BANKIA, S.A.

BANKIA, S.A.

(BKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bankia S A : has supported social projects in the amount of 4.5 million, in collaboration with the 11 foundations of origin in 2020

12/30/2020 | 08:12am EST
  • This year the bank has supported more than 500 initiatives, which have benefited more than 600,000 people in 10 autonomous regions
  • Bankia collaborates in the bank's regions of origin with the Montemadrid Foundation in the Community of Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha, with Bancaja and Caixa Castelló Foundations in the Community of Valencia, with the Ávila and Caja Segovia Foundations in Castilla y León, with the Caja Rioja, La Caja de Canarias and Iluro Foundations in Catalonia, with the CajaGranada Foundation in Andalucia, with the Cajamurcia and Sa Nostra Foundations in the Balearic Islands.

Bankia has allocated nearly 4.5 million euros to over 500 social projects that have been launched this year in collaboration with the 11 foundationsof origin of the financial institution.

The initiatives, which have been selected through social and environmental calls in 10 autonomous regions, have benefited more than 600,000 people during the year.

Bankia collaborates in the bank's regions of origin with 11 foundations: with the Montemadrid Foundation in the Community of Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha, with Bancaja and Caixa Castelló Foundations in the Community of Valencia, with the Ávila and Caja Segovia Foundations in Castilla y León, with the Caja Rioja, La Caja de Canarias and Iluro Foundations in Catalonia, with the CajaGranada Foundation in Andalucia, with the Cajamurcia and Sa Nostra Foundations in the Balearic Islands.

'During this complex 2020 we have reaffirmed our commitment to the social reality of regions that are fundamental for us in which, thanks to the good collaboration that we have in Bankia with all the foundations of origin and the joint work we carry out in favour of local and regional associations, we managed to respond to the most vulnerable groups in a situation aggravated by the pandemic', said Bankia's Director of Responsible Management, David Menéndez.

Last March, Bankia launched social calls with the 11 foundations of origin with the aim of promoting social projects aimed at fostering employment, local development and improving the quality of life of elderly people, people with disabilities and people at risk of social exclusion.

In addition, the entity launched the 'Second Call for the Environment and Sustainable Development' with the Montemadrid Foundation and the Bancaja Foundation and, in September, launched the 'First Call for the Environment and Sustainable Development' together with the Ávila Foundation, Caja Segovia Foundation, Caja Foundation Rioja, La Caja de Canarias Foundation, Iluro Foundation, CajaGranada Foundation, Cajamurcia Foundation, Sa Nostra Foundation and Caixa Castelló Foundation.

The objective of the environmental call is to support projects committed to sustainable development and nature conservation in the main regions in which the bank is present. The call for proposals is aimed at supporting projects for the conservation, restoration and sustainable use of land, marine and freshwater ecosystems; to reduce and recycle waste, especially plastics; to encourage technological innovation to reduce and prevent environmental damage, and to promote projects that have a positive impact on reducing our carbon footprint.

The financial institution promotes social initiatives within its six main lines of action: local development through collaboration with the foundations of origin, employment, disability, housing, environment and training.

Bankia focuses its social investment on these areas and maintains its commitment to society through the involvement of its entire structure and professionals. The Responsible Management policy is all-encompassing and approachable, as it links the social actions of the bank with its goals through its Solidarity Network project.

Bankia makes a priority contribution to five of the 17 SDGs: Action for Climate (SDG 13), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), Quality Education (SDG 4), Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11) and SDG 17, and Partnerships to Achieve the Objectives, which is related to all the above.

Disclaimer

Bankia SA published this content on 23 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 13:12:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
