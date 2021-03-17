Bankia S A : and Fundació Caixa Castelló open aid for 100,000 euros to develop social projects in the province of Castellón

The joint 'Call for Social Action Aid 2021' is aimed at non-profit organisations that carry out social projects aimed at promoting employment and improving the quality of life of elderly people, people with disabilities and people at risk of social exclusion or affected by Covid-19 in the province

The applications, for a maximum amount of up to 8,000 euros, can be submitted from this Thursday until 25 March

The rules of the call can be found on the websites of Bankia En Acción and Fundació Caixa Castelló

This Thursday, Bankia and Fundació Caixa Castelló have jointly launched the '2021 Aid Call', with 100,000 euros allocated to support social projects in the province of Castellón.

The call for aid is aimed at non-profit organisations that carry out their activity in the province and whose projects are focused on training and guidance aimed at employment, rural development or improvement of the quality of life of people with disabilities or other groups at risk of social exclusion or affected by the new social needs derived from Covid-19.

The 'Call for Social Action 2021' will support projects for a minimum amount of 2,000 euros and a maximum of 8,000. The entities and projects selected will be announced in May.

Applicant entities can register on Fundació Caixa Castelló and the Bankia En Acción websites and submit their application online. Projects can be submitted between this Thursday and 25 March.

Since the start of the collaboration in 2015, Bankia and Fundació Caixa Castelló have held seven calls for social action aid. Last year this call supported 40 projects that have benefited almost 23,000 people in vulnerable situations.

Bankia

Bankia consolidates and reinforces its commitment to society through five priority lines of social action: employment and training, housing, local and rural development, disability and the environment. The bank is focusing its social investment on these areas and shows its commitment to society by involving the entire organisation and its employees. The Responsible Management policy is a capillary, grassroots programme that connects the bank's welfare work with its corporate objectives. This enables Bankia to prioritise five of the 17 SDGs: Climate action (SDG 13), Decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), Quality education (SDG 4), Sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11) and SDG 17, which encompasses them all, Alliances to achieve the objectives.

Fundació Caixa Castelló

The mission of Fundació Caixa Castelló is to carry out and promote all types of activities of general and specific interest, such as research, education, culture, environment, health, social welfare and any other activities that address the needs of society. These goals are achieved through various activities, managed by their own centres or through cooperation to sustain the activities undertaken by other centres.