance manuals and policies.

Operational and Technological Risk Committee. It meets on a monthly basis and its risk-related functions include identifying the Operational Risk profile of the Group through a qualitative self-assessment, analysis of real operational losses and monitoring of the different indicators. It must also propose the annual framework of appetite and tolerance to operational and technological risk and approve the implementation of specific policies and procedures affecting the field of operational and technological risk.

decision-making on investments in cybersecurity and deciding the cybersecurity risk appetite framework. New Products Committee Meetings of this committee are not held on a regular basis, but rather are held immediately upon request from any component for a new product, in line with the new product launch process. The functions of this committee include analysing any new product, assuring that all its risks have been identified and assessed, and that these risks can be measured and controlled, approving or rejecting the new projects proposed on the basis of the analyses carried out. In view of the activity carried out by the Group, the main risks to which it is exposed are as follows: Credit risk (including concentration risk), understood as the risk that the Group will assume losses in the regular course of its banking business if its customers or counterparties fail to comply with their contractual obligations. Credit risk arises primarily from the business activity performed by the Individual, Business and Treasury and Capital Markets business areas, as well as from certain investments held by the Group.

Financial instrument liquidity risk, which relates to the possibility that the funds needed to settle the Group's commitments in a timely manner and to allow its lending activity to grow will not be available at reasonable prices.

Structural balance sheet interest rate risk, which relates to potential losses in the event of adverse trends in market interest rates.

Market risk, which relates to the potential losses due to adverse changes in the market prices of financial instruments with which the Group operates, primarily through the Treasury and Capital Markets area.

Operational risk, which relates to possible losses arising from failures or shortcomings in processes, personnel or internal systems, or from external events. BANKIA GROUP | 29 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) (3.1) Exposure to credit risk (3.1.1) Credit risk management objectives, policies and processes A. Aim of credit risk management The Group understands credit risk to be the risk of having to assume losses in the regular course of its banking business if its customers or counterparties fail to comply with their contractual obligations, is overseen by the Corporate Risk Directorate (which reports to the CEO), in accordance with the policies, methods and procedures approved by the Bank's Board of Directors. This risk is inherent to all traditional banking products of financial institutions (loans, credits, financial guarantees given, etc.), and other types of financial assets (debt securities, derivatives and other) and affects financial assets measured at both amortised cost and fair value. The main objectives of credit risk management policies are as follows: Responsible risk approval. Customers should be offered the financing facilities that are tailored to their needs, for amounts and under terms and conditions that match their payment ability. The necessary support should be provided so that borrowers of good faith can overcome their financial difficulties.

Alignment with the Risk Appetite Framework. Policies must be seen as a set of action guidelines and restrictions aimed at ensuring compliance with the Risk Appetite Statement.

Establishing criteria that feed through to best banking practices. In this vein, specific policies are defined for industries or borrowers that may be sensitive on account of their social implications, such as investments in or financing of controversial businesses, such as arms and ammunition, or that infringe on human rights, or any activity that could compromise the Entity's ethics.

Transparent environment. It creates a transparent environment, integrating the various systems developed to prevent crimes and correct fraud, acting at all times in compliance with applicable law.

Stable general approval criteria. Although the specific conditions are subject to change, the general guidelines are intended to be permanent.

Adaptation. The general criteria should be complemented with the development of specific segment and type-of-product criteria so that a well-defined and unambiguous action framework can be established.

type-of-product criteria so that a well-defined and unambiguous action framework can be established. Adapting price to risk. Considering the customer as a whole and individual transactions in accordance with the Price Policies in force and guaranteeing the achievement of business objectives and coverage of the cost of risk.

Data quality. To assess risk appropriately, sufficient and accurate data are required. Therefore, the coherence and integrity of the data must be assured.

Two-way relationship with internal scoring systems. Policies must establish clear lines of action designed to ensure that the internal scoring systems are fed with accurate and sufficient information to guarantee that they work properly. At the same time, decisions related to credit risk must be shaped by the rating of the borrower and/or the transactions.

relationship with internal scoring systems. Policies must establish clear lines of action designed to ensure that the internal scoring systems are fed with accurate and sufficient information to guarantee that they work properly. At the same time, decisions related to credit risk must be shaped by the rating of the borrower and/or the transactions. Continuous monitoring of exposures. Monitoring is underpinned by the allocation of specific management responsibilities for customers/transactions, supported by policies, procedures, tools and systems that allow for their appropriate identification and assessment throughout their life-cycle.

life-cycle. Fostering the recovery activity. Based on policies, procedures, tools and systems that ensure a flexible and early procedure by the parties, specified in actions and decision-making aimed at minimising the loss from exposures for the Group. Moreover, the Group develops credit risk implementation and management based on: The involvement of senior management in decision-making.

decision-making. A holistic view of the credit risk management cycle the aims of which are:

Planning the key credit risk metrics to guide the actions of the business and risk-taking. Specialising in each stage of risk management with policies, procedures and resources according to each: Approval, Monitoring and Recoveries.

BANKIA GROUP | 30 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) An approval policy containing criteria that identify, for instance, minimum requirements of transactions and customers, the Group's desired target profile for each type of material risk in line with the Risk Appetite Framework, and the elements or variables to be considered in the analysis and decision-making.

decision-making. Preventive system for monitoring customers that involves all business units and forms part of daily management, and which facilitates the Group's recovery in the case of impaired exposures.

Flexible recoveries model, adaptable to changes in the regulatory environment.

Tools to assist risk decision-making and measurement, underpinned by credit quality of exposures (scoring, rating), with a view of objectifying and maintaining a risk management policy attuned with the strategy pursued by the Group at any given time.

decision-making and measurement, underpinned by credit quality of exposures (scoring, rating), with a view of objectifying and maintaining a risk management policy attuned with the strategy pursued by the Group at any given time. Clear separation of roles and responsibilities. The Group understands the risk control function as a function that is spread across the entire organisation and is based on a three-lines-of-defence system. B. Credit risk management policies To achieve these objectives, the Group has a "Credit Risk Document Structure" in place approved by the Board of Directors. It also has a Credit Risk Manual. The purpose of the "Credit Risk Document Structure" is to define, regulate and disseminate common standards of action that act as a benchmark and allow basic rules of credit risk management to be set within the Bankia Group and to determine the roles and responsibilities of the bodies, committees and directorates involved in procedures to identify, measure, control and manage the Group's credit risk, in accordance with its risk appetite. The structure comprises a Framework of credit risk methods and procedures, Credit Risk Policies, Specific Criteria Manuals, and Operating Manuals, which regulate, among others, the methodologies, procedures and criteria used for transaction approvals, applying changes in terms and conditions, the assessment, monitoring and control of credit risk, including the classification of transactions and assessment of allowances, in addition to defining and establishing effective guarantees, and registering and assessing foreclosed assets or assets received in payment of debt so that any impairment can be detected early and a reasonable estimate of credit risk allowances can be made. In addition, due to the exceptional circumstances triggered by COVID-19, the document structure includes a document called: "Powers, Policies, Specific Criteria and Control Framework - COVID-19" that outlines the temporary measures implemented, whilst they are applicable, following the declaration of the State of Emergency and the subsequent entry into force of Royal Decree-Laws 8/2020 and 11/2020 due to COVID-19, as well as the exceptions applicable in this context to the rest of the documents for the document structure. A brief summary of each document is provided below: The Credit Risk Policies, Methods and Procedures Framework contains criteria and guidelines to ensure adequate management of the approval, monitoring and recovery process and the proper classification and coverage of transactions over their entire life cycle. It also allows the Group to establish high-level action limits by setting general principles that are adjusted accordingly in the policies.

high-level action limits by setting general principles that are adjusted accordingly in the policies. The Credit Risk Policies, approved by the Board of Directors, contain a set of rules and main instructions governing the management of credit risk. They are effective and consistent with the general principles set out in the Policies Framework and in the Risk Appetite Framework and are applied across the entire Group. They are used internally to create and develop rules and regulations on risks when it comes to competencies related to risk strategy, implementation and control. The Specific Criteria Manuals provide a detailed description of the criteria set out in the policies regulating the activities carried out by the Bank. They are there for consultative purposes to enable the correct and proper performance of activities in accordance with the requirements previously put in place by minimising operational risk. The Specific Criteria Manuals combine with the Credit Risk Policies to provide transversal risk management across the Group.

The Operating Manuals are methodological documents that develop and expand upon the criteria set out in the Specific Criteria Policies and Manual regulating the activities carried out by the Group. They are there for consultative purposes to enable the correct and proper performance of activities in accordance with the requirements previously put in place by minimising operational risk. These manuals are permanently linked with the Credit Risk Policies and the Manuals for Specific Criteria and adhere to the guidelines set out, as well as including sufficiently detailed points of increased relevance for credit risk management purposes. BANKIA GROUP | 31 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) C. Assessment, monitoring and control of credit risk Risk is managed in accordance with the limits and instructions established in the policies, underpinned by the following processes and systems: Transaction approvals and amendments

Transaction monitoring

Transaction recoveries

Concentration risk management

Risk forecasting

Risk-adjusted return

return Driving up business

Risk classification

Risk quantification Approval and amendment of credit risk transactions When arranging credit risk positions, the Group carefully assesses the creditworthiness of the customer or counterparty by obtaining information on any existing or proposed risk transactions, the collateral provided and payment capacity, among other factors, considering the risk-adjusted return expected by the Group on each transaction. To this end, the Approval Policy is aligned with the standards established by senior management in terms of segments, products, markets, risk-adjusted return and other variables, in line with the management objectives set out in the Risk Appetite Framework. The policies include general approval principles, underpinned by the following cornerstones: Adaptation to the Entity's general strategy.

Customer view as a whole, prioritising integral customer management.

Classification of customers into risk segments for the purpose of identifying, measuring and assessing the risks in the most comprehensive and accurate manner.

Borrowers' payment capacity.

Proportionality with the debt-equity level and generating of recurring profit, prioritising the diversification of risks, avoiding significant risk concentrations and establishing sound control and mitigation mechanisms.

debt-equity level and generating of recurring profit, prioritising the diversification of risks, avoiding significant risk concentrations and establishing sound control and mitigation mechanisms. Harmonised application, in concordance with the corporate risk criteria.

Dynamic management, evaluating continuously the level of exposure, economic and financial situation and solvency of the borrowers, level of coverage of guarantees, etc.

Data quality, with reliable, complete and updated information on the situation and financial needs of the parties involved.

Delegation and Membership: organisation under a system of delegation of powers based on a pyramid structure starting with the Board of Directors and with the aim of being in a position to efficiently respond in a timely manner and on due form to customer requests for financing.

No self-granting of asset transactions, to oneself or for the family members of those persons with granting and other powers rendered by the Group.

self-granting of asset transactions, to oneself or for the family members of those persons with granting and other powers rendered by the Group. Proactive granting via the use of dynamisation tools that favour and speed up the processes of granting and arranging financing transactions. BANKIA GROUP | 32 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) The approval policies are governed by credit scoring systems, which allow a response to be given that is objective, consistent and coherent with the Bank's risk policies and risk appetite. The scoring systems not only rate risk, but also produce a binding recommendation in accordance with the most restrictive of the three following components: Score. Cut-off points are established using risk-adjusted return (RAR) criteria or by determining the maximum default level. Based on the rating given by the model, there are three possible outcomes:

Cut-off points are established using risk-adjusted return (RAR) criteria or by determining the maximum default level. Based on the rating given by the model, there are three possible outcomes: Reject, if the score is below the lower cut-off point. Review, if the score is between the lower and higher cut-off points. Accept, if the score is above the higher cut-off point.

Indebtedness. The level of indebtedness is established based on the financial burden which the transaction represents over the stated net income of the applicants. In no case can the resulting available income after allowing for debt servicing represent a noticeable limit to cover the living expenses of the borrower. Specifically, in the mortgage segment, the longer the term of the loan, the lower the maximum limit of indebtedness with a view to mitigating the increased sensitivity to fluctuations in interest rates.

Exclusion filters. The Group uses databases, both internal and external, that provide information on the credit, financial and wealth situation of the customers or counterparties; the existence of significant incidents in the situation of the customers or counterparties, may lead to a resolution of rejection. Additionally, a set of criteria are established that limit the maximum terms of financing, in absolute terms and in relation to the age of the applicants or the maximum funds that can be extended.. A key issue for the mortgage segment is the set of criteria that define the eligibility of assets as mortgage collateral and the valuation criteria. In particular, the risk assumed by the borrower may not depend substantially on the potential return the borrower may obtain on the mortgaged property, but rather the borrower's ability to pay the debt by other means. Meanwhile, only appraisals by Bank of Spain authorised appraisers are accepted. These are regulated by Royal Decree 775/1997, of 30 May, on the legal framework governing the certification of services and appraisal companies, ensuring the quality and transparency of the appraisals. In addition, appraisal values must be calculated unconditionally as set out in Ministerial Order ECO/805/2003, of 27 March, on rules for the valuation of properties and certain financial rights, taking into consideration Bank of Spain Circular 4/2017. However, both Finance Ministry Order EHA/2899/2011, of 28 October, on transparency and consumer protection in banking services, and Bank of Spain Circular 5/2012, of 27 June, addressed to credit institutions and payment service providers, on transparency of banking services and responsibility in the granting of loans, also introduce, as a feature of responsible consumer lending, the requirement that, on the one hand, borrowers provide the entities with complete and accurate information on their financial position and their intentions and needs regarding the purpose, amount and other conditions of the loan or credit, and, on the other, that they be adequately informed about the characteristics of the products that are suitable to what they are requesting and the inherent risks. Law 5/2019, of 15 March, on real estate credit agreements includes provisions aimed to promoting legal security, transparency and understanding contracts and their clauses, and a fair balance between the parties. It contains rules on transparency and conduct that impose obligations on lenders and loan brokers, and their appointed representatives. It completes and improves the current framework in Finance Ministry Order EHA/2899/2011 and Law 2/2009, of 31 March, governing customer loan and mortgage agreements and brokerage services in the execution of loan or credit contracts. In this regard, the Group has responsible approvals policies for loans and credits, which, as mentioned above, establish the need to offer customers financing facilities that best adapt to their needs, adjusting the terms and conditions and the amounts borrowed to the borrower's payment ability, providing the necessary information so that borrowers of good faith can overcome their financial difficulties, and making the required pre-contractual information available to the customer, which is stored in their file. In relation to changes in authorised credit transactions, Appendix VIII shows a summary of the policies and standards established by the Group for refinancing or restructuring transactions, in addition to quantitative information relating to these transactions. Monitoring of credit risk transactions The monitoring function avails of a series of general criteria on which this activity is hinged, irrespective of the segment in question, as follows: Anticipation: monitoring must be of a significantly preventive nature to be truly effective.

Proactivity: monitoring must be proactive and permanent from the date the transaction is granted until its cancellation.

Efficiency: the level of enforceability with specific criteria is highly relevant.

Added value: the monitoring tasks enable an information base to be obtained from which management reports can be produced relating to the customer portfolio, and which are backed by the definition of risk admission criteria and, in addition, speed up the process of managing collection of payments from impaired customers. BANKIA GROUP | 33 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) Integral view of the customer, with an approach that is geared towards the overall customer risk position and not just towards an individual contract.

Integral view of the portfolio: it is very important to analyse the portfolio at macro level in order to obtain micro conclusions. Recovery of credit risk transactions Recovery management is defined as a full process that begins even before a payment is missed, covering all phases of the recovery cycle until an amicable or contentious solution is reached. Early warning models are applied in lending to retail customers. They are designed to identify potential problems and offer solutions, which may entail adapting the conditions of the loan. In fact, a large number of the mortgage loan renegotiations during the period resulted from the proposals put forward pro-actively by the Group. With business loans, the system of levels described above has the same objective: pro-activenon-performing loan management. Therefore, the entire portfolio is monitored and default is always a failure after prior negotiation. Concentration risk management The Group uses a set of tools to analyse and monitor the concentration of risks. First, as part of the calculation of economic capital, it identifies the component of specific economic capital as the difference between systemic economic capital (assuming maximum diversification) and total economic capital, which includes the effect of the concentration. This component enables a direct measure of concentration risk to be obtained. An approach similar to that used by ratings agencies is applied, paying attention to the weight of the main risks on the volume of capital and income-generation ability. Risk projection Stress test models are another key element of credit risk management, allowing for the risk profiles of portfolios and the sufficiency of capital under stressed scenarios to be evaluated. The tests are aimed at assessing the systemic component of risk, while also bearing in mind specific vulnerabilities of the portfolios. The impact of stressed macroeconomic scenarios on risk parameters and migration matrices are assessed, allowing expected loss under stress scenarios and the impact on profit and loss to be determined. BANKIA GROUP | 34 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) Risk-adjusted return The profitability of a transaction must be adjusted by the costs of the various related risks, not only the cost of the credit. And it must be compared to the volume of capital that must be assigned to cover unexpected losses (economic capital) or to comply with regulatory capital requirements (regulatory capital). RAR (risk-adjusted return) is a core risk management tool. In wholesale banking, pricing powers depend on both the RAR of the new transactions proposed and the RAR of the relationship, considering all the outstanding business with a customer. In retail banking, RAR is considered to determine approval criteria (cut-off points) in accordance with the fees in effect at any given time. The Board, through the Board Risk Committee, is informed regularly on the RAR of all the lending portfolios, distinguishing between the total portfolio and new business. Business revitalisation One of Risk Management's functions is to create value and develop the business in accordance with the risk appetite established by the governing bodies. In this respect, the Risks Directorate is equally responsible for revitalising the lending business, providing tools and establishing criteria that identify potential customers, simplify the decision-making processes and allocate risk lines, always within pre-defined tolerance levels. It has tools and pre-authorisation and limit assignment processes for lending to both companies and retail customers. Risk classification Rating and scoring tools are used to classify borrowers and/or transactions by risk level. Virtually all segments of the portfolio are classified, mostly based on statistical models. This classification not only aids in decision-making but allows for the addition of the appetite and tolerance of risk decided by the governing bodies through the limits established in the Policies. The Models Committee reviews and decides on scorings and ratings for non-retail borrowers, which as such are subject to ratings. Its objective is to achieve consistency in decisions on the ratings of the portfolio and include information not covered by models that could affect these decisions. The Models Committee also ensures that the credit scoring system works properly and proposes potential changes in criteria for decision-making to the Risk Committee. The Group has both approval (reactive) and performance (pro-active) scoring models. There are also recovery models applicable to groups in default. Risk classification also includes the "Monitoring levels system". This system aims to develop pro-active management of risks related to business activities through classification into four categories: Level I or high risk: risks to be extinguished in an orderly manner.

Level II or medium-high risk: reduction of the risk.

medium-high risk: reduction of the risk. Level III or medium-low risk: maintenance of the risk.

medium-low risk: maintenance of the risk. Other exposures deemed standard risks. Each level is determined in accordance with rating, but also with other factors, e.g. activity, accounting classification, existence of non-payment, the situation of the borrower's group, etc. The level determines the credit risk authorisation powers. BANKIA GROUP | 35 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) Risk quantification Credit risk is quantified through two measures: expected loss on the portfolio, which reflects the average amount of losses and is related to the calculation of provisioning requirements, and unexpected losses, which is the possibility of incurring substantially higher losses over a period of time than expected, affecting the level of capital considered necessary to meet objectives; economic capital. The credit risk measurement parameters derived from internal models are exposure at default (EAD), probability of default (PD) based on the rating and loss given default (LGD) or severity. Expected loss, obtained as a product of the previous parameters, represents the average amount expected to be lost on the portfolio at a given future date. This is the key metric for measuring the underlying risks of a credit portfolio as it reflects all the features of transactions and not only the borrower's risk profile. Expected loss allows a constrained assessment of a specific, real or hypothetical economic scenario or refers to a long-time period during which a full economic cycle may have been observed. Depending on the specific use, it is better to use one or the other expected loss. The Group uses internal methodologies to make collective estimates of credit risk coverage. In line with the Group's internal models for estimating capital requirements, this internal methodology includes the calculation of losses, based on internal data, through own estimates of credit risk parameters. With the economic capital model, extreme losses can be determined with a certain probability. The difference between expected loss and value at risk is known as unexpected loss. The Group must have sufficient capital to cover potential losses therefore, the higher the cover, the higher the solvency. This model simulates the default events, so it can quantify concentration risk. (3.1.2) Exposure to credit risk by segment and activity The maximum credit risk exposure for financial assets recognised in the accompanying consolidated balance sheet is their carrying amount. The maximum credit risk exposure for financial guarantees extended by the Group is the maximum amount the Group would have to pay if the guarantee were executed. At 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the maximum credit risk exposure, grouped according to the main segments and exposure activities, is as follows: 30 June 2020 Non-trading financial assets Financial assets Financial assets mandatorily at designated at at fair value fair value fair value through other Derivatives - Loan commitments Financial assets through profit or through profit or comprehensive Financial assets Hedge and financial SEGMENT AND ACTIVITY held for trading loss loss income at amortised cost accounting guarantees given Loans and advances - 10,320 - - 128,065,244 - 41,892,080 Central Banks - - - - 253 - - Credit institutions - - - - 5,765,702 - 353,174 Public sector - - - - 4,868,689 - 1,467,487 Other financial corporations - - - - 2,208,380 - 2,533,432 Companies - 10,320 - - 40,363,619 - 31,614,741 Households - - - - 74,858,601 - 5,923,246 Mortgage loans - - - - 65,780,116 - - Consumer credit - - - - 5,223,873 - - Cards - - - - 857,886 - - Other - - - - 2,996,726 - - Debt securities 270,842 189 - 9,624,216 37,775,735 - - Credit institutions 504 - - 11,514 24,949 - - Public sector 263,987 - - 9,309,233 19,137,820 - - Other financial corporations 867 128 - 47,305 18,612,966 - - Companies 5,484 61 - 256,164 - - - Households - - - - - - - Capital instruments 872 - - 76,490 - - - Derivatives 6,889,856 - - - - 2,432,327 - TOTAL 7,161,570 10,509 - 9,700,706 165,840,979 2,432,327 41,892,080 Memorandum item: Breakdown by country of the Public Agency 263,987 - - 9,117,774 18,184,254 - 1,467,487 Spanish government agencies Italian government agencies - - - - 5,722,783 - - French government agencies - - - 190,554 99,472 - - Other government agencies - - - 905 - - - Total 263,987 - - 9,309,233 24,006,509 - 1,467,487 BANKIA GROUP | 36 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) 31 December 2019 Loan commitments, Non-trading Financial assets Financial assets financial financial assets designated at at fair value guarantees and mandatorily at fair value through other Derivatives - contingent Financial assets fair value through through profit or comprehensive Financial assets Hedge commitments SEGMENT AND ACTIVITY held for trading profit or loss loss income at amortised cost accounting given Loans and advances - 34,518 - - 122,900,453 - 36,704,675 Credit institutions - 23,263 - - 5,467,442 - 363,116 Public sector - - - - 4,885,268 - 912,487 Other financial corporations - - - - 1,960,074 - 3,172,284 Companies - 11,255 - - 35,310,571 - 26,716,202 Households - - - - 75,277,098 - 5,540,586 Mortgage loans - - - - 66,829,665 - - Consumer credit - - - - 5,547,783 - - Cards - - - - 889,748 - - Other - - - - 2,009,902 - - Debt securities 170,795 237 - 11,906,055 33,067,987 - - Credit institutions - - - 18,020 25,006 - - Public sector 160,898 - - 11,447,063 14,268,694 - - Other financial corporations - 148 - 79,319 18,774,287 - - Companies 9,897 89 - 361,653 - - - Households - - - - - - - Equity instruments 1,381 - - 75,817 - - - Derivatives 6,518,725 - - - - 2,498,821 - Total 6,690,901 34,755 - 11,981,872 155,968,440 2,498,821 36,704,675 Memorandum item: Breakdown by country of the Public Agency 142,413 - - 11,155,671 14,898,125 - 912,487 Spanish government agencies Italian government agencies 18,485 - - 102,197 4,154,793 - - French government agencies - - - 188,291 101,044 - - Other government agencies - - - 904 - - - Total 160,898 - - 11,447,063 19,153,962 - 912,487 (3.1.3) Credit quality. Historical default rates The Group's default rate, understood as the ratio between default risks at any given time and the Group's total credit risks stood at 4.86% at 30 June 2020 (5.04% at 31 December 2019). At 31 December 2019 this rate would have increased to 5.29% had doubtful exposures classified under non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale (see Note 9) been considered. (3.1.4) Netting agreements and collateral agreements In addition to amounts that can be set off in accordance with IAS 32, there are other offsetting (netting) and collateral agreements that effectively reduce credit risk, but do not meet the criteria for offsetting in the financial statements. The table below lists these derivatives, along with the effects of the arrangements and the collateral received and/or posted. Amounts related to cash collateral and collateral in financial instruments are shown at their fair values. Rights to set off are related to the guarantees and collateral in cash and financial instruments and depend on non-payment by the counterparty: (Thousands of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Derivatives (trading and hedging) Assets Liabilities Assets Liabilities Gross exposure 17,847,980 15,356,876 15,779,616 13,328,350 Amount netted (8,525,797) (8,525,797) (6,762,070) (6,762,070) Carrying amount 9,322,183 6,831,079 9,017,546 6,566,280 Netting agreements (4,775,770) (4,775,770) (4,549,919) (4,549,919) Collaterals (*) (3,613,768) (2,028,661) (3,573,881) (1,999,857) Net exposure 932,645 26,648 893,746 16,504 (*) Includes instruments received/delivered as collateral. BANKIA GROUP | 37 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) In addition, under the framework of repurchase and reverse repurchase transactions carried out by the Group, there are other agreements entailing the receipt and/or delivery of the following additional guarantees or collateral to the contractual guarantees in the transactions: (Thousands of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Collateral Delivered Received Delivered Received Cash 16,896 35,953 1,079 30,829 Financial instruments 9,745 - 8,851 - Total 26,641 35,953 9,930 30,829 (3.1.5) Renegotiated financial assets As part of its credit risk management procedures, the Group carried out renegotiations of assets, modifying the conditions originally agreed with borrowers in terms of repayment deadlines, interest rates, collateral given, etc. Appendix VIII contains the classification and hedging policies and criteria applied by the Group in this type of transaction, along with the amount of refinancing operations by their risk classification (i.e. transactions, substandard or doubtful risk) and respective coverages of credit risk. (3.1.6) Assets impaired and derecognised Following is the change in the first half of 2020 and 2019 in the Group's impaired financial assets that were not recognised on the face of the consolidated balance sheet because their recovery was considered unlikely, although the Group had not discontinued actions to recover the amounts owed ("written-off assets"): (Thousands of euros) ITEM 1st half 2020 1st half 2019 Accounting balance at the beginning of the period 2,388,659 1,831,595 Additions from: Assets unlikely to be recovered 257,629 120,827 Uncollected past-due amounts 52,775 62,344 Sum 310,404 183,171 Derecognition through: Cash collection (2,455) (33,073) Waivers, foreclosures, sales and other causes (44,697) (129,452) Sum (47,152) (162,525) Net change due to exchange differences 112 38 Balances at period end 2,652,023 1,852,279 (3.1.7) Information regarding financing for property development, home purchasing, and foreclosed assets In accordance with Bank of Spain guidelines, Appendix VII presents key information at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 regarding financing for property development, home purchasing and assets acquired through foreclosure or in settlement of debts. (3.2) Liquidity risk of financial instruments Liquidity risk can be expressed as the probability of incurring losses through insufficient liquid resources to comply with the agreed payment obligations (both expected and unexpected) within a certain time horizon and having considered the possibility of the Group managing to liquidate its assets in reasonable time and price conditions. BANKIA GROUP | 38 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) The Group strives to maintain a long-term financing structure that is in line with the liquidity of its assets; maturity profiles should be compatible with the generation of stable, recurring cash flows to enable the Group to manage its balance sheet without short- term liquidity pressures. In practice, this principle results in the implementation of financing policies and strategies in the Entity which seek to minimise the scale of the financing timing gaps based on the risk profile associated with the business model. In this regard, the Group: - Draws up an annual Financial Plan for both the short and medium term, which is evaluated as part of the process of the self- assessment of the adequacy of liquidity, with protection of the balance sheet assets and liabilities and the main indicators of liquidity and financing risk, which takes into consideration the situation triggered by COVID-19 (see Note 1.13), assuring adequate liquidity from both an economic and regulatory standpoint. According to the retail business model underpinning the Group's banking activity, the main funding source is customer deposits, which have remained stable over the six-month period. Bankia taps domestic and international capital markets, in particular repo markets, to raise financing so that it meets its additional liquidity needs, as well as the long-term financing provided by the ECB through the TLTRO programme. As a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for credit has risen significantly and, as a result, the Group has increased its financing in these programmes to EUR 22,919 million (an additional EUR 8,981 million compared to the figure for the 2019 close). No debt issues placed with third parties have been made in the first half of 2020, nor are they planned for 2020. The Group has a cushion of unencumbered, high-quality liquid assets (measured both in regulatory and internal terms). These assets have been perfectly identified and are available to treasury to be used as a source of contingent financing in the event of a stress scenario. The Entity has deposited certain assets as guarantees in the European Central Bank (ECB) that they can be used to raise liquidity immediately. Ongoing monitoring of collateral enables the Group to identify assets that are readily usable as liquidity reserves at times of market stress, differentiating between assets that are considered eligible by the ECB, or by clearing houses or other financial counterparties (e.g. insurance companies, investment funds).

