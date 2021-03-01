Bankia S A : Former IMF chief Rato to stand trial in Spain on corruption charges

MADRID, March 1 (Reuters) - Former International Monetary
Fund chief Rodrigo Rato, found guilty of embezzlement in 2018,
is close to standing trial again in Spain after a court charged
him with corruption, money laundering and tax dodging, a court
document said on Monday.
As part of a probe into his personal wealth, the court was
investigating a kickback scheme Rato, 71, allegedly benefited
from during Bankia's advertising campaigns when he was
chairman of the state-owned lender between 2010 and 2012.
The Madrid court also looked into whether he transferred
illegal funds back to Spain without informing the tax
authorities.
Under the Spanish judicial system, an investigation is
handled by a different judge before a formal trial takes place.
Rato, who was found guilty in 2018 of embezzlement over the
misuse of Bankia credit cards, is in a semi-release stage after
serving half of a four-and-a-half year jail term. Last year he
was acquitted in a separate fraud trial over the listing of the
bank in 2012.
Rato, who served as IMF chief between 2004 and 2007 and was
Spain's Economy Minister between 1996 and 2004, became a focus
of Spanish public anger, epitomizing high-level corruption in
state institutions.
Rato's lawyer did not answer a request to comment, while
Bankia declined to comment.
A trial date is expected to be set after the prosecutor
office releases the jail terms it will seek in court.
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; additional by Jesús Aguado; editing
by Nick Macfie)