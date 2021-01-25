Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Bankia, S.A.    BKIA   ES0113307062

BANKIA, S.A.

(BKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bankia S A : , the General Council of Economists association and the Ministry of Education kick off the '4th Series of Financial Education Lectures' of 2021 this Friday

01/25/2021 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The series, which promotes a financial culture among high school and 4th year compulsory secondary (ESO) students in the Región de Murcia, is part of a collaboration agreement between the Ministry of Education, the General Council of Economists association and the Cajamurcia Foundation, with financial assistance from Bankia
  • UMU Doctor of Economics Pedro Juan Martín Castejón, will give a speech tomorrow at 10 am on 'Managing failure in the face of adversity' through the Virtual Classroom on the Zoom platform
  • There will also be seminars entitled 'Entrepreneurship in times of Covid', 'Human leadership, how to make the best of ourselves, how to get the best from others' and 'Do you want to be an economist?'

Bankia, the General Council of Economists association and the Ministry of Education will launch '4th Series of Financial Education Lectures' of 2021 on Friday. The aim is to foster a financial culture in the daily lives of high school and 4th year ESO students in the Región de Murcia.

An important subject -'Managing failure in the face of adversity'- will be tackled in the first talk of 2021 on financial education. Doctor of Economics of the UMU Pedro Juan Martín Castejón will speak on Friday at 10 am in the Virtual Classroom of the Zoom platform.

Pre-university and secondary students from the Región de Murcia are the target audience of this series of talks which aims to encourage financial culture applied to their daily lives.

Speaker Martín Castejón is a member of the Marketing Board of Spain's General Council of Economists association (CGE). He has had a long career as a professor at the University of Murcia in the Marketing and Market Research department.

A total of 2,000 high school and ESO students

The '4th Series of Talks on Financial Education' is part of a collaboration agreement signed by the Ministry of Education, the General Council of Economists association and the Cajamurcia Foundation, with financial assistance from Bankia, which has been running since 2015.

The series also includes the following talks: 'Entrepreneurship in times of Covid', by Adolfo Ortiz López on 19 February; 'Human leadership, how to make the best of ourselves, how to get the best from others', on 25 March by speaker Ginés Ángel García, and 'Do you want to be an economist?', by Ramón Madrid Nicolás on 23 April.

The full cycle, which consists of six lectures (two in 2020), aims to provide students with knowledge related to money and transactions, financial management and planning, risk and benefit and the financial environment, as well as an understanding of marketing and advertising, corporate social responsibility and the skills and aptitudes that form part of an entrepreneur's work life.

This school year, due to Covid-19 and according to health recommendations, these talks are being delivered by videoconference. A total of 100 connections are offered to schools allowing 2,000 students to benefit from this activity.

In 2020, Bankia brought financial education to 470,000 people via Bankademia, the financial education programme launched by Bankia in February 2019 with the aim of providing financial knowledge to the general public, with a digital strategy and the collaboration of experts, through an interactive multi-platform that promotes training and consultation.

Disclaimer

Bankia SA published this content on 21 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 17:35:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANKIA, S.A.
12:50pBANKIA S A : A pilot project of Fundación Bankia and the Servei Públic d'Ocupaci..
PU
12:36pBANKIA S A : the General Council of Economists association and the Ministry of E..
PU
12:04pBANKIA S A : Goirigolzarri calls for a massive communication effort to end preju..
PU
11:28aBANKIA S A : In 2020, Bankia has allocated almost 300 million to finance project..
PU
11:28aBANKIA S A : In 2020, Bankia has allocated almost 170 million to finance project..
PU
10:30aBANKIA S A : In 2020, Bankia has allocated almost 300 million to finance project..
PU
10:10aBANKIA S A : In 2020, Bankia has allocated 65 million to finance 365 agricultura..
PU
09:56aBANKIA S A : In 2020, Bankia has allocated 85 million to finance projects in the..
PU
09:46aBANKIA S A : In 2020, Bankia allocated more than 275 million to finance projects..
PU
09:33aBANKIA S A : The significant weight of trade and the low technological intensity..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 038 M 3 686 M 3 686 M
Net income 2020 143 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 4 259 M 5 184 M 5 167 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 16 035
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart BANKIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bankia, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,40 €
Last Close Price 1,40 €
Spread / Highest target 51,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Sevilla Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Antonio Ortega Parra Executive Director, GM-People & Resources
Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo Independent Non-Executive Director
Joaquín Ayuso García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKIA, S.A.-3.24%5 184
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.29%407 979
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.09%272 933
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%266 076
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.50%199 266
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.89%197 672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