high-quality liquid assets (measured both in regulatory and internal terms). These assets have been perfectly identified and are available to treasury to be used as a source of contingent financing in the event of a stress scenario. The Entity has deposited certain assets as guarantees in the European Central Bank (ECB) that they can be used to raise liquidity immediately. Ongoing monitoring of collateral enables the Group to identify assets that are readily usable as liquidity reserves at times of market stress, differentiating between assets that are considered eligible by the ECB, or by clearing houses or other financial counterparties (e.g. insurance companies, investment funds). The Entity avails of internal governance over liquidity risk comprising policies, procedures and systems that ensure a framework for managing and controlling liquidity risk that is robust and takes into account the complexity of the Entity and its business model. The following table presents the bulk of the liquidity reserve estimated by the Group to confront internal and systemic stress events. (Millions of euros) ITEM 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Cash (*) 14,289 11,418 Undrawn amount on the facility 4,600 6,161 Highly liquid available assets (**) 12,908 15,538 Notes and coins plus balances at central banks less the amount of minimum reserves. (**) Market value considering the ECB haircut. Other assets have been identified which, although not considered to be highly liquid, can be converted at relatively short notice. Regarding the structure of roles and responsibilities in relation to this risk, the Board of Directors is, ultimately, responsible for the liquidity risk assumed. It is the maximum authority for the risk appetite and tolerance level and for establishing a framework of policies and procedures to ensure a robust liquidity risk management and control framework. To guarantee this good governance, an organisational structure based on the three lines of defence model has been designed. According to this model, senior management, represented basically by the Management Committee and the ALCO, is charged with developing and applying the risk management strategy in accordance with this risk appetite statement and the risk policies and limits framework governing the Liquidity and Funding function. The ALCO takes decisions based on reports and proposals provided by various departments and, where appropriate, requests them through departments authorised to do so. The Deputy General Directorate of Finance carries out the related transactions in capital markets and sets transfer costs. In managing the business, the Deputy General Directorates of Retail Banking and Business Banking generate liquidity and funding risks, which is quantified through the commercial gap and loan-to-deposit (LtD) ratio. BANKIA GROUP | 39 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) The Board of Directors, assisted by the Risk Advisory Committee (RAC), oversees that the strategy is implemented and that the defined tolerance limits are not breached. The Global Risk Control and Supervision Committee (GRCSC) reinforces the governance bodies by controlling, overseeing and effectively challenging trends in the Entity's risk profile, the risk appetite approved by the Board of Directors and the business model. The Corporate Risk Directorate, through the Financial Risk Control Directorate, which operates as an independent unit, monitors and analyses liquidity risk, among other responsibilities. It promotes the integration of these activities in management by developing metrics and methodologies to ensure that the risk remains within the tolerance levels. Lastly, the Markets and Structural Risks Audit Directorate, which operates as an independent unit, conducts audits of the various processes related to the function. The structure is rounded off with the creation of two specific bodies, the Contingent Liquidity Committee (CLC) and the Technical Liquidity Committee (TLC), geared towards managing risk under stress events. The CLC's objective is to respond to contingent liquidity events quickly and effectively. The TLC is an advisory body that meets at least monthly to assess both Bankia's and the overall market's liquidity and funding situation, and to monitor early warning indicators related to the Liquidity Contingency Plan (LCP). Its conclusions and analyses are laid before the ALCO so managers of the function are apprised of any problems or situations that in the Committee's opinion could potentially pose a threat to the Entity's liquidity. Strategy Five key indicators are used currently to define the strategy for this risk covering a dual perspective: regulatory-economic and liquidity-funding risk. At 30 June 2020, the indicators were within the Entity's risk limits and regulatory requirements. Liquidity risk: LCR: the strategy is defined from the regulatory viewpoint, related to a survival period using regulatory assumptions of 30 days. At 30 June 2020, the LCR (for Bankia on a standalone basis) stood at 181.14%.

SLCR 30d : the liquidity strategy is defined from an economic viewpoint through additional metrics other than the regulatory LCR taking expanded stress scenarios in two ways:

: the liquidity strategy is defined from an economic viewpoint through additional metrics other than the regulatory LCR taking expanded stress scenarios in two ways: It builds more survival horizons, which implies adapting the regulatory assumptions to these horizons, as well as envisaging and adopting corrective measures to address future liquidity vulnerabilities. It creates varying degrees of stress for each survival horizon. This approach allows the stressed LCR (SLCR) to be built and calculated at different horizons using more stringent assumptions than the regulatory assumptions, based on expert criteria, past experience or a combination of both.

The SLCR30d is the result of the 30-day horizon of the hybrid crisis, for which an appetite and tolerance level are established. At 30 June 2020, the LCR was within the Entity's risk limits and regulatory requirements. Funding Risk: NSFR: through this indicator, the Entity draws up the funding strategy from a regulatory viewpoint. At 30 June 2020, the NSFR was within Entity's risk limits and regulatory requirements. In accordance with the CRR2 a minimum of 100% will become a prudential requirement as of June 2021.

LtD Strict: through this indicator, the Entity draws up the funding strategy from the economic viewpoint, setting the appetite for self-financing of the commercial balance sheet and limiting reliance on funding from capital markets.

self-financing of the commercial balance sheet and limiting reliance on funding from capital markets. Asset Encumbrance Ratio (% AE): the objective of this indicator is to design a strategy on the desired level of encumbered assets that does not limit the capacity to raise contingent liquidity in stress scenarios or reduce investor appetite for our "unsecured funding" (i.e. without collateral) instruments that could undermine or increase the cost of achieving the MREL objectives. Each year, under the scope of the ILAAP, a quantitative self-assessment is carried out with projections of RAF indicators to determine the capacity and viability of implementing the liquidity and funding strategy established in the financial planning process and to maintain this within the risk limits allocated in the risk appetite statement. This self-assessment has been carried out on the basis of a Financial Plan that takes into consideration the situation triggered by COVID-19 (see Note 1.13). In addition to these indicators, the Entity has a set of metrics and indicators that complement the various aspects of liquidity and funding risk management, monitoring and control. BANKIA GROUP | 40 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) Maturities of issues The following table provides information on the term to maturities of the Group's issues at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, by type of financial instrument, including promissory notes and issues placed via the network. 30 June 2020 (Thousands of euros) ITEM 2020 2021 2022 > 2022 Mortgage bonds and covered bonds - 2,025,000 3,235,185 10,280,323 Senior debt 1,165 35,000 30,000 2,569,878 Subordinate, preference and convertible securities - 175,000 1,250,000 1,500,000 Securitisations sold to third parties - - - 1,226,132 Total maturities of issues (*) 1,165 2,235,000 4,515,185 15,576,333 Figures shown in nominal amounts, less treasury shares and issues withheld. 31 December 2019 (Thousands of euros) ITEM 2020 2021 2022 > 2022 Mortgage bonds and covered bonds 417,917 2,025,000 3,235,185 10,280,323 Senior debt 2,331 35,000 30,000 2,570,032 Subordinate, preference and convertible securities - 175,000 1,250,000 1,500,000 Securitisations sold to third parties - - - 1,369,538 Total maturities of issues (*) 420,248 2,235,000 4,515,185 15,719,893 Figures shown in nominal amounts, less treasury shares and issues withheld. Issuance capacity (Thousands of euros) ITEM 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Covered bonds issuance capacity (Appendix VI) 18,891,924 18,873,244 Territorial bond issuance capacity 1,046,247 1,175,730 BANKIA GROUP | 41 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) (3.3) Residual maturities The following table provides a breakdown of balances of certain items in the accompanying consolidated balance sheet, by residual contractual maturity, excluding, as appropriate, valuation adjustments and impairment losses: 30 June 2020 (Thousands of euros) On demand Up to 1 1 to 3 3 months 1 to 5 years More than 5 Total ITEM month months to 1 year years Assets Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits 15,982,034 - - - - - 15,982,034 Loans and advances to credit institutions and central banks - 2,109,771 1,159,650 2,295,271 206,535 - 5,771,227 Loans and advances - Customers - 3,702,993 5,297,493 12,634,695 45,522,483 54,891,416 122,049,080 Financial assets held for trading and financial assets at fair value through - 4,168 - - - 266,863 271,031 profit or loss Other portfolios - Debt securities - 854,021 57,753 18,695,146 11,610,433 16,191,578 47,408,931 Derivatives (trading and hedging) (1) - 263,546 185,773 1,662,644 6,711,095 9,024,922 17,847,980 Total 15,982,034 6,934,499 6,700,669 35,287,756 64,050,546 80,374,779 209,330,283 Liabilities Deposits from central banks and credit institutions - 8,717,390 1,885,145 25,308,842 8,521,808 2,448,814 46,881,999 Deposits - Customers 95,236,811 5,183,324 4,097,509 14,971,116 4,145,085 3,602,115 127,235,960 Debt securities issued - 263 142,582 1,627,784 9,571,282 6,139,246 17,481,157 Other financial liabilities (2) 1,946,817 - - - - - 1,946,817 Derivatives (trading and hedging) (1) - 201,921 125,941 1,531,224 6,226,040 7,271,750 15,356,876 Total 97,183,628 14,102,898 6,251,177 43,438,966 28,464,215 19,461,925 208,902,809 Gross exposure excluding netting arrangements (see Notes 3.1.4, 7 and 13). This excludes balances of contracts for property, plant and equipment acquired under lease, the maturity dates of which are provided in Note 19, with the rest corresponding to a residual item comprising items that are generally transitory or do not have a contractual maturity. Therefore, it is impossible to allocate reliably the amounts recognised by term of maturity, and therefore they are classified under demand liabilities. 31 December 2019 (Thousands of euros) On demand Up to 1 1 to 3 3 months 1 to 5 years More than 5 Total ITEM month months to 1 year years Assets Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits 13,202,885 - - - - - 13,202,885 Loans and advances to credit institutions and central banks - 3,191,937 32,075 2,041,431 205,896 - 5,471,339 Loans and advances - Customers - 3,970,877 6,396,611 13,294,227 38,986,972 54,552,508 117,201,195 Financial assets held for trading and financial assets at fair value through - 329 - - - 170,703 171,032 profit or loss Other portfolios - Debt securities - 861,702 1,981,497 14,719,729 12,618,070 14,803,176 44,984,174 Derivatives (trading and hedging) (1) - 265,557 411,762 1,371,477 6,106,962 7,623,858 15,779,616 Total 13,202,885 8,290,402 8,821,945 31,426,864 57,917,900 77,150,245 196,810,241 Liabilities Deposits from central banks and credit institutions - 13,142,365 114,848 11,754,708 12,929,245 2,462,684 40,403,850 Deposits - Customers 86,194,112 5,094,945 6,181,150 17,360,682 4,199,865 4,593,824 123,624,578 Debt securities issued - - - 2,331 5,180,333 12,443,527 17,626,191 Other financial liabilities (2) 930,568 - - - - - 930,568 Derivatives (trading and hedging) (1) - 153,464 369,260 1,320,495 5,533,129 5,952,002 13,328,350 Total 87,124,680 18,390,774 6,665,258 30,438,216 27,842,572 25,452,037 195,913,537 Gross exposure excluding netting arrangements (see Notes 3.1.4, 7 and 13). This excludes balances of contracts for tangible assets acquired under lease, the maturity dates of which are provided in Note 19, with the rest corresponding to a residual item comprising items that are generally transitory or do not have a contractual maturity. Therefore, it is impossible to allocate reliably the amounts recognised by term of maturity, and therefore they are classified under demand liabilities. BANKIA GROUP | 42 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) (3.4) Exposure to interest rate risk Interest rate risk reflects the probability of incurring losses because of changes in the benchmark interest rates for asset and liability positions (or certain off-balance sheet items) that could have an impact on the stability of the Group's results. Interest rate risk management is designed to provide stability to interest margins, maintaining levels of solvency that are appropriate for the Group's level of risk tolerance. Interest rate risk monitoring and management at the Group is performed in accordance with the criteria approved by the governing bodies. Each month, information on risk in the banking book is reported to the ALCO in terms of both economic value (sensitivities to different scenarios and VaR) and interest margin (net interest income projections in different interest-rate scenarios for horizons of 1 and 3 years). At least quarterly, the Board of Directors is informed through the Risk Advisory Committee on the situation and monitoring of limits. Any excesses are reported immediately to the Board. In addition, information prepared by the ALCO is reported by the Corporate Risk Directorate, along with other risks, to the Entity's senior management. According to Bank of Spain regulations, the sensitivity of the net interest margin and the value of equity to parallel shifts in interest rates (currently ±200 basis points) is controlled. In addition, different sensitivity scenarios (EBA scenarios) are established based on implied market interest rates, comparing them to non-parallel shifts in yield curves that alter the slope of the various references of balance sheet items. Sensitivity analyses performed by analysing interest rate risk scenarios from both perspectives provide the following information: Impact on profit and loss. At 30 June 2020, the sensitivity of net interest income, excluding the trading portfolio and financial activity not denominated in euros, in the most adverse scenario of a 200 bp parallel downward shift in yield curve over a one-year time horizon in a scenario of a stable balance sheet, would be -13.36%(-8.22% at 31 December 2019). In a level playing field, the sensitivity of net interest income to the scenario of a parallel upward shift in rates of 200 bp is 29.72% (17.83% at 31 December 2019).

one-year time horizon in a scenario of a stable balance sheet, would be -13.36%(-8.22% at 31 December 2019). In a level playing field, the sensitivity of net interest income to the scenario of a parallel upward shift in rates of 200 bp is 29.72% (17.83% at 31 December 2019). Impact on economic value of equity, understood as the present value of estimated cash flows from different assets and liabilities. At 30 June 2020, the sensitivity of economic value, excluding the trading portfolio and financial activity not denominated in euros, facing the most adverse scenario of a parallel downward shift in the yield curve of 200 bp is 1.03% of total equity and 0.72% of economic value of the Group (-3.18% and -2.30%, respectively, at 31 December 2019). In a level playing field, the sensitivity of economic value to a scenario of a parallel upward shift in rates of 200 bp is 11.82% of total equity and 8.25% of economic value of the Group (10.94% and 7.95%, respectively, at 31 December 2019). The sensitivity analysis was performed using static assumptions. Specifically, this means maintaining the balance sheet structure and applying new spreads with the Euribor interest rate for the same term to maturing transactions. Irregular deposits are presumed to be refinanced at a higher cost. (3.5) Exposure to other market risks This risk arises from the possibility of incurring losses on positions in financial assets caused by changes in market risk factors (interest rates, equity prices, foreign exchange rates or credit spreads). It stems from Treasury and Capital Markets positions and can be managed by arranging financial instruments. The Board of Directors delegates proprietary trading in financial markets to the Corporate Financial Department and its business areas, so they can exploit business opportunities using the most appropriate financial instruments at any given time, including interest rate, exchange rate and equity derivatives. In general, the financial instruments traded must be sufficiently liquid and entail hedging instruments. Each year, the Board of Directors approves the risk limits and internal risk measurement procedures for each product and market in which the various trading areas operate. The Market and Operational Risks Area, of the Corporate Risk Division has the independent function of measuring, monitoring and controlling the Entity's market risk and the limits issued by the Board of Directors. VaR (value at risk) and sensitivity analysis approaches are used, specifying different scenarios for each class of risk. Market risks are monitored daily, with existing risk levels and compliance with the limits established for each unit reported to the control bodies. In this way, variations in risk levels caused by changes in prices of financial products and their volatility can be detected. BANKIA GROUP | 43 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) The reliability of the VaR approach used is confirmed through backtesting, verifying that the VaR estimates are within the confidence level considered. Backtesting is extended to measure the effectiveness of the hedging derivatives. In the first half of 2020, there were no changes in the methods used to make the estimates included in these consolidated financial statements from those used the preceding year. The following chart shows the trend in one day VaR with a 99% confidence level for operations in the markets area in trading activities in the first half of 2020. EUR Million Trading VaR 3,50 3,00 2,50 2,00 1,50 1,00 0,50 0,00 Capital management (4.1) Legislation On 26 June 2013, Regulation 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms (the "CRR"), and Directive 2013/36/EU on access to the activity of credit institutions and the prudential supervision of credit institutions and investment firms (the "CRD IV") were approved, repealing regulations on solvency in force until then. They came into effect on 1 January 2014. The CRR and CRD IV regulate capital requirements in the European Union and include the recommendations set out in the Basel III capital regulatory framework or agreement, specifically: The CRR, which is directly applicable to Member States, contains prudential requirements for credit institutions and covers, inter alia, the following:

The definition of elements of eligible own funds, establishing requirements for hybrid instruments to be included and limiting the eligibility of minority interests. The definition of prudential filters and deductions of items in each capital tier. In this respect, the Regulation includes new deductions compared to Basel II (deferred tax assets, pension funds, etc.) and introduces changes to existing deductions. Nevertheless, it establishes a phase-in schedule of between 5 and 10 years for full implementation. Establishment of minimum requirements (Pillar I), with three levels of own funds: a Common Equity Tier I capital ratio of 4.5%, a Tier I capital ratio of 6% and a minimum requirement total capital ratio of 8%. Requirement of financial institutions to calculate a leverage ratio, defined as Tier 1 capital divided by total exposure unadjusted for risk. The disclosure requirement is applicable from 2015 onwards.

The aim and main purpose of the CRD IV, which must be transposed into national legislation by the Member States according to their criteria, is to coordinate national legislation regarding the access to the activity of credit institutions and investment firms and their governance and supervisory framework. The CRD IV includes, inter alia, additional capital requirements to those established in the CRR, which will be phased in gradually until 2019. Failure to comply will imply restrictions on the discretionary distributions of profit, specifically:

A capital conservation buffer and a countercyclical capital buffer. Following on from the Basel III regulatory framework, and to mitigate pro-cyclical effects of financial regulation, all financial institutions are required maintain a capital conservation buffer of 2.5% of Common Equity Tier 1 capital and an institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer based on Common Equity Tier 1 capital. A systemic risk buffer. For global systemically important institutions and other systemically important institutions to mitigate systemic or macroprudential risks; i.e. risks of disruptions in the financial system with the potential to have serious negative consequences for the financial system and the real economy in a specific Member State.

BANKIA GROUP | 44 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) In addition, Article 104 of the CRD IV, Article 68 of Law 10/2014, of 26 June 2014, on the organisation, supervision and solvency of credit institutions, and Article 16 of Council Regulation (EU) No 1024/2013, of 15 October 2013, confer specific tasks on the European Central Bank concerning policies relating to the prudential supervision of credit institutions (Single Supervision Mechanism or SSM). This regulation allows supervisory authorities to impose additional capital requirements to the Pillar I minimum capital requirements for risks not covered therein; known as Pillar II capital requirements. Since their entry into force, the CRR and CRD IV have been amended several times to address shortcomings in the prudential regulatory framework and to incorporate certain elements pending the reform of financial services worldwide, which are crucial to ensuring the resilience of institutions. These amendments include: Regulation (EU) 2017/2395 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2017, amending the CRR as regards transitional arrangements for mitigating the impact of the introduction of IFRS 9 on own funds and for the large exposures treatment of certain public sector exposures.

Regulation (EU) 2019/876 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 20 May 2019, and Regulation (EU) 2019/877 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 20 May 2019, amending the CRR and forming part of the legislative package known as "CRR II". Amendment to the CRR in relation to the leverage ratio (setting a minimum requirement of 3% for all entities), the requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL), capital requirement for counterparty credit risk and market risk, treatment of exposures to central counterparties, exposures to collective investment undertakings, large exposures, report and disclosure requirements and amending Regulation No 648/2012. An amendment was also made to Regulation (EU) 806/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the "SRM Regulation") in respect of the loss- absorption and recapitalisation capacity of credit institutions and investment firms. Entry into force on 27 June 2019, with a phase-in timetable of up to 2 years for certain modifications.

phase-in timetable of up to 2 years for certain modifications. Directive (EU) 2019/878 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 20 May 2019, and Directive (EU) 2019/879 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 20 May 2019, amending the CRD IV and forming part of the legislative package known as "CRD V". Amendment to the CDR IV as regards exempted entities, financial holding companies, mixed financial holding companies, remuneration, supervisory measures and powers and capital conservation measures. Entry into force on 27 June 2019.

Regulation (EU) 2020/873 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 24 June 2020 amending the CRR and CRR II as regards certain adjustments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, notably:

COVID-19 pandemic, notably: The date of application of some of the more favourable treatments introduced by the CRR II is brought forward: prudential treatment of certain software assets, the treatment of certain loans backed by pensions or salaries, application of a revised supporting factor for loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) (the "SME supporting factor"), and a new adjustment to own funds requirements for credit risk for exposures to entities that operate or finance physical structures or facilities, systems and networks that provide or support essential public services (the "infrastructure supporting factor"). The date of application for the leverage ratio buffer requirement for global systemically important institutions is deferred to 1 January 2023 and the possibility is established of excluding certain exposures to central banks from the calculation of the exposure measure laid down in article 429 of the CRR. More flexibility is permitted in the application of Regulation (EU) No 2017/2395 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2017 as regards transitional arrangements for mitigating the impact of IFRS 9, in order to limit the possible volatility of regulatory capital that might occur if the COVID-19 pandemic results in a significant increase in expected credit loss provisions. Institutions are allowed to add back to their Common Equity Tier 1 capital any increase in new expected credit loss provisions for unimpaired credit exposures (Stage 1 - Standard risk and Stage 2 - Standard risk under special monitoring) that they recognise in 2020 and 2021. A temporary treatment of unrealised gains and losses measured at fair value through other comprehensive income is established, permitting the exclusion of 100% of the accumulated amount of such unrealised gains and losses arising since 31 December 2019 from the calculation of common equity tier 1 in 2020 and applying a transitional timetable for their full inclusion in 2023. Additional flexibility is allowed for competent authorities to mitigate the effects of market volatility in 2020 and 2021 on the internal calculation models for own funds requirements in relation to market risk.

Regarding Spanish regulations, the legislation is aimed at transposing European rules at local level: Bank of Spain Circular 2/2014, of 31 January, for credit institutions regarding the various regulatory options contained in Regulation (EU) No 575/2013. The purpose is to establish, in accordance with the powers granted, which options of those contained in the CRR attributed to national competent authorities will be mandatory for consolidated groups of credit institutions and credit institutions, whether part of a group or not, by 1 January 2014 and to what extent. In this Circular, the Bank of Spain makes use of some of the permanent regulatory options included in the CRR, to allow the treatment that Spanish law had been giving to certain questions before the entry into force of the EU regulation to be continued, justifying this by the business model that Spanish institutions have traditionally followed. This does not preclude the future exercise of other options for competent authorities provided for in the CRR, in many cases mainly when they are specific for direct application of the CRR without the requirement to be included in a Bank of Spain circular. BANKIA GROUP | 45 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) Law 10/2014, of 26 June, on the organisation, supervision and solvency of credit institutions, the aim of which is to continue the transposition of the CRD IV initiated by Royal Decree Law 14/2013, of 29 November, and recast certain national provisions in place at the time regarding the organisation and discipline of credit institutions. This law introduces, inter alia, an express obligation for the first time on the part of the Bank of Spain to present an annual Supervisory Programme setting out the content and how it will perform its supervisory activity, together with the actions to be taken in accordance with the outcome. This programme must include a stress test at least once a year.

Bank of Spain Circular 3/2014, of 30 July. Among other measures, this Circular amends Circular 2/2014, of 31 January, on the exercise of the regulatory options contained in Regulation (EU) No 575/2013, on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms, in order to unify the treatment of the deductions of intangible assets during the transitional period set out in Regulation (EU) No 575/2013, equating the treatment of goodwill to that of all other intangible assets.

Royal Decree Law 84/2015, of February 13, implementing Law 10/2014, of June 26, on the management and supervision of credit institutions

Bank of Spain Circular 2/2016, of 2 February. This Circular completes the transposition of Directive 2013/36/EU and includes additional regulatory options for the national competent authorities to those included in Circular 2/2014 and developed in Royal Decree Law 84/2015. Specifically, it includes the possibility of treating, subject to prior authorisation by the Bank of Spain, certain exposures with public sector entities with the same tier weightings as the Administrations to which they belong.

Bank of Spain Circular 3/2017, of 24 October, amending certain aspects of Circular 2/2014, of 31 January. Its scope of application has been limited to the less significant entities, the contents of the Circular have been fine-tuned to reflect the guidelines issued by the ECB and it eliminates the rules regarding the transitional arrangements that were in effect until 2017.

fine-tuned to reflect the guidelines issued by the ECB and it eliminates the rules regarding the transitional arrangements that were in effect until 2017. Royal Decree Law 22/2018, of 14 December, establishing macroprudential tools and limits on sectoral concentration, along with conditions on the granting of loans and other exposures. In this respect, the Bank of Spain may require application of a countercyclical capital buffer for all of an entity's exposures or for exposures in a specific sector. In addition, in 2016 the European Central Bank published Regulation (EU) 2016/445, of 14 March 2016. With this regulation, the European Central Bank aims to further harmonise legislation applicable to credit institutions under its direct supervision (significant credit institutions) and establish a level playing field for credit institutions. This regulation became effective on 1 October 2016, supplementing the options and discretions conferred on the national competent authorities. (4.2) Capital requirements In February 2019, the European Central Bank notified the Bankia Group of the capital requirements applicable to it in 2019: a minimum Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.25% and a minimum Total Capital ratio of 12.75%, both measured in relation to its transitional (phase-in) regulatory capital. These thresholds include the minimum required under Pillar I (4.5% in terms of common equity tier 1 capital and 8% at the total capital level), as well as the Pillar II requirement (2%) and the combined buffers applicable to the Group. In December 2019, the European Central Bank notified the Bankia Group of the capital requirements applicable to it in 2020: maintaining a minimum Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.25% and a minimum Total Capital ratio of 12.75%, both measured in relation to its transitional (phase-in) regulatory capital. These thresholds include the minimum required under Pillar I (4.5% in terms of common equity tier 1 capital and 8% at the total capital level), the Pillar II requirement (2%) and the combined buffers applicable to the Group (2.75%). The combined buffers applicable for 2019 and 2020 are 2.75% (2.5% for the capital conservation buffer and 0.25% for the "other systemically important institutions" (O-SII) buffer). As the Bank of Spain has identified the Bankia Group as another systemically important institution (O-SII), a Common Equity Tier I capital buffer was established at 0.25% of its total risk exposure on a consolidated basis. Finally, the Group's own countercyclical capital buffer, calculated based on the geographical location of its exposures, is 0%. This is because the Group's exposures are located in countries (mainly Spain) whose supervisors have established the buffer at 0% for exposures in their territories. On 12 March 2020 the ECB published a raft of measures to firm up the resilience of institutions in the current climate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing institutions to temporarily operate below the minimum requirements of Pillar II Guidance and the capital conservation buffer. Moreover, the entry into force of article 104 a) of the CRD V was brought forward, allowing institutions to cover the minimum requirements of the Pillar II Requirement not only with Common Equity Tier 1 capital, but also with Additional Tier I capital and Tier II capital. Following the application of article 104 a), the Bankia Group's minimum CET1 requirement is 8.375% and the minimum Total Capital requirement remains 12.75%. In light of the current climate caused by the COVID-19 crisis, and following the supervisor's recommendations, the Bankia Group has asked to avail of the option to phase in the initial impact on own funds of the implementation of IFRS 9 provided for in Regulation (EU) 2017/2395 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 12 December 2017, as from 17 July 2020 (pending approval) even though it made no such request on 1 January 2018. Moreover, the Group has communicated its decision to apply the transitional provisions of Regulation (EU) 2020/873 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 24 June 2020, amending article 473 bis of the CRR and allowing institutions to add back to their Common Equity Tier 1 capital any increase in new expected credit loss provisions for unimpaired credit exposures that they recognise in 2020 and 2021. BANKIA GROUP | 46 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) Furthermore, on 17 July 2020 the Bankia Group informed the supervisor of its decision to avail of the option provided for in Regulation (EU) 2020/873 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 24 June 2020, in respect of the amendment to article 468 of the CRR, which allows for the temporary treatment of unrealised gains and losses arising since 31 December 2019 on portfolios of debt instruments measured at fair value, corresponding to exposures to central governments, regional governments or local authorities, permitting their exclusion from common equity tier 1 capital. The Group applies the following to its minimum capital requirements: For credit risk requirements:

For exposures relating to retail customers and companies: Both advanced internal-rating based (IRB) models approved by the Bank of Spain and the standardised approach depending on the origin of the portfolio. Advanced internal models for all new business. For exposures to institutions, both advanced internal-rating based (IRB) and the standardised approach. The standardised approach for all other exposures.

Requirements linked to the held-for-trading portfolio (foreign currency and market rates) were calculated using internal models, including additional counterparty credit risk requirements for OTC derivatives (CVA, "credit value adjustment"). The calculation model for market risk is in the process of being reviewed. During this period, the risk-weighted assets (RWA) included an increase for market risk related to the calculation method and not to market activity.

held-for-trading portfolio (foreign currency and market rates) were calculated using internal models, including additional counterparty credit risk requirements for OTC derivatives (CVA, "credit value adjustment"). The calculation model for market risk is in the process of being reviewed. During this period, the risk-weighted assets (RWA) included an increase for market risk related to the calculation method and not to market activity. For the portfolio of equity securities, it used the simple risk-weight approach, the PD/LGD method and the standardised approach, depending on the origin of the various sub-portfolios.

risk-weight approach, the PD/LGD method and the standardised approach, depending on the origin of the various sub-portfolios. To calculate the capital requirements for operational risk, the standardised approach was used. As for the calculation of the Group's capital requirements using internal models, the ECB's Supervisory Board has initiated a Targeted Review of Internal Models (TRIM) with the aim of standardising current differences across entities in the risk weightings they apply to their exposures that are not attributable to their risk profiles but rather stem from their calculation models, all framed within a standardised supervisory model. This review takes in around 70 European financial institutions, including the Bankia Group. BANKIA GROUP | 47 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) The following table provides details of the Bankia Group's capital tiers at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 as well as the RWA (Risk Weighted Assets) calculated in accordance with applicable legislation: (Thousands of euros and %) ITEM 30/06/2020 (*) 31/12/2019 Common Equity Tier I (CET 1) 10,957,296 11,120,019 Capital 3,069,522 3,069,522 Share premium 619,154 619,154 Eligible profit or loss attributable to owners of the parent 142,296 541,436 Reserves and treasury shares 9,038,595 8,899,497 Other comprehensive eligible and accumulated income 75,588 153,953 Eligible minority interests - - Deductions (1,987,859) (2,163,543) Deferred tax assets that depend on future income (1,318,651) (1,089,172) Valuation adjustments due to prudent requirements (AVA) (27,686) (38,442) Dividend to be deducted for regulatory purposes - (355,328) Intangible assets and other deductions (641,522) (680,601) Additional Tier I Capital (AT1) 1,250,000 1,250,000 TIER I (TIER1=CET1+AT1) 12,207,296 12,370,019 TIER II Capital (TIER2) 1,824,303 1,672,270 Subordinated debt 1,672,270 1,672,270 Other eligible/deductible elements 152,033 - Total capital (TIER1+TIER2) 14,031,599 14,042,289 Total Risk Weighted Assets 76,513,859 77,634,917 Credit risk, counterparty and dilution 69,664,639 70,990,148 Standardised approach 26,640,241 27,657,492 Internal ratings-based approach 42,740,279 43,332,656 Securitisations 284,119 - Market risk 1,284,770 1,080,319 Operational risk 5,564,450 5,564,450 Common Equity Tier I ratio 14.32% 14.32% Equity Tier I ratio 15.95% 15.93% Total capital ratio 18.34% 18.09% (*) Estimated data At 30 June 2020, the Bankia Group showed a surplus of EUR 4,549 million (EUR 3,939 million at 31 December 2019) over the regulatory minimum Common Equity Tier I of 8.375% (9.250% at 31 December 2019) established considering Pillar I, Pillar II and the combined requirement of buffers. At the same date, the Bankia Group shows a surplus of EUR 4,276 million (EUR 4,144 million at 31 December 2019) over the regulatory minimum Common Equity Tier 1 of 12.750%, (12.750% at 31 December 2019) established considering Pillar I, Pillar II requirement and the combined buffer requirement. (4.3) Leverage ratio The leverage ratio was designed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision in its Capital Accord of December 2010 as a supplementary measure to the Pillar I capital requirements. The entry into force of the CRR imposed on entities the obligation to calculate and report the ratio to the Supervisor quarterly from January 2014, and to publicly disclose the ratio from 1 January 2015. On 10 October 2014, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2015/62 was approved. It became effective from 1 January 2015 and replaced the CRR with respect to calculating the leverage ratio. The CRR did not initially require a minimum ratio de be met. From January 2014 only an indicative reference value of 3% of tier 1 capital was established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. With the entry into force of CRR II on 27 June 2019, a binding leverage ratio requirement of 3% of tier I capital was ultimately established, applicable from June 2021 onwards, in line with the reference value established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision in 2014. BANKIA GROUP | 48 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) As regards the leverage ratio, Regulation (EU) 2020/873 of the European Parliament and of the Council, amending the CRR and CRR II, regarding certain adjustments made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, inter alia, sets out the possibility of temporarily excluding certain exposures to central banks from the leverage exposure in advance of its entry into force, and calculating counterparty risk exposure in repurchase transactions using the new calculation provided for in the CRR II, as it better reflects the leverage in the transaction. The leverage ratio is calculated as the Group's Tier I Capital divided by its total exposure. For these purposes, total exposure is the sum of the exposure values of assets on the balance sheet, derivatives (with different treatment to the rest of the assets on the balance sheet), part of off-balance sheet items and counterparty risk in repurchase transactions, securities or commodities lending or borrowing transactions, long settlement transactions and margin lending transactions. The Bankia Group's leverage ratio at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 calculated in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2015/62 is as follows: (Thousands of euros and %) ITEM 30/06/2020 (*) 31/12/2019 Tier I capital 12,207,296 12,370,019 Exposure 221,826,105 210,098,403 Leverage ratio 5.50% 5.89% (+) Exposure on balance sheet 205,197,521 195,719,816 (+) Exposure on derivatives 2,595,191 2,605,920 (+) Additions in counterparty risk in securities financing transactions (SFTs) 4,714,167 3,475,213 (+) Off-balance sheet exposures (includes use of CCFs) 9,320,226 8,297,454 Total leverage ratio exposure 221,827,105 210,098,403 (*) Estimated data At 30 June 2020, the leverage ratio exceeded the 3% minimum. (4.4) Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) Directive No 2014/59/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council on the recovery and resolution of credit institutions (Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive or BRRD) was approved in May 2014 and came into effect in January 2015. It was transposed into Spanish legislation through Law 11/2015 on the Resolution and Recovery of Credit Institutions, of 18 June. This legislation determines in what circumstances the resolution scheme of a financial institution enters into force, designing an internal mechanism where shareholders and creditors absorb losses (bail-in) in order to protect deposits, minimise the costs for taxpayers and avoid as far as possible recourse to the Single Resolution Fund (SRF). Regarding the mechanism for internal loss-absorption, a minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities with loss- absorbing capacity called MREL (Minimum Required Eligible Liabilities) has been established, requiring institutions that are subject to the requirement to have liabilities with certain characteristics that favour the absorption of losses in the event of resolution of the institution. On 23 June 2017, on the Spanish legislative front, Royal Decree Law 11/2017 on urgent measures in financial matters was enacted. Among other things, the legislation created a new category of non-preferred senior debt, with a lower ranking relative to other preferred claims or ordinary senior debt and established the requirements for classification in this category to guarantee loss- absorption capacity in the event of resolution. Enactment of this Royal Decree gives non-preferred ordinary claims a legal status, in line with other EU Member States and the regulatory proposals being put forward in Europe in this respect. The Group is currently reporting its MREL levels to the Group's resolution authorities, the Single Resolution Board, FROB, and the Bank of Spain in terms of resolution, in accordance with the BRRD definition, as the ratio of the amount of own funds and eligible liabilities with respect to the entity's total liabilities and own funds (TLOF) and, in addition, indicating its level in percentage terms by dividing the numerator by the Group's RWAs. BANKIA GROUP | 49 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) On 20 November 2018 the SRB published its annual policy paper on the MREL, which serves as a basis for setting the MREL for banks not considered "complex" (subject to resolution colleges) and that, therefore, did not have binding targets in 2018, including the Bankia Group. On 16 May 2019, the Entity received formal notification from the Bank of Spain on the decision taken by the Single Resolution Board on its minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL). According to this communication, the Group will have to reach from 1 July 2021 a minimum volume of own funds and eligible liabilities of 23.66% in terms of risk-weighted assets calculated at the end of the 2017 financial year. This MREL, expressed in terms of total liabilities and own funds of the entity (TLOF), would be 10.02%. Thus, as of 30 June 2020, the Group's MREL ratio, calculated according to the current eligibility criteria of the Single Resolution Board, would amount to 21.74% of the total Risk-Weighted Assets (21.92% at 31 December 2019). As mentioned above, the EU Banking Reforms package includes, inter alia, the reform of Directive 2014/59/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 and whose entry into force took place on 27 June 2019. These reforms introduce amendments to BRRD, inter alia, in relation to the minimum subordination requirements of eligible MREL liabilities and the MDA (Maximum Distributable Amounts) set in terms of MREL. In this regard, on 25 June 2019, the SRB published an Addendum to its MREL Policy Paper in January 2019, with the aim of clarifying the relationship between the new regulatory package and its MREL methodology. In May 2020 the SRB published its annual policy paper on MREL on the basis of the new regulatory framework approved with the 2019 package of banking reforms, which brought bank resolution and restructuring regulation into line with prevailing supervision legislation. As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and in relation to the MREL, the SRB published its view that compliance with current MREL restrictions in the short term should not prevent banks from extending financing to companies and the real economy. In this respect, on 20 May 2020 the Single Resolution Board published its definitive "Policy on the minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL)", setting out two binding MREL targets, including those regarding subordination: a binding intermediate target to be met on 1 January 2022 and the fully calibrated MREL (final target) to be met on 1 January 2024, easing the prevailing targets set in the 2018 and 2019 cycles. (4.5) Capital management objectives and policies The Group's capital management covers two targets, a regulatory capital target and an economic capital target. The regulatory capital target implies amply satisfying the minimum capital requirements in applicable regulations (Pillar I and Pillar II), including additional capital buffers applicable at all times. The economic capital target is set internally based on the results of the internal capital adequacy assessment process (ICAAP), which analyses the Group's risk profile and evaluates its internal control and corporate governance systems. The capital planning process is part of the Strategic Planning process to ensure that the capital plan is consistent, coherent and aligned with the strategic objectives, the Group's Risk Appetite Framework and the rest of the tactical plans comprising the financial plan for the forecast macroeconomic environment. The Management Committee updates the financial plan and, accordingly, the capital plan annually then submits them for approval by the Board of Directors. They form the basis for all planning, for shorter periods and for the budgeted period, and for the preparation of the ICAAP as a supervisory review document that includes the simulation of scenarios (i.e. stress tests). An organisational structure with a clear segregation of duties that prevents potential conflicts of interest and allows for the functions to be discharged within the capital planning process is required to carry out these processes. In early 2017, the ECB embarked on a multi-year plan to drive improvements regarding the ICAAP so that the document meets supervisors' expectations, publishing its guides to the ICAAP and ILAAP in November 2018, which were applicable to the processes undertaken in 2019. Accordingly, the Bankia Group has aligned its regulatory capital planning to the principles outlined in the guides. Capital planning starts from the need to have adequate capital to guarantee the Entity's survival over time. The actions carried out are underpinned by risk management to comply with both Pillar I (credit, market and operational risk) and Pillar II (other risks; e.g. business, reputation) requirements, such as the Pillar II Requirement, Pillar II Guidance and capital buffers, which impact the Group and its remuneration policy (including the distribution of dividends). They are also geared towards integrated management of risks extended by the Entity in the scope of its corporate governance, the nature of the business, management of strategic planning and market demands, among other areas. Decision-making on capital management considers this enterprise- wide impact, whereby decisions are aligned with capital adequacy targets. BANKIA GROUP | 50 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) The capital planning exercise is based on financial planning (e.g. balance sheet, income statement, etc.), on the macroeconomic scenarios forecast by the Group and on the impact analysis of potential changes in capital adequacy regulations or those that may affect it. Distinction is made between baseline or expected scenarios and one or more stressed scenarios resulting from the application of a combination of adverse impacts on the expected situation. The capital planning process is formally documented in the following reports approved by the Bank's Board of Directors, which are reviewed at least once a year: The Corporate Risk Appetite and Tolerance Framework, which defines the level of risk appetite (internal capital target) based on the risks the Group is willing to assume in carrying out its business. Together with the capital target, tolerance or maximum levels of deviation from the established target which the Bank considers acceptable are determined.

