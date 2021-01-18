Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Bankia, S.A.    BKIA   ES0113307062

BANKIA, S.A.

(BKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bankia S A : presents a digital payments project with blockchain technology to the first sandbox call for proposals

01/18/2021 | 11:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The proposal includes the implementation of a new digital payment platform that will be based on an innovative model of tokenisation of operations
  • It is an electronic payment instrument that is eligible for the same security title status as that currently recognised in commercial transactions for cheques and promissory notes.
  • The strategic objective is to offer the business market and its financial providers a platform for them to carry out the transformation of their payment processes, cash flow management and liquidity management

Bankia, in collaboration with the Finweg fintech, has submitted a project to the first call for proposals for the controlled testing area, known as sandbox, for the digital transformation of the financial system promoted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, through the Secretariat General of the Treasury and International Financing.

The project presented by Bankia and Finweg involves the implementation of a new digital payment platform that will be based on an innovative model of tokenisation of operations with blockchain technology.

Specifically, it is an electronic payment instrument that is eligible for the same security title status as that currently recognised in commercial trade for cheques and promissory notes.

The strategic objective is to offer the business market and its financial providers a platform for them to carry out the transformation of their payment processes, cash flow management and liquidity management.

Bankia's corporate director of Innovation and Cybersecurity, Ignacio Cea, stressed that 'sandbox is a very good opportunity for the evolution, improvement and innovation of the financial sector in Spain and Europe, as well as having the advantage that throughout the entire process, the project managers will have the collaboration of the various supervisors, who will analyse the viability of the projects and resolve doubts about the sector regulations through a direct communication channel'.

'In this context, Bankia is committed to projects that seek to revolutionise the financial system by digitising services that provide value to customers, such as payment systems for SMEs and companies, with support in the most advanced technology', added Cea.

In this first call for proposals, the period for submitting applications began on Wednesday, 13 January and ends on 23 February. Bankia plans to present more projects to this first call for proposals in the coming weeks, for which it has collaborated with fintech entities of great relevance in Spain and Europe. In addition, for the preparation of applications and explanatory reports of these calls, it has benefited from the advice provided by CMS España and Finnovating.

As explained by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, with the launch of the financial sandox, Spain joins the countries at the forefront of technology that have similar systems to accompany the digital transformation of the sector, thanks to a controlled space that will lead to the practice of technological innovation financial projects with legal and supervisory framework accommodation.

Bankia and Finweg collaboration

Bankia has worked in collaboration with Finweg since 2018, when it reached the final leg of the fourth edition of Bankia Fintech by Innsomnia, the bank's startup accelerator, and has successfully implemented a proof of concept at the bank, which has verified the functionality of the full cycle of promissory notes and 100% electronic cheques.

In addition, through the 'Bankia Fintech Venture' fund, last year the bank acquired 20% of the capital of Finweg, an operation with which the entity showed its support for entrepreneurship in services that are part of its business, such as payments and relationships between companies, but which involve a disruption to the technology used, the service proposal and the new business models that may arise.

'Bankia Fintech Venture' represents a pillar for fostering a culture of innovation and is a tool for providing startups with financing so that they can develop services related to innovation and technology, which are ancillary to the bank's core activities.

Disclaimer

Bankia SA published this content on 14 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 16:33:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANKIA, S.A.
11:34aBANKIA S A : and the Fundació per la Pilota Valenciana present the professional ..
PU
11:34aBANKIA S A : presents a digital payments project with blockchain technology to t..
PU
11:00aBANKIA S A : has allocated 885 million euros for companies in the Región de Murc..
PU
11:00aBANKIA S A : has allocated 1,550 million euros for companies in Andalucía up unt..
PU
10:02aBANKIA S A : has allocated 760 million euros for companies in the Islas Canarias..
PU
10:02aBANKIA S A : grants loans to companies in Castilla y León worth 718 million euro..
PU
08:02aBANKIA S A : grants loans to companies in Castilla-La Mancha worth over 440 mill..
PU
06:58aBANKIA S A : Fundación Bankia will train teachers and vocational training studen..
PU
06:50aBANKIA S A : Fundación Bankia will train teachers and vocational training studen..
PU
01/15BANKIA S A : has allocated 370 million euros for companies in the Granada region..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 040 M 3 669 M 3 669 M
Net income 2020 135 M 163 M 163 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 4 637 M 5 606 M 5 597 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 16 035
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart BANKIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bankia, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,34 €
Last Close Price 1,53 €
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target -11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Sevilla Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Antonio Ortega Parra Executive Director, GM-People & Resources
Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo Independent Non-Executive Director
Joaquín Ayuso García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKIA, S.A.5.35%5 606
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.11%422 769
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.91%285 563
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%272 047
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%201 531
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.13%198 870
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