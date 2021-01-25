Bankia S A : , the General Council of Economists association and the Ministry of Education kick off the '4th Series of Financial Education Lectures' of 2021 this Friday

The series, which promotes a financial culture among high school and 4th year compulsory secondary (ESO) students in the Región de Murcia, is part of a collaboration agreement between the Ministry of Education, the General Council of Economists association and the Cajamurcia Foundation, with financial assistance from Bankia

UMU Doctor of Economics Pedro Juan Martín Castejón, will give a speech tomorrow at 10 am on 'Managing failure in the face of adversity' through the Virtual Classroom on the Zoom platform

There will also be seminars entitled 'Entrepreneurship in times of Covid', 'Human leadership, how to make the best of ourselves, how to get the best from others' and 'Do you want to be an economist?'

Bankia, the General Council of Economists association and the Ministry of Education will launch '4th Series of Financial Education Lectures' of 2021 on Friday. The aim is to foster a financial culture in the daily lives of high school and 4th year ESO students in the Región de Murcia.

An important subject -'Managing failure in the face of adversity'- will be tackled in the first talk of 2021 on financial education. Doctor of Economics of the UMU Pedro Juan Martín Castejón will speak on Friday at 10 am in the Virtual Classroom of the Zoom platform.

Pre-university and secondary students from the Región de Murcia are the target audience of this series of talks which aims to encourage financial culture applied to their daily lives.

Speaker Martín Castejón is a member of the Marketing Board of Spain's General Council of Economists association (CGE). He has had a long career as a professor at the University of Murcia in the Marketing and Market Research department.

A total of 2,000 high school and ESO students

The '4th Series of Talks on Financial Education' is part of a collaboration agreement signed by the Ministry of Education, the General Council of Economists association and the Cajamurcia Foundation, with financial assistance from Bankia, which has been running since 2015.

The series also includes the following talks: 'Entrepreneurship in times of Covid', by Adolfo Ortiz López on 19 February; 'Human leadership, how to make the best of ourselves, how to get the best from others', on 25 March by speaker Ginés Ángel García, and 'Do you want to be an economist?', by Ramón Madrid Nicolás on 23 April.

The full cycle, which consists of six lectures (two in 2020), aims to provide students with knowledge related to money and transactions, financial management and planning, risk and benefit and the financial environment, as well as an understanding of marketing and advertising, corporate social responsibility and the skills and aptitudes that form part of an entrepreneur's work life.

This school year, due to Covid-19 and according to health recommendations, these talks are being delivered by videoconference. A total of 100 connections are offered to schools allowing 2,000 students to benefit from this activity.

In 2020, Bankia brought financial education to 470,000 people via Bankademia, the financial education programme launched by Bankia in February 2019 with the aim of providing financial knowledge to the general public, with a digital strategy and the collaboration of experts, through an interactive multi-platform that promotes training and consultation.