The Corporate Capital Planning Framework, which sets out a clear governance framework to ensure the involvement and coordinated orientation of the Group's various divisions related to the capital planning process, in order to achieve a common objective within the Group's Risk Appetite and Tolerance Framework.

Capital Planning Policies, which include Senior Executive guidelines regarding capital preservation and correct risk measurement, as well as the corrective measures for potential deviations included in the Capital Contingency Plan.

Recovery Plan, which sets out the solvency and leverage indicator levels below the Entity's tolerance level which, prior to potential non-compliance with regulations, would trigger the corrective measures in crisis situations, as well as the range of measures and execution of each. Capital planning is a dynamic and ongoing process, therefore, these documents define a series of regulatory and financial indicators and metrics, with related minimum thresholds, calibrated and graded in accordance with the various levels of admission (Risk Appetite and Tolerance Levels, Early Warning levels and Recovery levels). The objective is to facilitate appropriate monitoring and control of the established targets and identify in advance future capital requirements and the corrective measures to be adopted. In this respect, real capital adequacy ratios are measured against these metrics and indicators, and their various thresholds. Potential deviations are analysed to determine whether the causes relate to one-off or structural events. The measures required to adapt the level of capital, in order to meet the targets set, are analysed and decided. Failure to meet such targets could ultimately trigger the Capital Contingency Plan or even the Recovery Plan. Earnings per share and dividend policy Earnings per share

Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated in accordance with the criteria stipulated in IAS 33: Earnings per share is calculated by dividing "Profit / (loss) attributable to the parent", adjusted for the after-tax amount corresponding to remuneration recognised in equity in connection with the contingent convertible bonds (Note 13), by the weighted average number of shares outstanding, excluding the weighted number of shares held as treasury shares, over the course of the reporting period.

after-tax amount corresponding to remuneration recognised in equity in connection with the contingent convertible bonds (Note 13), by the weighted average number of shares outstanding, excluding the weighted number of shares held as treasury shares, over the course of the reporting period. Diluted earnings per share are determined using a method similar to that used to calculate basic earnings per share, by adjusting the weighted average number of shares outstanding and, where applicable, the profit for the year attributable to the parent, in order to take into account the potential dilutive effect of certain financial instruments that could generate the issue of new Bank shares (share option commitments with employees, warrants on parent company shares, convertible debt instruments) or discontinued operations. BANKIA GROUP | 51 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) The table below shows the earnings per share corresponding to the six-month periods ending 30 June 2020 and 2019: (Thousands of euros) ITEM 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Attributable to the parent 142,296 399,580 Adjusted for: remuneration on contingent convertible bonds (38,316) (26,812) Net earnings/loss attributed to the parent 103,980 372,768 Of which: Earnings/Loss for the period from discontinued operations (net) - - Earnings/Loss from ordinary business 103,980 372,768 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 3,042,495,239 3,052,204,670 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (in euros) - - Basic earnings/(loss) per share for discontinued operations (in euros) - - Basic earnings/(loss) per share for continuing operations (in euros) - - Dilutive effect Entitlement to receive shares - - Adjusted average number of shares for the calculation 3,042,495,239 3,052,204,670 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (in euros) 0.03 0.12 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share for discontinued operations (in euros) - - Diluted earnings/(loss) per share for continuing operations (in euros) 0.03 0.12 Dividend policy Review of the capital distribution target set in the 2018-2020 Strategic Plan On 27 March 2020 Bankia's Board of Directors decided that, given the potential impact of the COVID-19 crisis, the Entity should be very prudent in setting shareholder remuneration. Consequently, it reviewed the capital distribution objective set in the Group's 2018-2020 Strategic Plan, ruling out any extraordinary distributions this year and anticipating extreme prudence when defining the eventual dividend charged to 2020. Dividend payment charged to earnings for 2019 A resolution was adopted at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Bankia held on 27 March 2020 to distribute, against earnings for the year ended 31 December 2019, a gross dividend of EUR 0.11576 per share of Bankia, S.A. entitled to dividend and outstanding at the date payment is made. The dividend was paid in April 2020 with distribution of EUR 352,109,750.87. Remuneration of Board members and senior executives (6.1) Remuneration of Board members

a) Remuneration accrued at the Bank Regarding remuneration of directors for the performance of their duties as members of the Board of Directors, the Bank applies the provisions of Royal Decree-Law 2/2012, of 3 February, on the reorganisation of the financial sector, and Order ECC/1762/2012, of 3 August. In this respect, fixed remuneration at Bankia, S.A. for all items of members of the various boards of directors other than executive chairmen, CEOs and executives of the companies is capped at EUR 100,000 per year. The limit for executive directors is EUR 500,000. BANKIA GROUP | 52 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) i) Gross remuneration (Thousands of euros) Short-term Long-term Remuneration for Total 1st half Name Salaries Fixed Compensation variable variable membership on Termination benefits 2020 remuneration remuneration Board committees Mr. José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche (1) 250 - - - - - 250 Mr. José Sevilla Álvarez (1) 250 - - - - - 250 Mr. Antonio Ortega Parra (1) 250 - - - - - 250 Mr. Carlos Egea Krauel - 50 - - - - 50 Mr. Joaquín Ayuso García - 50 - - - - 50 Mr. Francisco Javier Campo García - 50 - - - - 50 Ms. Eva Castillo Sanz - 50 - - - - 50 Mr. Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo - 50 - - - - 50 Mr. José Luis Feito Higueruela - 50 - - - - 50 Mr. Fernando Fernández Méndez de Andés - 50 - - - - 50 Mr. Antonio Greño Hidalgo - 50 - - - - 50 Ms. Laura González Molero - 50 - - - - 50 Ms. Nuria Oliver Ramírez (2) - 24 - - - - 24 The executive directors have renounced any variable remuneration in 2020. Ms. Oliver was appointed as a Board member with effect as of 3 April 2020, with total remuneration of EUR 100,000 per year. The amounts shown correspond to the period from 3 April to 30 June 2020. ii) Golden parachute clauses in Board of Directors' contracts Pursuant to additional provision seven of Law 3/2012, Bankia may not pay "compensation for termination of contract" for employment contracts of Directors of Bankia in excess of the lower of the following amounts: EUR 1,000,000; or

