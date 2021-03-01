Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Bankia, S.A.    BKIA   ES0113307062

BANKIA, S.A.

(BKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bankia S A : Former IMF chief Rato to stand trial in Spain on corruption charges

03/01/2021 | 10:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, March 1 (Reuters) - Former International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato, found guilty of embezzlement in 2018, is close to standing trial again in Spain after a court charged him with corruption, money laundering and tax dodging, a court document said on Monday.

As part of a probe into his personal wealth, the court was investigating a kickback scheme Rato, 71, allegedly benefited from during Bankia's advertising campaigns when he was chairman of the state-owned lender between 2010 and 2012.

The Madrid court also looked into whether he transferred illegal funds back to Spain without informing the tax authorities.

Under the Spanish judicial system, an investigation is handled by a different judge before a formal trial takes place.

Rato, who was found guilty in 2018 of embezzlement over the misuse of Bankia credit cards, is in a semi-release stage after serving half of a four-and-a-half year jail term. Last year he was acquitted in a separate fraud trial over the listing of the bank in 2012.

Rato, who served as IMF chief between 2004 and 2007 and was Spain's Economy Minister between 1996 and 2004, became a focus of Spanish public anger, epitomizing high-level corruption in state institutions.

Rato's lawyer did not answer a request to comment, while Bankia declined to comment.

A trial date is expected to be set after the prosecutor office releases the jail terms it will seek in court. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; additional by Jesús Aguado; editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BANKIA, S.A.
10:06aBANKIA S A  : Former IMF chief Rato to stand trial in Spain on corruption charge..
RE
02/23BANKIA S A  : supports Fundación La Caja de Canarias with 240,000 euros to promo..
PU
02/23BANKIA S A  : Report of the Audit and Compliance Committee for 2020, including i..
PU
02/23BANKIA S A  : renews its support of Fundación Caja Segovia with 170,000 euros, t..
PU
02/23BANKIA S A  : allocated 180,000 euros to Fundación Ávila to support social, envi..
PU
02/23BANKIA S A  : Minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL)..
PU
02/22BANKIA S A  : Report of the Appointments and Responsible Management Committee fo..
PU
02/22BANKIA S A  : Consolidated statement of non-financial information of the Bankia ..
PU
02/22BANKIA S A  : Report of the Remuneration Committee for 2020.
PU
02/22BANKIA S A  : FAQs, including, amongst other items, information on the location ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 001 M 3 616 M 3 616 M
Net income 2021 150 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,2x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 4 965 M 6 007 M 5 982 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 950
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart BANKIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bankia, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1,45 €
Last Close Price 1,63 €
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Sevilla Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Antonio Ortega Parra Executive Director, GM-People & Resources
Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo Independent Non-Executive Director
Joaquín Ayuso García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKIA, S.A.12.80%6 007
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.15.82%449 090
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION14.52%299 658
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%280 283
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 849
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.27%198 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