Two years of the fixed compensation stipulated. "Compensation for termination of contract" includes any amount of a compensatory nature that the director may receive as a consequence of termination of contract, whatever the reason, origin or purpose, so that the sum of all the amounts that may be received may not exceed the established limits. The contracts of Messrs. Goirigolzarri, Sevilla and Ortega provide for compensation of one year of fixed remuneration if the Entity decides to terminate their employment unilaterally or in the event of a change of control of the Entity. The contracts also contain a post-contractualnon-compete clause for the one year of fixed remuneration. The contracts of Messrs. Sevilla and Ortega also stipulate a notice period of three months, which is not included in Mr. Goirigolzarri's contract. Pursuant to prevailing legislation, Bankia has amended these contracts, establishing that any compensation and/or amounts received by the senior executives must comply with Royal Decree-Law 2/2012, Law 3/2012 and Law 10/2014. iii) Share-based payment schemes In the first half of 2020 shares have been allocated to Messrs. Goirigolzarri, Sevilla and Ortega equivalent to 25% of their annual variable remuneration accrued during 2016. BANKIA GROUP | 53 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) iv) Long-term saving schemes (Thousands of euros) Name Contribution Funds and Pension Plans (1) Life Insurance Premiums 1st Half 2020 paid by the Bank 1st Half 2020 paid by the Bank Mr. José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche - - Mr. José Sevilla Álvarez - - Mr. Antonio Ortega Parra - - Mr. Carlos Egea Krauel - - Mr. Joaquín Ayuso García - - Mr. Francisco Javier Campo García - - Ms. Eva Castillo Sanz - - Mr. Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo - - Mr. José Luis Feito Higueruela - - Mr. Fernando Fernández Méndez de Andés - - Mr. Antonio Greño Hidalgo - - Ms. Laura González Molero - - Ms. Nuria Oliver Ramírez - - Regarding pension obligations, there are no cumulative amounts as there is no pension scheme for directors. b) Remuneration accrued for membership on the Boards of other Group companies or investees On 7 June 2012, the Entity reported, in a material disclosure to the National Securities Market Commission, a review of its policy for remunerating directors in Group companies and investees. In this filing, it stated that the Bank's Board of Directors had decided that directors representing it in investees would receive no remuneration and that the per diems to which they are entitled would be paid by the Group. Gross remuneration Not applicable. Share-based payment schemes Not applicable. Long-term saving schemes Not applicable. Other benefits Not applicable. c) Remuneration summary: (Thousands of euros) Name Total remuneration in the Entity Total remuneration in the Group Total 1st half 2020 Mr. José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche (1) 250 - 250 Mr. José Sevilla Álvarez (1) 250 - 250 Mr. Antonio Ortega Parra (1) 250 - 250 Mr. Carlos Egea Krauel 50 - 50 Mr. Joaquín Ayuso García 50 - 50 Mr. Francisco Javier Campo García 50 - 50 Ms. Eva Castillo Sanz 50 - 50 Mr. Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo 50 - 50 Mr. José Luis Feito Higueruela 50 - 50 Mr. Fernando Fernández Méndez de Andés 50 - 50 Mr. Antonio Greño Hidalgo 50 - 50 Ms. Laura González Molero 50 - 50 Ms. Nuria Oliver Ramírez (2) 24 - 24 The executive directors have renounced any variable remuneration in 2020. Ms. Oliver was appointed as a Board member with effect as of 3 April 2020, with total remuneration of EUR 100,000 per year. The amounts shown correspond to the period from 3 April to 30 June 2020. BANKIA GROUP | 54 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) (6.2) Remuneration of the Bank's senior executives (Management Committee) a) Remuneration accrued at the Bank For the purposes of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the members of the Management Committee, without taking into consideration the executive directors, were considered as senior executives. A total of nine people, Mr. Miguel Crespo Rodríguez, Ms. Amalia Blanco Lucas, Mr. Fernando Sobrini Aburto, Mr. Gonzalo Alcubilla Povedano, Mr. Leopoldo Alvear Trenor, Mr. Manuel Galarza Pont, Mr. David López Puig, Mr. Eugenio Solla Tomé and Mr. Carlos Torres García, were classified for these purposes as key personnel for the Bank. Regarding remuneration of senior executives, the Entity applies the provisions of Royal Decree-Law 2/2012, of 3 February, on the reorganisation of the financial sector, Law 3/2012, of 6 July, on urgent measures to reform the labour market, Ministry of Economy Order ECC/1762/2012, of 3 August and Law 10/2014, of 26 June, on the organisation, supervision and solvency of credit institutions. i) Gross remuneration The following table shows the remuneration received by the senior executives, as defined above: (Thousands of euros) Short-term Long-term Post-employment Termination Total remuneration (1) remuneration benefits (2) benefits Senior Executives 1,867 - 160 - 2,027 No variable remuneration has accrued at 30 June 2020. Corresponds to contributions made in respect of pensions and life insurance premiums. ii) Golden parachute clauses in senior executive contracts Pursuant to additional provision seven of Law 3/2012, Bankia may not pay "compensation for termination of contract" for employment contracts of senior executives of Bankia in excess of the lower of the following amounts: EUR 1,000,000; or Two years of the fixed compensation stipulated. "Compensation for termination of contract" includes any amount of a compensatory nature that the director may receive as a consequence of termination of contract, whatever the reason, origin or purpose, so that the sum of all the amounts that may be received may not exceed the established limits. The contracts of nine senior executives include clauses that set compensation for all items if they are dismissed for legal reasons, except for disciplinary reasons considered legally valid, equivalent to two years' fixed compensation. Pursuant to prevailing legislation, Bankia has amended these contracts, establishing that any compensation and/or amounts received by the senior executives must comply with Royal Decree-Law 2/2012, Law 3/2012 and Law 10/2014. iii) Share-based payment schemes In the first half of 2020 shares have been allocated to Ms. Blanco and Messrs. Alcubilla and Sobrini equivalent to 25% of their annual variable remuneration accrued during 2016. (6.3) Situations of conflict of interest of Bank directors In accordance with the disclosure requirements under article 229 of Royal Legislative Decree 1/2010, of 2 July, enacting the Revised Spanish Companies Act, it is hereby stated that at 30 June 2020 none of the directors of the Bank are in any of the situations constituting a conflict of interest set out in said article. Notwithstanding the above, according to the Regulations of the Board of Directors, directors must notify the Board of Directors of any direct or indirect conflict which they or persons related to them may have with the interests of the Entity. Moreover, directors must refrain from deliberating or voting on resolutions or decisions in which they, or persons related to them, have a direct or indirect conflict of interest. BANKIA GROUP | 55 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) In this respect, in accordance with Section 228.c) of Royal Legislative Decree 1/2010, of 2 July, enacting the Revised Spanish Companies Act, it is hereby stated that during the first half of 2020: On 11 occasions, Bank directors (Mr. Francisco Javier Campo, Mr. Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo, Ms. Laura González Molero and Mr. Antonio Ortega Parra) refrained from participating in the deliberation and voting on matters at the Board of Directors' meetings regarding transactions that they, or persons related to them, had a direct or indirect potential conflict of interest with the Bank. In addition, in keeping with the best practices of corporate governance, the Executive Directors of the Entity, Mr. José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche, Mr. José Sevilla Alvarez and Mr. Antonio Ortega Parra, as members of the Board of Directors of BFA, Tenedora de Acciones, S.A.U. (BFA), with Mr. José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche also being the legal representative of and member and chairman of the Board of Directors of the FROB, have refrained from participating in the deliberation and voting on matters relating to the Bankia Group-BFA financial programme and the regularisation of the BFA-Bankia recovery service agreement. (7) Financial assets (7.1) Breakdown by nature and category The breakdown of the balance of the Group's financial assets, excluding "Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits" and "Derivatives - Hedge accounting", classified by nature and category, at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 is as follows: 30 June 2020 (Thousands of euros) Financial assets Financial assets Non-trading financial designated at at fair value assets mandatorily at fair fair value through other Financial assets Financial assets value through profit or through profit or comprehensive at amortised FINANCIAL ASSETS held for trading loss loss income cost Derivatives 6,889,856 - - - - Equity instruments 872 - - 76,490 - Debt securities 270,842 189 - 9,624,216 37,775,735 Loans and advances - 10,320 - - 128,065,244 Central banks - - - - 253 Credit institutions - - - - 5,765,702 Customers - 10,320 - - 122,299,289 Total 7,161,570 10,509 - 9,700,706 165,840,979 31 December 2019 (Thousands of euros) Financial assets Financial assets Non-trading financial designated at at fair value assets mandatorily at fair fair value through other Financial assets Financial assets value through profit or through profit or comprehensive at amortised FINANCIAL ASSETS held for trading loss loss income cost Derivatives 6,518,725 - - - - Equity instruments 1,381 - - 75,817 - Debt securities 170,795 237 - 11,906,055 33,067,987 Loans and advances - 34,518 - - 122,900,453 Central banks Credit institutions - 23,263 - - 5,467,442 Customers - 11,255 - - 117,433,011 Total 6,690,901 34,755 - 11,981,872 155,968,440 BANKIA GROUP | 56 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) (7.2) Financial assets held for trading. Derivatives The following table presents a breakdown, by class of derivative, of the fair value of the Group's derivatives held for trading at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019: (Thousands of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 ITEM Fair value Amount netted Carrying amount Fair value Amount netted Carrying amount Unmatured foreign currency purchases and 51,037 - 51,037 66,859 - 66,859 sales Equity derivatives 11,056 - 11,056 7,583 - 7,583 Interest rate derivatives 14,817,354 (8,057,087) 6,760,267 12,690,868 (6,306,025) 6,384,843 Credit derivatives 135 - 135 178 - 178 Other 67,361 - 67,361 59,262 - 59,262 Total 14,946,943 (8,057,087) 6,889,856 12,824,750 (6,306,025) 6,518,725 (7.3) Financial assets not held for trading at fair value through other comprehensive income Details of this item, by type of counterparty and type of financial instrument in the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet, indicating the carrying amount at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, are as follows: (Thousands of euros) ITEM 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 By counterparty Other resident sectors 10,509 34,755 Total 10,509 34,755 By instrument type Debt securities 189 237 Loans and advances 10,320 34,518 Credit institutions - 23,263 Customers 10,320 11,255 Total 10,509 34,755 BANKIA GROUP | 57 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) (7.4) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Details of this item, by type of counterparty and type of financial instrument in the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet, are as follows: (Thousands of euros) ITEM 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 By counterparty Credit institutions 11,515 44,495 Resident public sector 9,117,773 11,155,672 Non-resident public sector 191,458 291,393 Other resident sectors 149,487 153,308 Other non-resident sectors 230,844 337,549 Doubtful assets - - Impairment losses (371) (545) Total 9,700,706 11,981,872 By instrument type Debt securities 9,624,216 11,906,055 Spanish government debt securities 9,117,773 11,155,672 Government bonds 8,917,445 10,861,586 Regional administrations 200,328 294,086 Foreign government debt securities 191,458 291,393 Issued by financial institutions 11,515 18,020 Other fixed-income securities 303,841 441,515 Impairment losses (371) (545) Equity instruments 76,490 75,817 Total 9,700,706 11,981,872 At 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group did not have any assets classified in the financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income portfolio with amounts past-due and not impaired. The average effective annual interest rate of debt securities included in the financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income portfolio at 30 June 2020 was 0.44% (0.90% at 31 December 2019). BANKIA GROUP | 58 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) A summary of changes in relation to impairment losses due to credit risk in the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 included in the Group's financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income portfolio, by identification criteria and type of counterparty, is as follows: (Thousands of euros) DEBT SECURITIES 1st half 2020 1st half 2019 Balance at 1 January 545 1,108 Impairment losses for the year charged to income 7 24 Available credit loss allowance (175) (27) Net provision/(release) charged/(credited) to income statement (168) (3) Amounts used for depreciated assets and other net movements (6) (7) Balance at 30 June 371 1,098 Of which: Type of counterparty: 371 1,098 Entities resident in Spain 235 857 Entities resident abroad 136 241 (7.5) Financial assets at amortised cost (7.5.1) Breakdown Details of this item in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, based on the nature of the related financial instruments, are as follows: (Thousands of euros) ITEM 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Financial assets at amortised cost Loans and advances 131,113,526 125,851,369 Central banks 253 - Credit institutions 5,770,974 5,471,339 Customers 125,342,299 120,380,030 Debt securities 37,779,987 33,077,574 Sum 168,893,513 158,928,943 Impairment losses (3,302,184) (3,189,159) Other valuation adjustments 249,650 228,656 Total 165,840,979 155,968,440 (7.5.2) Credit quality of financial assets at amortised cost portfolio The following table shows financial assets at amortised cost, based on their credit risk classification, distinguishing between gross value and related impairment losses at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019: (Thousands of euros) ITEM 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Gross amount (*) Stage 1 - Standard risk 155,994,181 145,047,733 Stage 2 - Standard risk under special monitoring 7,230,348 8,244,241 Stage 3 - Doubtful risk 5,918,634 5,865,625 Sum 169,143,163 159,157,599 Impairment allowance Stage 1 - Standard risk (174,346) (208,660) Stage 2 - Standard risk under special monitoring (667,079) (440,015) Stage 3 - Doubtful risk (2,460,759) (2,540,484) Sum (3,302,184) (3,189,159) Carrying amount Stage 1 - Standard risk 155,819,835 144,839,073 Stage 2 - Standard risk under special monitoring 6,563,269 7,804,226 Stage 3 - Doubtful risk 3,457,875 3,325,141 Sum 165,840,979 155,968,440 (*) Include "Other valuation adjustments". BANKIA GROUP | 59 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) (7.5.3) Movement in financial assets at amortised cost. Stages of credit impairment The following table sets out the movements in the first half of 2020 and 2019 between stages 1, 2 and 3 in terms of the gross carrying amount of financial assets at amortised cost: 30 June 2020 (Thousands of euros) ITEM Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Balance at the beginning of the period 145,047,733 8,244,241 5,865,625 159,157,599 Inter-stage transfer (195,854) 512,363 (316,509) - Stage 1 - Standard risk (1,831,118) 1,817,487 13,631 - Stage 2 - Standard risk under special monitoring 1,433,780 (1,661,655) 227,875 - Stage 3 - Doubtful risk 201,484 356,531 (558,015) - Additions, disposals and balance variations 11,142,302 (1,526,256) 615,413 10,231,459 Write-offs - - (245,895) (245,895) Balance at the end of the period 155,994,181 7,230,348 5,918,634 169,143,163 30 June 2019 (Thousands of euros) ITEM Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Balance at the beginning of the period 144,313,389 8,635,397 7,731,664 160,680,450 Inter-stage transfer (982,165) 789,747 192,418 - Stage 1 - Standard risk (1,868,196) 1,684,662 183,534 - Stage 2 - Standard risk under special monitoring 854,466 (1,261,166) 406,700 - Stage 3 - Doubtful risk 31,565 366,251 (397,816) - Additions, disposals and balance variations 3,328,998 (576,547) (939,549) 1,812,902 Write-offs - - (115,313) (115,313) Balance at the end of the period 146,660,222 8,848,597 6,869,220 162,378,039 (7.5.4) Movement in credit impairment by stages The following table sets out the movement in impairment losses on financial assets at amortised cost by stages of credit impairment in the first half of 2020 and 2019: 30 June 2020 (Thousands of euros) ITEM Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Balance at 1 January 2020 208,660 440,015 2,540,484 3,189,159 Variations due to origination and acquisition, derecognition and credit risk variation (net) (33,769) 224,198 293,469 483,898 Allowances used for depreciated assets - - (351,619) (351,619) Transfer to non-current assets for sale and other movements (545) 2,866 (21,575) (19,254) Balance at 30 June 2020 174,346 667,079 2,460,759 3,302,184 Of which individually identified - 62,309 714,236 776,545 Of which collectively identified 174,346 604,770 1,746,523 2,525,639 BANKIA GROUP | 60 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) 30 June 2019 (Thousands of euros) ITEM Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Balance at 1 January 2019 226,317 619,333 3,373,360 4,219,010 Variations due to origination and acquisition, derecognition and credit risk variation (net) 7,626 (18,887) 182,329 171,068 Allowances used for depreciated assets - - (547,507) (547,507) Transfer to non-current assets for sale and other movements (2,853) 172 (92,146) (94,827) Balance at 30 June 2019 231,090 600,618 2,916,036 3,747,744 Of which individually identified - 91,671 1,183,906 1,275,577 Of which collectively identified 231,090 508,947 1,732,130 2,472,167 (7.5.5) Credit quality of financial assets at amortised cost portfolio. Guarantees received The breakdown at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 of guarantees received related to Loans and Advances in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets is as follows: (Thousands of euros) ITEM (*) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Value of the collateral 73,959,485 75,939,912 Of which: collateral for standard risks under special monitoring 4,207,512 5,022,526 Of which: collateral for doubtful risks 6,204,613 5,952,561 Total 73,959,485 75,939,912 (*) The value of the guarantee or collateral is the lower of the guarantee received and the amount of the loan, except for doubtful transactions, where the relevant measure is fair value. (7.5.6) Financial assets at amortised cost. Loans and advances. Credit institutions Details, by instrument type, of this caption on the accompanying consolidated balance sheets are as follows: (Thousands of euros) ITEM 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 By instrument type Time deposits 270,981 115,244 Reverse repurchase agreements 3,721,393 3,509,138 Other financial assets 1,775,467 1,842,619 Doubtful assets 3,133 4,338 Sum 5,770,974 5,471,339 Impairment losses (532) (737) Other valuation adjustments (4,740) (3,160) Total 5,765,702 5,467,442 The average effective annual interest rate of financial instruments included under this heading at 30 June 2020 was 0.96% (0.81% at 31 December 2019). BANKIA GROUP | 61 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) (7.5.7) Financial assets at amortised cost. Loans and advances. Customers Details, by counterparty type, of this caption on the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets are as follows: (Thousands of euros) ITEM 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Government agencies 4,916,723 4,933,611 Other financial corporations 2,218,671 1,970,643 Non-financial corporations 41,930,553 37,068,929 Households 76,526,563 76,638,663 Sum (1) 125,592,510 120,611,846 Impairment losses (3,293,221) (3,178,835) Total 122,299,289 117,433,011 Of which EUR 5,906,991 thousand corresponds to doubtful "Loans and advances" at 30 June 2020 (EUR 5,852,665 thousand at 31 December 2019). Includes "Other valuation adjustments". The average effective annual interest rate of financial instruments included under this heading at 30 June 2020 was 1.56% (1.73% at 31 December 2019). (7.5.8) Doubtful assets Details of the movement in doubtful loans and advances to credit institutions and customers, within the financial assets at amortised cost portfolio, during the first half of 2020 and 2019 are as follows: (Thousands of euros) ITEM 1st half 2020 1st half 2019 Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 5,857,003 7,722,462 Additions 979,489 872,853 Disposals (926,368) (1,734,713) Foreclosures (64,049) (129,025) Portfolio sales (4,761) (438,508) Reversals and other (611,663) (731,987) Debt pardoning and disposals of assets (245,895) (115,314) Transfers to disposal group - (319,879) Carrying amount at end of period 5,910,124 6,860,602 BANKIA GROUP | 62 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) The table below shows the classification of the Bankia Group's doubtful financial assets at amortised cost related to "Loans and advances to customers" and "Loans and advances to credit institutions" included in "Loans and advances" at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, by counterparty, age of the oldest past-due amount of each, and the type of guarantee or collateral: (Thousands of euros) ITEM 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 By counterparty Credit institutions 3,133 4,337 Public sector 95,368 89,962 Other financial corporations 14,397 15,335 Non-financial corporations 2,431,613 2,690,948 Households 3,365,613 3,056,421 Total 5,910,124 5,857,003 By age Up to 6 months (*) 2,462,776 2,516,688 Between 6 and 12 months 596,509 557,293 More than 12 months 2,850,839 2,783,022 Total 5,910,124 5,857,003 By type of guarantee Mortgage collateral 3,950,961 3,803,759 Other collateral 35,979 44,493 Without collateral 1,923,184 2,008,751 Total 5,910,124 5,857,003 (*) At 30 June 2020, approximately 82% of the balance consisted of transactions with no past-due amounts or amounts that are less than 90 days past due (83% at 31 December 2019). Past-due income receivable from the doubtful assets accumulated at 30 June 2020 amounts to EUR 297,639 thousand (EUR 292,761 thousand as of 31 December 2019). The following table provides a breakdown of doubtful assets with collateral included in this category by the percentage of risk in relation to the value of the collateral ("loan to value"), as the key measure for the collateral in connection with the risks to which it relates: (Thousands of euros) ITEM 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Lower than or equal to 40% 375,529 371,866 More than 40% and less than or equal to 60% 456,100 416,114 More than 60% and less than or equal to 80% 525,235 475,870 More than 80% 2,630,076 2,584,402 Total 3,986,940 3,848,252 BANKIA GROUP | 63 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) (7.5.9) Assets past-due The table below shows the classification of assets past-due but not impaired related to "Loans and advances to customers" and "Loans and advances to credit institutions" of the Bankia Group at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, by counterparty, age past-due and type of guarantee or collateral: (Thousands of euros) ITEM 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 By counterparty Credit institutions 31 6,808 Public sector 25,488 37,447 Other financial corporations 23,512 19,242 Non-financial corporations 137,909 101,373 Households 42,082 39,018 Total 229,022 203,888 By age Less than 1 month 198,744 151,874 Between 1 and 3 months 30,278 52,014 More than 3 months - - Total 229,022 203,888 By type of guarantee Mortgage collateral 47,973 29,832 Other collateral 1,007 1,331 Without collateral 180,042 172,725 Total 229,022 203,888 The following table provides a breakdown of assets with collateral included in this category by the percentage of risk in relation to the value of the collateral ("loan to value"), as the key measure for the collateral in connection with the risks to which it relates: (Thousands of euros) ITEM 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Lower than or equal to 40% 9,946 8,245 More than 40% and less than or equal to 60% 6,558 6,477 More than 60% and less than or equal to 80% 5,585 5,378 More than 80% 26,891 11,063 Total 48,980 31,163 BANKIA GROUP | 64 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) (7.5.10) Movement in impairment losses A summary of changes in relation to impairment losses due to credit risk in the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 recognised under "Loans and advances - Credit institutions" and "Loans and advances - Customers" within "Financial assets at amortised cost - Loans and advances" in the consolidated balance sheets, by identification criteria and type of counterparty, is as follows: 30 June 2020 (Thousands of euros) Allowance for credit risk attributable to Country risk ITEM insolvency allowance Total Balance at the beginning of the period 3,177,911 1,661 3,179,572 Of which individually identified 955,074 - 955,074 Of which collectively identified 2,222,837 1,661 2,224,498 Impairment losses for the year charged to income 1,134,150 144 1,134,294 Available credit loss allowance (648,495) (813) (649,308) Net provision/(release) charged/(credited) to income statement 485,655 (669) 484,986 Amounts used for depreciated assets and other net movements (368,925) - (368,925) Exchange gains/(losses) (1,881) - (1,881) Balance at the end of the period 3,292,760 992 3,293,752 Of which individually identified 770,818 - 770,818 Of which collectively identified 2,521,942 992 2,522,934 Of which: Type of counterparty: 3,292,760 992 3,293,752 Entities resident in Spain 3,124,948 - 3,124,948 Entities resident abroad 167,812 992 168,804 BANKIA GROUP | 65 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) 30 June 2019 (Thousands of euros) Allowance for credit Country risk ITEM risk losses allowance Total Balance at the beginning of the period 4,207,166 4,318 4,211,484 Of which individually identified 1,574,212 - 1,574,212 Of which collectively identified 2,632,954 4,318 2,637,272 Impairment losses for the year charged to income 473,814 9,050 482,864 Available credit loss allowance (300,303) (12,018) (312,321) Net provision/(release) charged/(credited) to income statement 173,511 (2,968) 170,543 Amounts used for depreciated assets and other net movements (642,711) (35) (642,746) Exchange gains/(losses) 412 (1) 411 Balance at the end of the period 3,738,378 1,314 3,739,692 Of which individually identified 1,270,072 - 1,270,072 Of which collectively identified 2,468,306 1,314 2,469,620 Of which: Type of counterparty: 3,738,378 1,314 3,739,692 Entities resident in Spain 3,569,810 - 3,569,810 Entities resident abroad 168,568 1,314 169,882 (7.5.11) Financial assets at amortised cost. Debt securities Details, by counterparty and by type of instrument, of this condensed consolidated balance sheet heading are as follows: (Thousands of euros) ITEM 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 By counterparty Credit institutions 24,949 25,006 Resident public sector 13,311,381 10,012,858 Non-resident public sector 5,822,256 4,255,837 Other resident sectors 18,600,809 18,752,317 Other non-resident sectors 12,081 22,936 Doubtful assets 8,511 8,620 Sum 37,779,987 33,077,574 Impairment losses (8,435) (9,587) Other valuation adjustments 4,183 - Total 37,775,735 33,067,987 By instrument type Spanish government debt securities 13,311,381 10,012,858 Foreign government debt securities 5,822,256 4,255,837 Debentures and bonds 18,650,533 18,808,879 Impairment losses (8,435) (9,587) Total 37,775,735 33,067,987 The balances in "Other resident sectors" and "Debentures and bonds" include the debt securities issued by Sociedad de Gestión de Activos Procedentes de la Reestructuración Bancaria (SAREB) backed by the Spanish Government, which were received as consideration for the assets transferred by the BFA Group to SAREB in December 2012, at a price of EUR 22,317 million - EUR 2,850 million to BFA in respect of the part of the price relating to its own assets and those of its subsidiaries and EUR 19,467 million to Bankia in respect of the part of the price relating to its own assets and those of Bankia subsidiaries-. They also include the debt securities received as consideration for the assets originally transferred by the BMN Group in February 2013 for EUR 5,820 million - absorbed following its merger by the Bankia Group. BANKIA GROUP | 66 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) The securities received by the Group (with original maturities at 31 December 2013, 2014 and 2015 and 28 February 2014, 2015 and 2016) include an annual renewal option for the issuer, although the estimated value of that option does not generate any negative difference between the fair value of the instruments and the nominal value at the transaction date. In 2013 and subsequent periods, the SAREB redeemed and delivered new bonds. Accordingly, the securities received by the Group and recognised under "Financial assets at amortised cost" at 30 June 2020 were as follows: (Thousands of euros and %) Securities Amount Maturity Interest rate SAREB 2018-3 Bonds 7,623,700 31.12.2020 - SAREB 2019-4 Bonds 5,549,800 31.12.2020 - SAREB 2019-2 Bonds 2,425,000 28.02.2021 - SAREB 2020-1 Bonds 1,681,300 28.02.2021 - SAREB 2018-4 Bonds 965,300 31.12.2021 - SAREB 2019-3 Bonds 264,800 28.02.2022 - As these cancellations were made at the nominal amount, there were no differences with respect to the carrying amounts. Therefore, the transactions did not have a significant impact on the Group's consolidated income statement for prior periods. At the maturity date, the unamortised cash amount was exchanged for other bonds with a similar maturity (rollover option) and bearing interest at the 3-month Euribor plus a spread, which was considered equivalent to market rates of interest for public debt with a similar term. Accordingly, the bonds were recorded at their nominal amount, with no impact recognised on the Group's income statement for the first half of 2020. Rollovers of bonds carried out in previous years also had no impact whatsoever on the Group's income statement for those periods. The Group's debt securities classified as financial assets at amortised cost included assets of EUR 8,511 thousand at 30 June 2020 (EUR 8,620 thousand at 31 December 2019) that were assessed individually to be impaired due to credit risk. At 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group had no debt securities classified in the financial assets at amortised cost portfolio with amounts past-due and not impaired. As indicated in Note 12.11 to the Bankia Group's consolidated financial statements for 2019, on 30 October 2018 the arbitration process between the SAREB and other entities, Bankia among them, came to an end, concluding that the quarterly coupon of the 2017-3 and 2018-1 senior bond issues cannot be negative and must be limited to a minimum of 0%. This limitation extends to future SAREB bonds when the calculation formula gives a negative result. The average effective annual interest rate of debt securities included in the financial assets measured at amortised cost portfolio at 30 June 2020 was 0.50% (0.52% at 31 December 2019). A summary of the changes in relation to impairment losses and fair value adjustments due to credit risk of debt securities included in this portfolio for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 is as follows: (Thousands of euros) ITEM 1st half 2020 1st half 2019 Balance at 1 January 9,587 7,526 Impairment losses for the year charged to income 79 616 Available credit loss allowance (1,233) (91) Net provision/(release) charged/(credited) to income statement (1,154) 525 Amounts used for depreciated assets and other net movements 2 1 Exchange gains/(losses) - - Balance at 30 June 8,435 8,052 Of which: - - Type of counterparty: 8,435 8,052 Entities resident in Spain 8,434 7,903 Entities resident abroad 1 149 BANKIA GROUP | 67 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) (8) Fair value (8.1) Financial instruments (8.1.1) Fair value of financial instruments The fair value of a financial asset or liability on a specific date is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The Group generally uses the following methods to estimate the fair value of financial instruments: When the market publishes closing prices, these prices are used to determine the fair value.

When the market publishes both bid and asking prices for the same instrument, the market price for a purchased asset or a liability to be issued is the bid price and that for an asset to be purchased or an issued liability is the asking price. If there is significant market-making activity or it can be demonstrated that the positions can be closed - settled or hedged - at the average price, the average price is used.

market-making activity or it can be demonstrated that the positions can be closed - settled or hedged - at the average price, the average price is used. If there is no market price for a given financial instrument or for scantly active markets, its fair value is estimated on the basis of the price established in recent transactions involving similar instruments and, in the absence thereof, based on proven valuation techniques used by the international financial community, taking into account the specific features of the instrument to be measured and, particularly, the various types of risk associated with it.

The valuation techniques used to estimate the fair value of a financial instrument meet the following requirements:

The techniques used are based on the most consistent and appropriate economic and financial methods, which have been demonstrated to provide the most realistic estimate of the financial instrument's price. They are those which are customarily used by market participants to measure this type of financial instrument, such as discounting of cash flows, non-arbitrage option pricing models, etc. They maximise the use of available information, in relation to both observable data and recent transactions of similar characteristics, and limit the use of non-observable data and estimates as far as possible. They are sufficiently and amply documented, including the reasons why they were chosen in preference to other possible alternatives. They are applied consistently over time so long as the reasons for choosing them do not change. The validity of the models is examined periodically using recent transactions and current market data. They consider the following factors: the time value of money, credit risk, exchange rates, commodity prices, equity prices, volatility, liquidity, prepayment risk and servicing costs.

For initial recognition of financial instruments with no market or with a scantly active market, the fair value is obtained either on the basis of the most recent transaction price, unless another value can be demonstrated through comparison with other recent market transactions involving the same instrument, or by using a valuation technique in which all the variables are taken solely from observable market data.

The fair value of derivatives is determined as follows:

The fair value of derivatives traded on an organised, transparent and deep market included in the trading portfolios is equivalent to their daily quotation price and if, for exceptional reasons, the quotation price on a given date cannot be established, methods similar to those used to measure derivatives not traded on organised markets are applied. OTC derivatives or derivatives traded in scantly deep or transparent organised markets: the fair value is taken to be the sum of the future cash flows arising from the instrument, discounted to present value at the date of measurement ("present value" or "theoretical close") using valuation techniques accepted by the financial markets: "net present value" (NPV), option pricing models, etc. Derivatives not supported by a CSA (market standard) collateral agreement: an own and/or third party credit risk adjustment (CVA and DVA) differentiated based on the internal rating of the counterparty: Counterparties rated CCC or higher: all components are taken directly from the market (risk factors that affect the value of the derivative) or indirectly from the inputs that reflect credit risk through quoted prices in markets that are closest to that of the counterparty and of Bankia.

BANKIA GROUP | 68 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) Counterparties classified as "doubtful": internal expert criteria regarding recovery of the debt are used as there are no market indices to assess their credit risk due to the absence of a secondary market with prices and reasonable liquidity. CVA and DVA are included in the valuation of derivatives, both assets and liabilities, to reflect the impact of counterparty and own credit risk, respectively, on fair value. CVA is calculated considering potential exposure to each counterparty in each future period. The CVA for a specific counterparty is the sum of the CVAs for all periods. The adjustments are calculated by estimating exposure at default, probability of default and loss given default for all derivatives on any underlying at legal entity-level at which the Bankia Group is exposed. DVA is a similar valuation adjustment to CVA,but arises from Bankia's own risk assumed with OTC derivatives counterparties. Similarly, DVA is calculated by multiplying expected negative exposure by probability of default and multiplying the result by Bankia's loss given default. The credit risk valuation adjustments registered in the consolidated balance sheet at 30 June 2020 were EUR 103 million for CVA (EUR 100 million at 31 December 2019) and EUR -0.2 million for DVA (EUR 3 million at 31 December 2019). (8.1.2) Determination of fair value of financial instruments The following table compares the amounts at which the Group's financial assets and financial liabilities are recognised in the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets and their related fair value: (Thousands of euros) ITEM 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Balance sheet Fair value Balance sheet Fair value total total ASSETS Cash, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits 15,982,034 15,982,034 13,202,885 13,202,885 Financial assets held for trading 7,161,570 7,161,570 6,690,901 6,690,901 Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss 10,509 10,509 34,755 34,755 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 9,700,706 9,700,706 11,981,872 11,981,872 Financial assets at amortised cost 165,840,979 177,069,710 155,968,440 166,555,103 Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale - Other equity 128,092 128,092 134,919 134,919 instruments Derivatives - Hedge accounting 2,432,327 2,432,327 2,498,821 2,498,821 LIABILITIES Financial liabilities held for trading 6,984,531 6,984,531 6,750,111 6,750,111 Financial liabilities at amortised cost 195,699,902 198,011,874 185,176,254 185,121,750 Derivatives -Hedge accounting 99,104 99,104 87,402 87,402 For financial instruments whose carrying amount differs from their theoretical fair value, the latter was calculated as follows: The fair value of "Cash and cash balances at central banks" is measured at carrying amount, as the balances are short-term.

short-term. The fair values of "Financial assets at amortised cost " and "Financial liabilities at amortised cost" were estimated using the discounted cash flow method, taking market interest rates at the end of each period without considering the issuer's credit risk. This valuation is considered to use Level 3 inputs in the approaches described below for financial instruments whose carrying amount is equal to their fair value.

The fair value of the debt securities classified as "Financial assets at amortised cost" is considered equivalent to their quoted price in active markets except for the SAREB bonds (see Note 07/05/2011), whose fair value was estimated using Level 2 inputs and did not differ significantly from their carrying amount (fair value was determined using quoted prices of Spanish government bonds of similar characteristics). BANKIA GROUP | 69 BANKIA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - BANKIA GROUP 2020 (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails) Financial instruments whose carrying amount coincides with their fair value were measured as follows: Level 1: Financial instruments whose fair value was determined by reference to their quoted price in active markets, without making any change to these prices.

Level 2: Financial instruments whose fair value was estimated by reference to quoted prices on organised markets for similar instruments or using other valuation techniques in which all the significant inputs are based on directly or indirectly observable market data.

Level 3: Financial instruments whose fair value was estimated by using valuation techniques in which one or another significant input is not based on observable market data. An input is deemed to be significant when it is important for determining the fair value as a whole. The Group has not recognised any financial assets or liabilities whose fair value differs from the transaction price and has not been evaluated through methodologies and assumptions that would allow them to be classified in Level 1 and Level 2. Consequently, no gains or losses have been recognised to reflect changes in the factors used in the valuation that market participants would take into account when pricing the asset or liability. Any difference between the transaction price of an asset or liability and its fair value is recognised immediately in the income statement for financial instruments classified in levels 1 and 2 of the fair value hierarchy. The following table presents the main financial instruments measured at fair value in the accompanying consolidated balance sheet, by measurement method used to estimate fair value: (Thousands of euros) ITEM 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 ASSETS